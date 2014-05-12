Digital Logic Design
2nd Edition
Description
Digital Logic Design, Second Edition provides a basic understanding of digital logic design with emphasis on the two alternative methods of design available to the digital engineer. This book describes the digital design techniques, which have become increasingly important.
Organized into 14 chapters, this edition begins with an overview of the essential laws of Boolean algebra, K-map plotting techniques, as well as the simplification of Boolean functions. This text then presents the properties and develops the characteristic equations of a number of various types of flip-flop. Other chapters consider the design of synchronous and asynchronous counters using either discrete flip-flops or shift registers. This book discusses as well the design and implementation of event driven logic circuits using the NAND sequential equation. The final chapter deals with simple coding techniques and the principles of error detection and correction.
This book is a valuable resource for undergraduate students, digital engineers, and scientists.
Table of Contents
Preface to the Second Edition
Preface to the First Edition
1 Boolean Algebra
1.1 Introduction
1.2 The Logic of a Switch
1.3 The and Function
1.4 The or Function
1.5 The Inversion Function
1.6 Implementation of Boolean Equations Using Switches or Electronic Gates
1.7 The Idempotency Theorem
1.8 The Theorems of Union and Intersection
1.9 The Redundancy or Absorption Theorem
1.10 The Determination of the Complementary Function
1.11 Theorems on Commutation, Association and Distribution
1.12 The Consensus Theorem
Problems
2 Karnaugh Maps and Function Simplification
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Product and Sum Terms
2.3 Canonical Forms
2.4 Boolean Functions of Two Variables
2.5 The Karnaugh Map
2.6 Plotting Boolean Functions On a Karnaugh Map
2.7 Simplification of Boolean Functions
2.8 The Inverse Function
2.9 'Don't-Care' Terms
2.10 The Plotting and Simplification of P-of-S Expressions
2.11 The Quine-McCluskey Tabular Simplification Method
2.12 Properties of Prime Implicant Tables
2.13 Cyclic Prime Implicant Tables
2.14 Semi-Cyclic Prime Implicant Tables
2.15 Simplification of Functions Containing 'Can't Happen' Terms
2.16 The Decimal Approach to Quine-McCluskey
Problems
3 NAND and NOR Logic
3.1 Introduction
3.2 The NAND Function
3.3 The Implementation of AND and OR Functions Using NAND Gates
3.4 The Implementation of S-Of-P Expressions Using NAND Gates
3.5 The NOR Function
3.6 The Implementation of OR and AND Functions Using NOR Gates
3.7 The Implementation of P-of-S Expressions Using NOR Gates
3.8 The Implementation of S-of-P Expressions Using NOR Gates
3.9 Gate Expansion
3.10 Miscellaneous Gate
3.11 The Tri-State Gate
3.12 The Exclusive-OR Gate
Problems
4 Combinational Logic Design
4.1 Introduction
4.2 The Half-Adder
4.3 The Full Adder
4.4 Full Subtractor
4.5 Comparators
4.6 Parity Generation and Checking
4.7 Code Conversion
4.8 Binary to Gray Code Converter
4.9 Interrupt Sorters
Problems
5 Single-Bit Memory Elements
5.1 Introduction
5.2 The T flip-Flop
5.3 The SR Flip-Flop
5.4 The JK Flip-Flop
5.5 The D Flip-Flop
5.6 The Edge-Triggered Flip-Flop
5.7 The Latching Action of a Flip-Flop
Problems
6 Counters
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Scale-of-Two Up-Counter
6.3 Scale-of-Four Up-Counter
6.4 Scale-of-Eight Up-Counter
6.5 Scale-of-2N Up-Counter
6.6 Series and Parallel Connection of Counters
6.7 Synchronous Down-Counters
6.8 Scale-of-Five Up-Counter
6.9 Decade Binary Up-Counter
6.10 Decade Binary Down-Counter
6.11 Decade Gray Code 'Up' Counter
6.12 Scale-of-16 Up/Down Counter
6.13 Asynchronous Binary Counters
6.14 Scale-of-Ten Asynchronous Up-Counter
6.15 Asynchronous Resettable Counters
6.16 Integrated-Circuit Counters
6.17 Cascading of IC Counter Chips
Problems
7 Shift Register Counters and Generators
7.1 Introduction
7.2 The Four-Bit Shift Register with Parallel Loading
7.3 The Four-Bit Shift-Left, Shift-Right Register
7.4 The Use of Shift Registers as Counters
7.5 The Universal State Diagram for Shift Registers
7.6 The Design of a Decade Counter
7.7 Shift Register Sequence Generators
7.8 The Ring Counter
7.9 The Twisted Ring or Johnson Counter
7.10 Shift Registers with Exclusive-OR Feedback
Problems
8 Clock-Driven Sequential Circuits
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Analysis of a Clocked Sequential Circuit
8.3 The Design Procedure for Clocked Sequential Circuits
8.4 The Design of a Sequence Generator
8.5 Moore and Mealy State Machines
8.6 Pulsed Synchronous Circuits
8.7 State Reduction
8.8 State Assignment
Problems
9 Event-Driven Circuits
9.1 Introduction
9.2 The Museum Problem
9.3 Races and Cycles
9.4 Race-Free Assignment for a Three-State Machine
9.5 The Pump Problem
9.6 Race-Free Assignment for a Four-State Machine
9.7 A Sequence Detector
Problems
10 Digital Design with MSI
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Data Selector or Multiplexer
10.3 The Multiplexer as a Logic Function Generator
10.4 Decoders and Demultiplexers
10.5 Decoder Applications
10.6 Read-Only Memories (ROMs)
10.7 Addressing Techniques for ROMs
10.8 Design of Sequential Circuits Using ROMs
10.9 Programmable Logic Arrays (PLAs)
10.10 Design of Sequential Circuits Using PLAs
Problems
11 Arithmetic Circuits
11.1 Introduction
11.2 The Four-Bit Parallel Adder
11.3 The Carry Look-Ahead Adder
11.4 Complement Arithmetic
11.5 The 1'S Complement
11.6 The 2'S Complement
11.7 Representation of Binary Numbers in a Digital Mach
11.8 Addition and Subtraction Using 2'S Complement Arithmetic
11.9 Addition and Subtraction Using L's Complement Arithmetic
11.10 Overflow
11.11 Serial Addition and Subtraction
11.12 Decimal Arithmetic with MSI Adders
11.13 The Use of Complement Arithmetic for Decimal Operations
11.14 Adder/Subtractor for Decimal Arithmetic
11.15 Arithmetic/Logic Unit
11.16 Deisgn of an Arithmetic/Logic Unit
11.17 Combinational Binary Multipliers
11.18 ROM Implemented Binary Multipliers
11.19 The Shift and Add Multiplier
11.20 Binary Division
Problems
12 Hazards
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Gate Delays
12.3 The Generation of Spikes
12.4 The Production of Static Hazards in Combinational Networks
12.5 The Elimination of Static Hazards
12.6 Design of Hazard-Free Combinational Networks
12.7 Detection of Hazards in an Existing Network
12.8 Hazard-Free Asynchronous Circuit Design
12.9 Dynamic Hazards
12.10 Essential Hazards
Problems
13 Fault Diagnosis in Combinational Circuits
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Fault Detection and Location
13.3 A Fault Test for a 2-Input and Gate
13.4 The Fault Detection Table
13.5 The Fault Location Table
13.6 Adaptive Testing
13.7 Path Sensitisation
13.8 Path Sensitisation Applied to Combinational Networks
13.9 Path Sensitisation in Networks with Fanout
13.10 Two-Level Circuit Fault Detection in AND/OR Circuits
13.11 Two-Level Circuit Fault Detection in OR/AND Circuits
13.12 Tabulation Method of Fault Diagnosis for Two-Level Circuits
13.13 Fault Detection in Multi-Level Circuits
13.14 Boolean Difference
13.15 The Chain Rule
Problems
14 Coding Systems for Error Control
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Definition of a Code
14.3 Information Content of the Decimal and Hexadecimal Number Systems
14.4 Coding Theory Terminology
14.5 The Conditions for Error Detection
14.6 The Boolean Circle and the Correction Domain
14.7 The Transmission Equation
14.8 The Undetected Error Rate
14.9 Linear Block Codes
14.10 Backward Error Correction
14.11 Matrix Representation of Linear Block Codes
14.12 Decoding the Received Word
14.13 Forward Error Correction
Problems
Answers to Problems
Bibliography
Index
