Digital Library Economics
1st Edition
An Academic Perspective
Table of Contents
Digital library economics: The environment; Digital library economics: the key themes; A history of digital library economics; Digital library economics: Aspects and prospects; Journal publishing: implications for a digital library policy; Hybrid library management; Digital library economics: International perspectives 1 The Australian perspective; Digital library economics: International perspectives 2 The German perspective; Digital library economics: International perspectives 3 The Dutch perspective; E-journals and e-books; Digitisation – trends in the economics of retro-conversion; To be or not to be: Prospects for document supply in the digital library; Cost-effective decision-making in collection building; Spinning the disks – lessons from the circus; The CREE project: A case study on the novel delivery of search-related library services and its economic implications; The economics of copyright; The economic future for digital libraries: A 2020 vision.
Description
Digital Library Economics covers key aspects of the management and development of the digital library from an economic viewpoint. The work is a collection of essays by leading international authorities and provides an overview of current and future positions with regard to the economics of digital library management and development. Key contextual aspects are described, providing a history of the growth of digital libraries, with special reference to financial issues, current and possible future economic models and costing methodologies and challenges, themes and issues in the field.
Key Features
- Incorporates past developments, current good practice and future trends
- Written by recognized national and international authorities
- There is little else in the field: it fills a major gap in the literature
Readership
All involved in the funding, management, and development of digital libraries (including research and development), Digital publishing, and Internet service and content provision
Details
- No. of pages:
- 362
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2009
- Published:
- 20th April 2009
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781780630090
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781843344032
Reviews
This book will provide the reader with a good idea of the context of digital library provision and of the main issues that need to be explored., Information Research
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Wendy Evans Editor
Wendy Evans is the Head of Library at the University of St. Mark and St John, UK. She has published and lectured in the field of electronic journal and database usage, access versus ownership of journals, and has already co-edited and co-authored four books with David Baker.
Affiliations and Expertise
Head of Library, University of St Mark & St John, UK
David Baker Editor
Professor David Baker has published widely in the field of Library and Information Studies, with eighteen monographs and over 100 articles to his credit. He has spoken worldwide at numerous conferences, led workshops and seminars. His other key professional interest and expertise has been in the field of human resources, where he has also been active in major national projects.
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor of Strategic Information Management, University of St Mark and St John, Plymouth, Devon, UK