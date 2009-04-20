Digital Library Economics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781843344032, 9781780630090

Digital Library Economics

1st Edition

An Academic Perspective

Editors: Wendy Evans David Baker
eBook ISBN: 9781780630090
Paperback ISBN: 9781843344032
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 20th April 2009
Page Count: 362
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
61.99
43.39
43.39
43.39
49.59
43.39
43.39
49.59
68.95
48.27
48.27
48.27
55.16
48.27
48.27
55.16
90.00
63.00
63.00
63.00
72.00
63.00
63.00
72.00
96.36
67.45
67.45
67.45
77.09
67.45
67.45
77.09
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
55.00
38.50
38.50
38.50
44.00
38.50
38.50
44.00
90.00
63.00
63.00
63.00
72.00
63.00
63.00
72.00
68.95
48.27
48.27
48.27
55.16
48.27
48.27
55.16
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Digital library economics: The environment; Digital library economics: the key themes; A history of digital library economics; Digital library economics: Aspects and prospects; Journal publishing: implications for a digital library policy; Hybrid library management; Digital library economics: International perspectives 1 The Australian perspective; Digital library economics: International perspectives 2 The German perspective; Digital library economics: International perspectives 3 The Dutch perspective; E-journals and e-books; Digitisation – trends in the economics of retro-conversion; To be or not to be: Prospects for document supply in the digital library; Cost-effective decision-making in collection building; Spinning the disks – lessons from the circus; The CREE project: A case study on the novel delivery of search-related library services and its economic implications; The economics of copyright; The economic future for digital libraries: A 2020 vision.

Description

Digital Library Economics covers key aspects of the management and development of the digital library from an economic viewpoint. The work is a collection of essays by leading international authorities and provides an overview of current and future positions with regard to the economics of digital library management and development. Key contextual aspects are described, providing a history of the growth of digital libraries, with special reference to financial issues, current and possible future economic models and costing methodologies and challenges, themes and issues in the field.

Key Features

  • Incorporates past developments, current good practice and future trends
  • Written by recognized national and international authorities
  • There is little else in the field: it fills a major gap in the literature

Readership

All involved in the funding, management, and development of digital libraries (including research and development), Digital publishing, and Internet service and content provision

Details

No. of pages:
362
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Chandos Publishing 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Chandos Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781780630090
Paperback ISBN:
9781843344032

Reviews

This book will provide the reader with a good idea of the context of digital library provision and of the main issues that need to be explored., Information Research

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Wendy Evans Editor

Wendy Evans is the Head of Library at the University of St. Mark and St John, UK. She has published and lectured in the field of electronic journal and database usage, access versus ownership of journals, and has already co-edited and co-authored four books with David Baker.

Affiliations and Expertise

Head of Library, University of St Mark & St John, UK

David Baker Editor

Professor David Baker has published widely in the field of Library and Information Studies, with eighteen monographs and over 100 articles to his credit. He has spoken worldwide at numerous conferences, led workshops and seminars. His other key professional interest and expertise has been in the field of human resources, where he has also been active in major national projects.

Affiliations and Expertise

Emeritus Professor of Strategic Information Management, University of St Mark and St John, Plymouth, Devon, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.