Digital Libraries
1st Edition
Description
The technological interoperability of digital libraries must be rethought in order to adapt to new uses and networks. Informative digital environments aimed at responding to heritage, cultural, scientific or commercial demands have taken over the global cyberspace and have redesigned the techno-informative landscape of the Web. However, while the technological models demonstrate their effectiveness and explain to a large extent the creation of digital libraries, archives and deposits, the subjacent concept of uses continues to cause debate.
The information technologies used by heterogeneous digital libraries enable a technical interoperability of content. This is not enough to allow the adhesion of a public connected to very different information profiles and techniques. This book explores the avenues of a user-orientated interoperability where the questions of consultation interfaces and content description processes are studied.
Key Features
- Discusses Metadata as a resource for linking
- Provides a practical approach
- A valuable resource for anyone involved in digital library developments and digital collections and services
Readership
Researchers, designers, librarians, teachers, and graduate students who are interested in digital library development and evaluation
Table of Contents
- 1: Information Retrieval, Web and Interoperability
- Abstract
- 1.1 Information retrieval: from theory to practice
- 1.2 Information sources and documentary resources
- 1.3 Digital uses: IS and IR specificity
- 1.4 From websites to new technical documentation architectures
- 1.5 Digital libraries: between library and computer science
- 1.6 Web interoperability
- 1.7 Interoperability for use: RSS
- 1.8 Interoperability in digital libraries
- 2: Interoperability, Interface and Hypertext
- Abstract
- 2.1 Digital spaces and territories
- 2.2 Interactive services
- 2.3 Web of documents and hypertext browsing
- 2.4 The persistence of hypertext
- 2.5 Hypertext and hypermedia
- 2.6 Browsing paths
- 2.7 Consultation interfaces in the service of autonomy
- 2.8 Tools for hypertext and tools for Web users
- 3: Usage-Oriented Interoperability Instruments
- Abstract
- 3.1 From computer science to information and communication technologies (ICT), and from ICT to Web technologies
- 3.2 Digital roaming and the social Web
- 3.3 Instrumentation of digital libraries using Web technologies
- 3.4 Architectural invariants of digital libraries
- 3.5 HTML for the Web of documents, XML for the Web of data
- 3.6 Data visualization: shapes, CANVAS and SVG
- 3.7 Homogenizing interoperability data
- 3.8 XML and DTD: lingua franca of technological interoperability
- 3.9 Plasticity of content and dissolution of documents
- 3.10 Interoperability for use: a looped technological loop
- 4: Usage Prospects
- Abstract
- 4.1 Technological, semantic and cultural interoperability
- 4.2 Content and documents in digital libraries
- 4.3 Digital interfaces for the information society
- 4.4 Information searching and interoperable technological architectures
- 4.5 Rethinking the role of digital libraries
- 4.6 Utopia of deintermediation in digital libraries
- Bibliography
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 152
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © ISTE Press - Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 21st January 2016
- Imprint:
- ISTE Press - Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081004869
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781785480454
About the Author
Fabrice Papy
Fabrice Papy is Professor of Information and Communication Sciences at the University of Lorraine in France. His research activities focus on the problems of mediation instrumented by ICT in the digital devices of the "Society of Information".
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Lorraine, France.