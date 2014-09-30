Digital Integrated Circuit Design Using Verilog and Systemverilog

For those with a basic understanding of digital design, this book teaches the essential skills to design digital integrated circuits using Verilog and the relevant extensions of SystemVerilog. In addition to covering the syntax of Verilog and SystemVerilog, the author provides an appreciation of design challenges and solutions for producing working circuits. The book covers not only the syntax and limitations of HDL coding, but deals extensively with design problems such as partitioning and synchronization, helping you to produce designs that are not only logically correct, but will actually work when turned into physical circuits. Throughout the book, many small examples are used to validate concepts and demonstrate how to apply design skills.

This book takes readers who have already learned the fundamentals of digital design to the point where they can produce working circuits using modern design methodologies. It clearly explains what is useful for circuit design and what parts of the languages are only software, providing a non-theoretical, practical guide to robust, reliable and optimized hardware design and development.