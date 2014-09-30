Digital Integrated Circuit Design Using Verilog and Systemverilog - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124080591, 9780124095298

Digital Integrated Circuit Design Using Verilog and Systemverilog

1st Edition

Authors: Ronald Mehler
eBook ISBN: 9780124095298
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124080591
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 30th September 2014
Page Count: 448
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
68.99
58.64
99.95
84.96
75.95
64.56
107.23
91.15
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
99.95
84.96
60.99
51.84
71.95
61.16
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Resources

Online Companion Materials

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

For those with a basic understanding of digital design, this book teaches the essential skills to design digital integrated circuits using Verilog and the relevant extensions of SystemVerilog. In addition to covering the syntax of Verilog and SystemVerilog, the author provides an appreciation of design challenges and solutions for producing working circuits. The book covers not only the syntax and limitations of HDL coding, but deals extensively with design problems such as partitioning and synchronization, helping you to produce designs that are not only logically correct, but will actually work when turned into physical circuits. Throughout the book, many small examples are used to validate concepts and demonstrate how to apply design skills.

This book takes readers who have already learned the fundamentals of digital design to the point where they can produce working circuits using modern design methodologies. It clearly explains what is useful for circuit design and what parts of the languages are only software, providing a non-theoretical, practical guide to robust, reliable and optimized hardware design and development.

Key Features

  • Produce working hardware: Covers not only syntax, but also provides design know-how, addressing problems such as synchronization and partitioning to produce working solutions
  • Usable examples: Numerous small examples throughout the book demonstrate concepts in an easy-to-grasp manner
  • Essential knowledge: Covers the vital design topics of synchronization, essential for producing working silicon; asynchronous interfacing techniques; and design techniques for circuit optimization, including partitioning

Readership

Professional engineers; potential for use as background reading on graduate and senior undergraduate courses

Table of Contents

  • About the author
  • Preface
  • Acknowledgments
  • Chapter 1: Introduction
    • Abstract
    • Who should read this book
    • Hardware description languages and methodology
    • What this book covers
    • Historical perspective
    • Verilog and Systemverilog
    • Book organization
  • Chapter 2: Bottom-up design
    • Abstract
    • Primitive instantiation
    • Designing with primitives
    • Identifiers and escaped identifiers
    • Bus declarations
    • Design hierarchy and test fixtures
    • Port association
    • Timescales
    • Summary
  • Chapter 3: Behavioral coding part I: blocks, variables, and operators
    • Abstract
    • Top-down design
    • Synthesizable and nonsynthesizable code
    • Register Transfer Level (RTL)
    • Continuous assignments
    • Implicit continuous assignments
    • Functional blocks: always and initial
    • Named blocks
    • Sensitivity lists
    • Splitting assignments
    • Variables
    • Operators
    • Summary
  • Chapter 4: Behavioral coding part II: defines, parameters, enumerated types, and packages
    • Abstract
    • Global definitions
    • Parameters
    • Overriding default values
    • Local parameters
    • Specify parameters
    • Enumerated types
    • Constants
    • Packages
    • Filling a scalable variable with all ones
    • Summary
  • Chapter 5: Behavioral coding part III: loops and branches
    • Abstract
    • Loops
    • Case statements
    • Latch generation
    • Unique and priority
    • Summary
  • Chapter 6: Subroutines and interfaces
    • Abstract
    • Subroutines
    • Tasks
    • Functions
    • Parameters in subroutines
    • Managing subroutines
    • Interfaces
    • Interface modports
    • Summary
  • Chapter 7: Synchronization
    • Abstract
    • Latch instability
    • Flipflops, latches, and violations
    • Asynchronous assert, synchronous deassert
    • Slow-speed single-bit clocked asynchronous interfaces
    • High-speed single-bit clocked asynchronous interfaces
    • Multiple high-speed single-bit clocked asynchronous interfaces
    • Asynchronous parallel buses
    • High-speed asynchronous serial links
    • Summary
  • Chapter 8: Simulation, timing, and race conditions
    • Abstract
    • Simulation queues
    • Race conditions
    • Derived clocks and delta time
    • Assertions
    • Summary
  • Chapter 9: Architectural choices
    • Abstract
    • FPGA versus ASIC
    • Design reuse
    • Partitioning
    • Area and speed optimization
    • Power optimization
    • Summary
  • Chapter 10: Design for testability
    • Abstract
    • Yield, testing, and defect level
    • Fault modeling
    • Activation and sensitization
    • Logic scan
    • Boundary scan
    • Built in self-test
    • Parametric testing
    • Summary
  • Chapter 11: Library modeling
    • Abstract
    • Component libraries
    • Cell models
    • User-defined primitives
    • Combinational cells
    • Sequential cells
    • Model performance
    • Summary
  • Chapter 12: Design examples
    • Abstract
    • State machine
    • FIR filters
    • FIFO
    • DMX receiver
  • Appendix A: SystemVerilog keywords
  • Appendix B: Standard combinational and sequential functions
  • Appendix C: Number systems
  • Index

Details

No. of pages:
448
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Newnes 2015
Published:
Imprint:
Newnes
eBook ISBN:
9780124095298
Hardcover ISBN:
9780124080591

About the Author

Ronald Mehler

Ronald Mehler is a professor of electrical and computing engineering at California State University, Northridge. Before joining the faculty at CSUN, he worked in private industry for 20 years, mostly designing integrated circuits using hardware description languages and logic synthesis. The primary focus of his research has been on design automation for application specific integrated circuit (ASIC) development.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Electrical and Computing Engineering at California State University, Northridge

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.