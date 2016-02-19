Digital Image Processing Techniques
1st Edition
Description
Digital Image Processing Techniques is a state-of-the-art review of digital image processing techniques, with emphasis on the processing approaches and their associated algorithms. A canonical set of image processing problems that represent the class of functions typically required in most image processing applications is presented. Each chapter broadly addresses the problem being considered; the best techniques for this particular problem and how they work; their strengths and limitations; and how the techniques are actually implemented as well as their computational aspects.
Comprised of eight chapters, this volume begins with a discussion on processing techniques associated with the following tasks: image enhancement, restoration, detection and estimation, reconstruction, and analysis, along with image data compression and image spectral estimation. The second section describes hardware and software systems for digital image processing. Aspects of commercially available systems that combine both processing and display functions are considered, as are future prospects for their technological and architectural evolution. The specifics of system design trade-offs are explicitly presented in detail.
This book will be of interest to students, practitioners, and researchers in various disciplines including digital signal processing, computer science, statistical communications theory, control systems, and applied physics.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
1. Image Enhancement
I. Introduction
II. Enhancement Techniques
III. Further Comments
IV. Bibliographic Notes
References
2. Image Restoration
I. Statement of the Problem
II. Direct Techniques of Image Restoration
III. Indirect Techniques of Image Restoration
IV. Identification of the Point Spread Function
V. Assessment of Techniques
VI. Bibliographical Notes
References
3. Image Detection and Estimation
I. Introduction
II. Detecting Known Objects
III. Detecting Random Objects
IV. Estimating Random Curves
V. Conclusions
VI. Bibliographical Notes
References
4. Image Reconstruction from Projections
I. Introduction
II. Computational Procedures for Image Reconstruction
III. The Theory of Filtered-Backprojection Algorithms
IV. The Theory of Algebraic Algorithms
V. Aliasing Artifacts
VI. Bibliographical Notes
References
5. Image Data Compression
I. Introduction
II. Spatial Domain Methods
III. Transform Coding
IV. Hybrid Coding and Vector DCPM
V. Interframe Coding
VI. Coding of Graphics
VII. Applications
VIII. Bibliography
References
6. Image Spectral Estimation
I. Introduction
II. Background
III. Techniques
IV. Summary
V. Bibliographical Notes
References
7. Image Analysis
I. Introduction
II. Image Segmentation
III. Region Description and Segmentation
IV. Bibliographical Notes
References
8. Image Processing Systems
I. Introduction
II. Current Context of Image Processing
III. System Hardware Architecture
IV. Image Processing Display Hardware
V. Image Processing Software
VI. Issues Involved in Evaluating Image Processing Systems
VII. Conclusion
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 372
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1984
- Published:
- 3rd October 1984
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323140164
About the Author
Michael Ekstrom
Affiliations and Expertise
Schlumberger-Doll Research