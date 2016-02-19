Digital Image Processing Techniques - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122367601, 9780323140164

Digital Image Processing Techniques

1st Edition

Authors: Michael Ekstrom
eBook ISBN: 9780323140164
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 3rd October 1984
Page Count: 372
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
21300.00
18105.00
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
205.00
174.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Digital Image Processing Techniques is a state-of-the-art review of digital image processing techniques, with emphasis on the processing approaches and their associated algorithms. A canonical set of image processing problems that represent the class of functions typically required in most image processing applications is presented. Each chapter broadly addresses the problem being considered; the best techniques for this particular problem and how they work; their strengths and limitations; and how the techniques are actually implemented as well as their computational aspects.

Comprised of eight chapters, this volume begins with a discussion on processing techniques associated with the following tasks: image enhancement, restoration, detection and estimation, reconstruction, and analysis, along with image data compression and image spectral estimation. The second section describes hardware and software systems for digital image processing. Aspects of commercially available systems that combine both processing and display functions are considered, as are future prospects for their technological and architectural evolution. The specifics of system design trade-offs are explicitly presented in detail.

This book will be of interest to students, practitioners, and researchers in various disciplines including digital signal processing, computer science, statistical communications theory, control systems, and applied physics.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

1. Image Enhancement

I. Introduction

II. Enhancement Techniques

III. Further Comments

IV. Bibliographic Notes

References

2. Image Restoration

I. Statement of the Problem

II. Direct Techniques of Image Restoration

III. Indirect Techniques of Image Restoration

IV. Identification of the Point Spread Function

V. Assessment of Techniques

VI. Bibliographical Notes

References

3. Image Detection and Estimation

I. Introduction

II. Detecting Known Objects

III. Detecting Random Objects

IV. Estimating Random Curves

V. Conclusions

VI. Bibliographical Notes

References

4. Image Reconstruction from Projections

I. Introduction

II. Computational Procedures for Image Reconstruction

III. The Theory of Filtered-Backprojection Algorithms

IV. The Theory of Algebraic Algorithms

V. Aliasing Artifacts

VI. Bibliographical Notes

References

5. Image Data Compression

I. Introduction

II. Spatial Domain Methods

III. Transform Coding

IV. Hybrid Coding and Vector DCPM

V. Interframe Coding

VI. Coding of Graphics

VII. Applications

VIII. Bibliography

References

6. Image Spectral Estimation

I. Introduction

II. Background

III. Techniques

IV. Summary

V. Bibliographical Notes

References

7. Image Analysis

I. Introduction

II. Image Segmentation

III. Region Description and Segmentation

IV. Bibliographical Notes

References

8. Image Processing Systems

I. Introduction

II. Current Context of Image Processing

III. System Hardware Architecture

IV. Image Processing Display Hardware

V. Image Processing Software

VI. Issues Involved in Evaluating Image Processing Systems

VII. Conclusion

References

Author Index

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
372
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1984
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323140164

About the Author

Michael Ekstrom

Affiliations and Expertise

Schlumberger-Doll Research

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.