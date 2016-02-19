Digital Image Processing of Remotely Sensed Data - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123556202, 9780323162357

Digital Image Processing of Remotely Sensed Data

1st Edition

Authors: R.M. Hord
eBook ISBN: 9780323162357
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th December 1982
Page Count: 270
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.95
36.37
36.37
36.37
41.56
36.37
36.37
41.56
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Digital Image Processing of Remotely Sensed Data presents a practical approach to digital image processing of remotely sensed data, with emphasis on application examples and algorithms. It explains where to get the data and what is available and what preprocessing is needed to prepare the imagery for processing. Research topics are described to indicate the limitations of computer methods. This book is comprised of seven chapters and begins with a summary of basic concepts used in remote sensing and digital imagery, followed by a discussion on sources of remotely sensed data. Two essential hardware ingredients in a digital image processing system, a computer and a display device, are then considered, along with the algorithms used in digital image processing. Examples of how digital image processing algorithms have been applied to real imagery for specific objectives are given, including the Kentucky water impoundment experiment and the land-use mapping initiative in Washington, D.C. The next section is devoted to research topics such as digital image shape detection; edge detection and regionalized terrain classification from satellite photography; and digital image enhancement for maximum interpretability using linear programming.
This monograph will be of value to professional regional planners, natural resource managers, and others in fields ranging from hydrology and forestry to agronomy and geology.

Table of Contents


Preface

Acknowledgments

1 Summary of Basic Concepts

Remote Sensing

Digital Imagery

2 Data Sources

Imagery Available in Digital Format

Digitizing from Film

References

3 Computer Processing

Equipment

Preprocessing

References

4 Algorithms

Geometric

Enhancement

Multiple Image Operations

Edge and Line Detection

Other Operations

References

5 Application Examples

Kentucky Water Impoundment Survey

Digital LANDSAT Processing to Assess New York Bight Acid Dump

New Orleans Hydrology

Digital Processing of Satellite Imagery for Geothermal Prospecting

Washington, D.C. Land-Use Mapping

Crop Acreage Estimation

Ocean State

Urban Planning

High Tide-Low Tide

Space Objects

References

6 Research Topics

Digital Image Shape Detection

Enhancing Digital Images for Maximum Interpretability Using Linear Programming

Edge Detection and Regionalized Terrain Classification from Satellite Photography

References

7 Practical Issues

Organizations

Courses and Applications Assistance

Image Processing and Interpretation Services

Appendix: Fourier Transform FORTRAN Subroutine Listing

Glossary

Related Reading

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
270
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1982
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323162357

About the Author

R.M. Hord

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.