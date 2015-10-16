Digital Holographic Data Representation and Compression

Frédéric Dufaux is a CNRS Research Director at Telecom ParisTech. He is also Editor-in-Chief of Signal Processing: Image Communication.

Frédéric received his M.Sc. in physics and Ph.D. in electrical engineering from EPFL in 1990 and 1994 respectively. He has over 20 years of experience in research, previously holding positions at EPFL, Emitall Surveillance, Genimedia, Compaq, Digital Equipment, MIT, and Bell Labs. He has been involved in the standardization of digital video and imaging technologies, participating both in the MPEG and JPEG committees. He is the recipient of two ISO awards for his contributions. Frédéric was Vice General Chair of ICIP 2014. He is an elected member of the IEEE Image, Video, and Multidimensional Signal Processing (IVMSP) and Multimedia Signal Processing (MMSP) Technical Committees. He is also the Chair of the EURASIP Special Area Team on Visual Information Processing.

His research interests include image and video coding, distributed video coding, 3D video, high dynamic range imaging, visual quality assessment, video surveillance, privacy protection, image and video analysis, multimedia content search and retrieval, and video transmission over wireless network. He is the author or co-author of more than 120 research publications and holds 17 patents issued or pending.