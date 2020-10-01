The use of mobile and wearable devices for medical and wellness applications has become highly common over the past decade. There are thousands of applications for promoting physical activity, as well as helping patients living with diseases such as diabetes and cancer. Despite all the possibilities, the design, development, validation and scale up of mHealth solutions is not a trivial task. Many technical challenges are still present, and usability/user engagement also present a complex aspect that can make great innovations fail.

Digital Health: Mobile and Wearable Devices for Participatory Health Applications is a key reference for engineering or clinical professionals considering the development or implementation of mobile and wearable solutions in the healthcare domain. The book presents a comprehensive overview of devices and appropriateness for the respective applications. It also explores the ethical, privacy, and cybersecurity aspects inherent in networked and mobile technologies. It offers expert perspectives on various approaches to the implementation and integration of these devices and applications across all areas of healthcare. The book is designed with a multidisciplinary audience in mind; from software developers and biomedical engineers who are designing these devices to clinical professionals working with patients and engineers on device testing, human factors design, and user engagement/compliance.