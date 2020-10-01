Digital Health
1st Edition
Mobile and Wearable Devices for Participatory Health Applications
Description
The use of mobile and wearable devices for medical and wellness applications has become highly common over the past decade. There are thousands of applications for promoting physical activity, as well as helping patients living with diseases such as diabetes and cancer. Despite all the possibilities, the design, development, validation and scale up of mHealth solutions is not a trivial task. Many technical challenges are still present, and usability/user engagement also present a complex aspect that can make great innovations fail.
Digital Health: Mobile and Wearable Devices for Participatory Health Applications is a key reference for engineering or clinical professionals considering the development or implementation of mobile and wearable solutions in the healthcare domain. The book presents a comprehensive overview of devices and appropriateness for the respective applications. It also explores the ethical, privacy, and cybersecurity aspects inherent in networked and mobile technologies. It offers expert perspectives on various approaches to the implementation and integration of these devices and applications across all areas of healthcare. The book is designed with a multidisciplinary audience in mind; from software developers and biomedical engineers who are designing these devices to clinical professionals working with patients and engineers on device testing, human factors design, and user engagement/compliance.
Key Features
- Presents an overview of the most important aspects of mHealth, from patient privacy and data security to the development and implementation of networks, systems, and devices
- Provides a toolbox for stakeholders involved in the decision making regarding the design, development and implementation of mHealth solutions
- Includes case studies, key references, and insights from a wide range of global experts
Readership
Graduate students, researchers, and professionals in biomedical engineering, clinical engineering, computer science, and medical informatics, working with the design, development, and implementation of mobile and wearable medical devices. Healthcare professionals (clinicians, nurses) working with engineers on the implementation and human factors design of mobile and wearable medical devices
Table of Contents
Preface
Shabbir Syed-Abdul, Xinxin Zhu and Luis Fernandez-Luque
1. Introduction to Digital Health Approach and mHealth Applications for Participatory Health
Mohy Uddin and Shabbir Syed-Abdul
2. Digital health in the era of personalized healthcare: opportunities and challenges for bringing research and patient care to a new level
Jorge Cancela, Seya Colloud, Catherine Wu and Ilias Charlafti
3. Digital Health Regulatory and Policy Considerations
Robert Jarrin and Kapil Parakh
4. Using the Integrated-Change Model to design digital health programs: Pragmatic Methodology
Kei Long Cheung, Santiago Hors-Fraile and Hein de Vries
5. Using the Integrated-Change Model to design digital health programs: The Case of Smoking Cessation
Kei Long Cheung, Santiago Hors-Fraile and Hein de Vries
6. Wearables, smartphones and artificial intelligence for digital phenotyping and health
Ignacio Perez-Pozuelo, Dimitris Spathi, Emma A. D. Clifton and Cecilia Mascolo
7. mHealth For Research: Participatory Research Applications to Gain Disease Insights
Ipek Ensari and Noémie Elhadad
8. Mobile Health Apps: the quest from laboratory to the market
Juan Jose Lull, Antonio Martinez-millana and Vicente Traver Salcedo
9. mHealth in Public Health Sector: Challenges and opportunities in Low and Middle-Income Countries: A case study of Sri-Lanka
Pamod Amarakoon, Roshan Hewapathirana and Vajira H. W. Dissanayake
10. Sustainability of mHealth Solutions for Healthcare System Strengthening
Mohamed-Amine Choukou
About the Editor
Shabbir Syed-Abdul
Shabbir Syed-Abdul MD, PhD is an associate professor at the Institute of Biomedical Informatics, Taipei Medical University. He is a leading researcher and a principal investigator at the International Center for Health Information Technology, Taipei, Taiwan. Dr. Shabbir has 15 years experience of research in the domain of Long-term care with Wearable technologies, mHealth, Big data analysis and visualisation, Artificial Intelligence, Personal Health Records, Social Network in healthcare and Hospital Information System. He wants to empower care providers and improve patient participation and engagement.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Health Informatics, Graduate Institute of Biomedical Informatics, Taipei Medical University, Taiwan
Xinxin Zhu
Dr. Xinxin (Katie) Zhu brings diverse knowledge and experience across medicine, health program management, and biomedical informatics to her role as the Executive Director of the Center for Biomedical Data Science at Yale University School of Medicine. In addition to her medical training and practice in anesthesiology, she also received her M.S. in Computer Science from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and Ph.D. in Biomedical Informatics from Columbia University through the U.S. National Library of Medicine’s fellowship. Prior to joining Yale faculty, Dr. Zhu served as an External Advisory Board member of the Center for Advanced Technology at Columbia University, physician scientist lead for the Center for Computational Health at IBM Watson Research Center, associate medical director at Pfizer, and clinical project manager at Philips. She also worked among a group of healthcare subject matter experts at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs through Kforce Government Solutions where she served as Chief Medical Information Officer. She is the recipient of many excellence awards, and author of dozens of scientific publications and 13 filed patents. Dr. Zhu has also served as Chair for the American Medical Informatics Association’s Global Health Informatics Working Group, Membership Chair for the Consumer and Pervasive Health Informatics Working Group, as well as Scientific Program and Women Leadership Committee members.
Affiliations and Expertise
Center for Biomedical Data Science, Yale School of Medicine, New Haven, CT, USA
Luis Fernandez-Luque
Luis Fernandez-Luque, PhD is an eHealth researcher at the Qatar Computing Research Institute. He has 15 years of experience in R&D mHealth and pervasive Health solutions with dozens of publications in the area. He is IEEE Senior member and member of the IMIA Social Media and Participatory Health Working Group. His career involved both working in academia and entrepreneurship with experience in projects four continents.
Affiliations and Expertise
Salumedia Labs, Sevilla, Spain
