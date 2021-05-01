COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Digital Health - 1st Edition

Digital Health

1st Edition

Exploring Use and Integration of Wearables

Editors: Alan Godfrey Sam Stuart
Paperback ISBN: 9780128189146
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st May 2021
Page Count: 400
Description

Digital Health: Exploring Use and Integration of Wearables is the first book to show how and why engineering theory is used to solve real-world clinical applications, considering the knowledge and lessons gathered during many international projects. This book provides a pragmatic A to Z guide on the design, deployment and use of wearable technologies for laboratory and remote patient assessment, aligning the shared interests of diverse professions to meet with a common goal of translating engineering theory to modern clinical practice. It offers multidisciplinary experiences to guide engineers where no clinically advice and expertise may be available.

Entering the domain of wearables in healthcare is notoriously difficult as projects and ideas often fail to deliver due to the lack of clinical understanding, i.e., what do healthcare professionals and patients really need? This book provides engineers and computer scientists with the clinical guidance to ensure their novel work successfully translates to inform real-world clinical diagnosis, treatment and management.

Key Features

  • Presents the first guide for wearable technologies in a multidisciplinary and translational manner
  • Helps engineers design real-world applications to help them better understand theory and drive pragmatic clinical solutions
  • Combines the expertise of engineers and clinicians in one go-to guide, accessible to all

Readership

Academic and industrial engineers/researchers/students from multi-disciplinary fields such as biomedical, electrical, computer and mechanical engineering

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction, wearables in modern medicine
    2. Algorithms: Understanding the language of numbers and data
    3. Big data, data mining and predictive analytics
    4. Cloud computing and the Internet of Things
    5. Design and development, spanning generations and needs
    6. Ethics, privacy and wearable cybersecurity
    7. Frameworks: integration to digital networks and beyond
    8. Games and exercise: Exergames
    9. Hardware: sensors, sensors everywhere
    10. Instrumentation: from the traditional to the future
    11. Jewellery and fashion: wearables as everyday item
    12. Kits: exploring a world of ideas and opportunities
    13. Lab-on-a-chip: Wearables as a one stop shop for free-living assessments
    14. Machine learning and all things artificial
    15. Near field communication (NFC): up close but far away
    16. Operating systems and software integration: talk to me!
    17. Point of care technologies (PoCT): right here, right now
    18. Quantified-self: it’s all about me
    19. Reality, from virtual to augmented
    20. Sports medicine: bespoke player management
    21. Telemedicine
    22. Ubiquitous computing
    23. Validation, verification, reliability
    24. Ward, rehabilitation and clinic based wearable devices
    25. X-Games: wearables for disabled sport 
    26. Youth Applications
    27. Zeitgeist and future of wearables

About the Editors

Alan Godfrey

Alan Godfrey is a biomedical engineer and computer scientist, whose academic research focuses on healthcare technology and algorithm development, aiming to advance patient diagnosis, assessment and treatment. His work includes UK and EU projects for remote monitoring with wearables to capture free-living, habitual data in large cohorts. He also hold an MBA, specialising in project management and digital innovation. Dr. Godfrey has published extensively within his field, which has led him to be Editor and Associate Editor for the journals Maturitas and Journal of NeuroEngineering and Rehabilitation, respectively. He is also an International Advisory Board member for Physiological Measurement, a journal for the Institute of Physics and Engineering in Medicine, and has led as editor for special issues (thematic series) on each of those three journals. He is a full member of the EPSRC peer review college.

Affiliations and Expertise

Biomedical Engineer and Computer Scientist, Department of Computer and Information Science, Northumbria University, Newcastle, UK

Sam Stuart

Dr. Sam Stuart is a physiotherapist and a research Fellow within the Balance Disorders Laboratory, OHSU. His work focuses on vision, cognition and gait in neurological disorders, examining how technology-based interventions influence these factors. He has published extensively in world leading clinical and engineering journals focusing on a broad range of activities such as real-world data analytics, algorithm development for wearable technology and provided expert opinion on technology for concussion assessment for robust player management. He is currently a guest editor for special issues (sports medicine and transcranial direct current stimulation for motor rehabilitation) within Physiological Measurement and Journal of NeuroEngineering and Rehabilitation, respectively.

Affiliations and Expertise

Physiotherapist and a Research Fellow within the Balance Disorders Laboratory, Department of Neurology, Oregon Health and Science University (OHSU), Oregon, USA

