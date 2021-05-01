Digital Health: Exploring Use and Integration of Wearables is the first book to show how and why engineering theory is used to solve real-world clinical applications, considering the knowledge and lessons gathered during many international projects. This book provides a pragmatic A to Z guide on the design, deployment and use of wearable technologies for laboratory and remote patient assessment, aligning the shared interests of diverse professions to meet with a common goal of translating engineering theory to modern clinical practice. It offers multidisciplinary experiences to guide engineers where no clinically advice and expertise may be available.

Entering the domain of wearables in healthcare is notoriously difficult as projects and ideas often fail to deliver due to the lack of clinical understanding, i.e., what do healthcare professionals and patients really need? This book provides engineers and computer scientists with the clinical guidance to ensure their novel work successfully translates to inform real-world clinical diagnosis, treatment and management.