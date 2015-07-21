Digital Futures
1st Edition
Expert Briefings on Digital Technologies for Education and Research
A co-branded book project with Jisc (formerly the Joint Information Systems Commitee), off the back of DigiFest 2014, a digital festival run by Jisc for the first time in 2014. The aim of the book is to bring cutting-edge discussion as heard at DigiFest to the information professional/academic librarian readership. Digital Futures will provide expert briefings to information professionals on the emerging trends in the digital technologies that are transforming teaching and research in higher education.
- Written by subject experts working at the forefront in emerging trends and digital technologies
- Encompasses issues that impact across the higher education institution: learning, research and network security
- Aids strategic thinking and informs decision making
IT and Informational Professionals in Higher Education
Table of Contents
- About the Editors
- About the Contributors
- Introduction
- MOOCs
- Open Access
- Managing Digital Risks
- Open Data
- The Digital Student Experience
- International Collaboration
- Chapter 1. MOOCs
- 1.1 The Melting of the MOOC
- 1.2 From Education to Training
- 1.3 Fight or Flight
- References
- Chapter 2. Open Access: The Costs and Opportunities
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 The Costs of OA
- 2.3 The Opportunities for OA
- 2.4 Research Impact
- Chapter 3. Creating Opportunities Through Security
- 3.1 Understanding Security in Research and Education
- 3.2 New Ways of Being Secure
- 3.3 Designing Security for Research and Education
- 3.4 Creating Opportunities Through Safe Working
- References
- Chapter 4. Open Data: Higher and Further Education Stepping up to the Challenge
- 4.1 Why It Matters
- 4.2 Where Is Further and Higher Education?
- Chapter 5. Enhancing the Digital Student Experience
- 5.1 What Is Changing?
- 5.2 Who Owns the Technology?
- 5.3 How Is Technology Enhancing the Curriculum?
- 5.4 How Is Technology Enhancing Assessment?
- 5.5 How Are Students Engaged in Developing the Digital Student Experience?
- 5.6 What Are the Challenges Facing Institutions?
- 5.7 Principles for Developing an Enhanced Digital Student Experience
- References
- Chapter 6. International Collaboration and the Changing Digital World – Opportunities and Constraints
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Research E-infrastructure
- 6.3 Network E-infrastructure
- 6.4 Computational E-infrastructure
- 6.5 Data E-infrastructure
- 6.6 Virtual Research Environments
- 6.7 Virtual communication
- 6.8 Conclusion
- References
- No. of pages:
- 68
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2015
- Published:
- 21st July 2015
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081004005
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081003848
About the Editor
Martin Hall
Professor Martin Hall is Chair of Jisc, and Vice Chancellor of the University of Salford, UK. A British-South African academic and educationalist he has written extensively on South African history, culture and higher education policy. Professor Hall was a member of the Working Group on the Finch Committee which examined Open Access policy in the UK.
Affiliations and Expertise
Chair of Jisc, and Vice Chancellor, University of Salford, UK
Martyn Harrow
Professor Martyn Harrow has extensive strategic experience in both public and private sectors. Before taking up his position as head of Jisc in February 2012, he was director of information services at Cardiff University where he was responsible for IT and also the university’s library service, media centre and high performance computing. Previously Martyn led ICT for global companies within Unilever and ICI. At various times he was responsible for IT across the USA, Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Asia while based in the UK and the Netherlands. He also has experience in local government, having held a senior role at Avon County Council.
Affiliations and Expertise
Head, Jisc, UK
Lorraine Estelle
Lorraine Estelle has been Chief Executive of Jisc Collections since 2006. She has overseen the organisation's growth and development and has been heavily involved in all aspects of national procurement and licensing activities for academic libraries., She has initiating a range of fruitful projects and services around the use, management and delivery of digital resources. .Since May 2013, Lorraine has also taken the leadership role for all Jisc’s digital content and discovery related people, organisations, strategy, services and operations. Lorraine is also co-editor of Insights: the UKSG journal.
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief Executive, Jisc Collections, UK