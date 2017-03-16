Digital Forensics Trial Graphics
1st Edition
Teaching the Jury through Effective Use of Visuals
Description
Digital Forensics Trial Graphics: Teaching the Jury Through Effective Use of Visuals helps digital forensic practitioners explain complex technical material to laypeople (i.e., juries, judges, etc.). The book includes professional quality illustrations of technology that help anyone understand the complex concepts behind the science. Users will find invaluable information on theory and best practices along with guidance on how to design and deliver successful explanations.
Key Features
- Helps users learn skills for the effective presentation of digital forensic evidence via graphics in a trial setting to laypeople such as juries and judges
- Presents the principles of visual learning and graphic design as a foundation for developing effective visuals
- Demonstrates the best practices of slide design to develop effective visuals for presentation of evidence
- Professionally developed graphics, designed specifically for digital forensics, that you can use at trial
- Downloadable graphics available at: http://booksite.elsevier.com/9780128034835
Readership
Information Security professionals of all levels, digital forensic examiners and investigators, InfoSec consultants, attorneys, law enforcement officers. Also forensic training vendors, government training courses, universities, litigation support, and high-tech crime associations
Table of Contents
Chapter One. Introduction
Chapter Two. But I Am Not an Artist
- Introduction
- Expertise Into Illustration
- Get to the Point
- Building Blocks
- Summary
Chapter Three. Principles of Graphic Design: The Basics
- Introduction
- Contrast, Alignment, Repetition, Proximity
- Contrast
- Summary
Chapter Four. Slide Design: Best Practices
- Introduction
- Commit the Time to Planning and Preparing Your Slides and Slide Deck
- Practice Simplicity
- Leverage the Power of Visuals
- Use the Right Chart
- Use Color Appropriately
- Limit the Number of Fonts
- Conclusion
Chapter Five. Presenting for Comprehension
- Introduction
- How Learning Works
- Target Audience: The Judge and Jury
- The Learning Environment: Courtroom Versus Classroom
- Explanations
- Expert as Teacher
- The Expert Witness as Filter
- Curse of Knowledge
- Conclusion
Chapter Six. Putting It All Together
- Introduction
- Example Graphics With Explanation
- Case Example: Complex Technical Explanation
- Summary
Chapter Seven. Preparing Graphics for Production
- Introduction
- Understanding Limitations
- Quick Guide to Preparing Graphics
- Summary
Appendix A. Resources for Better Presentations
Details
- No. of pages:
- 108
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 16th March 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128034934
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128034835
About the Author
John Sammons
John Sammons is an Associate Professor and Director of the undergraduate program in Digital Forensics and Information Assurance at Marshall University in Huntington, West Virginia. John teaches digital forensics, electronic discovery, information security and technology in the School of Forensic and Criminal Justices Sciences. He's also adjunct faculty with the Marshall University graduate forensic science program where he teaches the advanced digital forensics course. John, a former police officer, is also an Investigator with the Cabell County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and a member of the West Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. He is a Member of the American Academy of Forensic Sciences, the High Technology Crime Investigation Association, and Infragard.
John is the founder and President of the Appalachian Institute of Digital Evidence. AIDE is a non-profit organization that provides research and training for digital evidence professionals including attorneys, judges, law enforcement and information security practitioners in the private sector. He is the author of best-selling book, The Basics of Digital Forensics published by Syngress.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor and Director of the Digital Forensics and Information Assurance program, Marshall University, Huntington, WV, USA
Lars Daniel
Lars Daniel is a digital forensics examiner at Guardian Digital Forensics.
Lars is an EnCase Certified Examiner (EnCE), an AccessData Certified Examiner (ACE), an AccessData Certified Mobile Examiner (AME) a Certified Telecommunications Network Specialist (CTNS), Certified Wireless Analyst (CWA), a Certified Internet Protocol Telecommunications Specialist (CIPTS), and a Certified Telecommunications Analyst (CTA).
He spoke at the largest annual digital forensics conference, the Computer Enterprise and Investigations Conference (CEIC), in 2011 and 2013, and at the EnFuse conference in 2016.
Lars has qualified as an expert witness and testified in both state and federal court, qualifying as a digital forensics expert, computer forensics expert, a cell phone forensics expert, a video forensics expert, and a photo forensics expert.
He has attended over 300 hours of forensic training and has worked on over 600 cases involving murder, child pornography, terrorism, rape, kidnapping, intellectual property, fraud, wrongful death, employee wrongdoing and insurance losses among numerous other types of cases.
Lars is the co-author of the book Digital Forensics for Legal Professionals: Understanding Digital Evidence from the Warrant to the Courtroom, published by Syngess, an imprint of Elsevier Publishing.
He has extensive experience in both civil and criminal defense cases. He provides Continuing Legal Education (CLE) training classes for attorneys across the United States.
Affiliations and Expertise
Digital Forensics Examiner with Guardian Digital Forensics