"Throughout the book there are a number of good case studies used to illustrate points which enlivens the text. There are also details of legal cases from various legislative areas and examples of relevant situations that demonstrate the points being made. There are also a number of references to other literature and links to website URLs and tools available to assist the practitioner."--Best Digital Forensics Book in InfoSecReviews Book Awards

"Just finished ‘Digital Evidence and Computer Crime: Forensic Science, Computers and the Internet’ by Eoghan Casey and featuring other contributing authors, and it’s quite good. I bought this book because I wanted an all-encompassing book that provided insight on the various aspects of an investigation, especially the legal portion. And in this aspect the book does an excellent job, and is in-depth in area’s I have yet to see in other books. The book is divided into five portions digital forensics, digital investigations, apprehending offenders, computers and network forensics. For me the book was worth it for the first three portions; however, the computers and network portions, while a good start, there are more in-depth books that provide better insight… Overall, the book was enjoyable from start to finish and I would recommend it to anyone looking for a great overview of digital forensic investigation process from start to finish. I am happy to add this book to my growing reference library."--Student of Security

"This hefty book on forensic evidence obtained from computers dispels the myths propagated by popular television series. It states from the premise that very few people are well versed in the technical, evidential, and legal issues concerning digital evidence. Oftentimes, the useful evidence that may be found in various digital media is overlooked, collected incorrectly, or analyzed ineffectively. It is the goal of the team of contributors to equip readers with the necessary knowledge and skills to be able to make use of digital evidence correctly and effectively…. It is quite obvious that the various authors draw from several fields, such as forensic science, computer science, political science, criminal justice, the law, and behavioral analysis; as such, it is multi- and interdisciplinary. More specifically, the authors tackle the specific crimes of cyber bullying, cyber stalking, identity theft, online sex offenders, fraudsters, and cyber threats. There is extensive use of boxed stories, legal cases, practitioner’s tips, tables, the discussion of legislation, flow charts, treaties and journals, as well as figures, diagrams, pictures, and computer screen shots. The book is comparative in nature: it covers not only cyber law in the US, but also case law in the UK, Ireland, and the Netherlands. Given the ubiquity of the computer and the crimes that it can generate, learning about how other nations handle these issues helps in the formation of our own methods for dealing with crimes domestically, as well as those that cross national boundaries."--ACM’s Computing Reviews.com

"A better title for Digital Evidence and Computer Crime might be the Comprehensive Guide to Everything You Need to Know About Digital Forensics. One is hard pressed to find another book overflowing with so many valuable details and real-world examples."--Ben Rothke on Slashdot.org (Sept 2011)

"The third edition of this comprehensive textbook on forensic science and the Internet is thoroughly updated to reflect the great leaps forward in technology in the six years since the previous printing. The work is divided into five sections covering digital forensics, digital investigations, apprehending offenders, computers and network forensics, and chapters provide practical instruction, case studies and discussions of the theoretical basis for all aspects of digital investigation and the use of computer evidence in forensics and law enforcement. The volume is intended for police, lawyers and forensic analysts and provides a comprehensive look at contemporary methodologies computer crime and crime prevention. Contributors include legal academics as well as computer, networking and forensics professional from around the world."--Book News, Reference & Research

"A better title for Digital Evidence and Computer Crime might be the Comprehensive Guide to Everything You Need to Know About Digital Forensics. One is hard pressed to find another book overflowing with so many valuable details and real-world examples. The book is also relevant for those who are new to the field, as it provides a significant amount of introductory material that delivers a broad overview to the core areas of digital forensics. The book progresses to more advanced and cutting-edge topics, including sections on various operating systems, from Windows and Unix to Macintosh. This is the third edition of the book and completely updated and reedited. When it comes to digital forensics, this is the reference guide that all books on the topic will be measured against. With a list price of $70.00, this book is an incredible bargain given the depth and breadth of topics discussed, with each chapter written by an expert in the field. For those truly serious about digital forensics, Digital Evidence and Computer Crime is an equally serious book."--Slashdot.com