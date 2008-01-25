Digital Electronics and Design with VHDL
1st Edition
Digital Electronics and Design with VHDL offers a friendly presentation of the fundamental principles and practices of modern digital design. Unlike any other book in this field, transistor-level implementations are also included, which allow the readers to gain a solid understanding of a circuit's real potential and limitations, and to develop a realistic perspective on the practical design of actual integrated circuits.
Coverage includes the largest selection available of digital circuits in all categories (combinational, sequential, logical, or arithmetic); and detailed digital design techniques, with a thorough discussion on state-machine modeling for the analysis and design of complex sequential systems. Key technologies used in modern circuits are also described, including Bipolar, MOS, ROM/RAM, and CPLD/FPGA chips, as well as codes and techniques used in data storage and transmission. Designs are illustrated by means of complete, realistic applications using VHDL, where the complete code, comments, and simulation results are included.
This text is ideal for courses in Digital Design, Digital Logic, Digital Electronics, VLSI, and VHDL; and industry practitioners in digital electronics.
- Comprehensive coverage of fundamental digital concepts and principles, as well as complete, realistic, industry-standard designs
- Many circuits shown with internal details at the transistor-level, as in real integrated circuits
- Actual technologies used in state-of-the-art digital circuits presented in conjunction with fundamental concepts and principles
- Six chapters dedicated to VHDL-based techniques, with all VHDL-based designs synthesized onto CPLD/FPGA chips
Textbook for courses in Digital Design, Digital Logic, Digital Electronics, VLSI, and VHDL; Industry practitioners in digital electronics.
Preface
Introduction 1.1 Historical notes 1.2 Analog versus digital 1.3 Bits, bytes, and words 1.4 Digital Circuits 1.5 Combinational circuits versus sequential circuits 1.6 Integrated circuits (ICs) 1.7 Printed circuit board (PCB) 1.8 Logic values versus physical values 1.9 Non-programmable, programmable, and hardware-programmable 1.10 Binary waveforms 1.11 DC, AC, and transient responses 1.12 Programmable logic devices (PLDs) 1.13 Circuit synthesis and simulation with VHDL 1.14 Circuit simulation with Spice 1.15 Gate-level versus transistor-level analysis
Binary representations 2.1 Binary code 2.2 Octal and hexadecimal codes 2.3 Gray code 2.4 BCD code 2.5 Codes for negative numbers 2.6 Floating-point representation 2.7 ASCII code 2.8 Unicode 2.9 Exercises
Binary arithmetic 3.1 Unsigned addition 3.2 Signed addition and subtraction 3.3 Shift operations 3.4 Unsigned multiplication 3.5 Signed multiplication 3.6 Unsigned division 3.7 Signed division 3.8 Floating-point addition and subtraction 3.9 Floating-point multiplication 3.10 Floating-point division 3.11 Exercises
Introduction to digital circuits 4.1 Introduction to MOS transistors 4.2 Inverter and CMOS logic 4.3 AND and NAND gates 4.4 OR and NOR gates 4.5 XOR and XNOR gates 4.6 Modulo-2 adder 4.7 Buffer 4.8 Tri-state buffer 4.9 Open-drain buffer 4.10 D-type flip-flop 4.11 Shift register 4.12 Counters 4.13 Pseudo-random sequence generator 4.14 Exercises
Boolean algebra 5.1 Truth tables 5.2 Minterms and SOP equations 5.3 Maxterms and POS equations 5.4 Standard circuits for SOP and POS equations 5.5 Karnaugh maps 5.6 Large Karnaugh maps 5.7 Other function-simplification techniques 5.8 Propagation delay and glitches 5.9 Exercises
Line codes 6.1 The use of line codes 6.2 Parameters and types of line codes 6.3 Unipolar codes 6.4 Polar codes 6.5 Bipolar codes 6.6 Biphase/Manchester codes 6.7 MLT codes 6.8 mB/nB codes 6.9 PAM codes 6.10 Exercises
Error-detecting/correcting codes 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Single-parity-check (SPC) codes 7.3 Cyclic redundancy check (CRC) codes 7.4 Hamming codes 7.5 Reed Solomon codes 7.6 Convolutional codes and Viterbi decoder 7.7 Turbo codes 7.8 Low-density parity-check (LDPC) codes 7.9 Exercises
Bipolar junction transistor (BJT) 8.1 Semiconductors 8.2 The bipolar junction transistor (BJT) 8.3 I-V characteristics 8.4 DC response 8.5 Transient response 8.6 AC response 8.7 Modern BJTs 8.8 Exercises
NIS transistor 9.1 Semiconductors 9.2 The field-effect transistor (MOSFET) 9.3 I-V characteristics 9.4 DC response 9.5 CMOS inverter 9.6 Transient response 9.7 AC response 9.8 Modern MOSFETs 9.9 Exercises
Logic families and I/Os Logic architectures and I/Os 10.1 BJT-based logic families 10.2 Diode-transistor logic (DTL) 10.3 Transistor-transistor logic (TTL) 10.4 Emitter-coupled logic (ECL) 10.5 MOS-based logic families 10.6 CMOS logic 10.7 Other static MOS architectures 10.8 Dynamic MOS architectures 10.9 Modern I/O standards 10.10 Exercises
Combinational logic circuits 11.1 Combinational versus sequential logic 11.2 Logical versus arithmetic circuits 11.3 Fundamental logic gates 11.4 Compound gates 11.5 Encoders and decoders 11.6 Multiplexer 11.7 Parity detector 11.8 Priority encoder 11.9 Binary sorter 11.10 Barrel shifters 11.11 Non-overlapping clock generators 11.12 Short-pulse generators 11.13 Schmitt triggers 11.14 Memories 11.15 Exercises 11.16 Exercises with VHDL 11.17 Exercises with SPICE
Combinational arithmetic circuits 12.1 Arithmetic versus logical functions 12.2 Basic adders 12.3 Fast adders 12.4 Bit-serial adder 12.5 Signed adders/subtracters 12.6 Incrementer, decrementer, and two’s complementer 12.7 Comparators 12.8 ALU (arithmetic-logic unit) 12.9 Multipliers 12.10 Dividers 12.11 Exercises 12.12 Exercises with VHDL 12.13 Exercises with SPICE
Registers 13.1 Sequential versus combinational logic 13.2 SR latch (SRL) 13.3 D latch (DL) 13.4 D flip-flop (DFF) 13.5 Master-slave DFFs 13.6 Pulse-based DFFs 13.7 Dual-edge DFFs 13.8 Statistically low-power DFFs 13.9 DFF control ports 13.10 T flip-flop (TFF) 13.11 Exercises 13.12 Exercises with SPICE
Sequential circuits 14.1 Shift registers 14.2 Synchronous counters 14.3 Asynchronous counters 14.4 Signal generators 14.5 Frequency dividers 14.6 PLL and prescalers 14.7 Pseudo-random sequence generators 14.8 Scramblers and descramblers 14.9 Exercises 14.10 Exercises with VHDL 14.11 Exercises with SPICE
Finite state machines 15.1 FSM model 15.2 Design of finite state machines 15.3 System resolution and glitches 15.4 Design of large FSMs 15.5 Design of FSMs with complex combinational logic 15.6 Design of symmetric-phase frequency dividers 15.7 FSM encoding styles 15.8 Exercises 15.9 Exercises with VHDL
Volatile memories 16.1 Memory types 16.2 SRAM (Static Random Access Memory) 16.3 Dual and Quad Data Rate SRAMS (DDR and QDR) 16.4 DRAM (Dynamic Random Access Memory) 16.5 SDRAM (Synchronous DRAM) 16.6 Dual Data Rate SDRAMs, (DDR, DDR2, and DDR3) 16.7 CAM (Content-Addressable Memory) for Cache Memories 16.8 Exercises
Non-volatile memories 17.1 Memory types 17.2 MP-OM (Mask-Programmed ROM) 17.3 OTP ROM (One-Time Programmable ROM or PROM) 17.4 EPROM (Electrically Programmable ROM) 17.5 EEPROM (Electrically Erasable-Programmable ROM) 17.6 Flash memory 17.7 Next generation memories: FRAM, MRAM, PRAM 17.8 Exercises
Programmable logic devices (PLDs) 18.1 The concept of programmable logic devices 18.2 SPLDs 18.3 CPLDs 18.4 FPGAs 18.5 Exercises
VHDL Summary 19.1 About VHDL 19.2 Code structure 19.3 Fundamental libraries and packages 19.4 Pre-defined data types 19.5 User-defined data types and arrays 19.6 Operators 19.7 Attributes 19.8 Concurrent code (WHEN, GENERATE) 19.9 Sequential code (IF, CASE, LOOP, WAIT) 19.10 Objects (SIGNAL, VARIALBE, CONSTANT) 19.11 Packages 19.12 Components 19.13 Functions 19.14 Procedures 19.15 VHDL template for FSMs 19.16 Exercises
VHDL design of combinational logic circuits 20.1 Generic address decoder 20.2 BCD-to-SSD conversion function 20.3 Generic multiplexer 20.4 Generic priority encoder 20.5 Design of ROM memory 20.6 Design of Synchronous RAM Memories 20.7 Exercises
VHDL design of combinational arithmetic circuits 21.1 Carry-rippler adder 21.2 Carry-lookahead adder 21.3 Signed and unsigned adders/subtracters 21.4 Signed and unsigned multipliers/dividers 21.5 ALU 21.6 Exercises
VHDL design of regular sequential circuits 22.1 Shift register with load 22.2 Switch debouncer 22.3 Timer 22.4 Fibonacci series generator 22.5 Frequency meters 22.6 Neural networks 22.7 Exercises
VHDL design of state machines 23.1 String detector 23.2 “Universal” signal generator 23.3 Car alarm 23.4 LCD driver 23.5 Exercises
Simulation with VHDL testbenches 24.1 synthesis versus simulation 24.2 Stimulus generation 24.3 Writing testbenches—part 1 24.4 Writing testbenches—part 2 24.5 Functional simulations 24.6 Timing Simulations 24.7 Exercises
Simulation with SPICE 25.1 About SPICE 25.2 Types of Analysis 25.3 Basic structure of SPICE code 25.4 Declarations of electronic devices 25.5 Declarations of independent DC sources 25.6 Declarations of independent AC sources 25.7 Declarations of dependent sources 25.8 SPICE inputs and outputs 25.9 DC respons examples 25.10 Transient response examples 25.11 AC response sample 25.12 Subcircuits 25.13 Exercises involving combinational logic circuits 25.14 Exercises involving combinational arithmetic circuits 25.15 Exercises involving registers 25.16 Exercises involving sequential circuits
Appendices A ModelSim Tutorial B PSpice Tutorial
- No. of pages:
- 720
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Morgan Kaufmann 2008
- Published:
- 25th January 2008
- Imprint:
- Morgan Kaufmann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080557557
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123742704
Volnei A. Pedroni
Federal University of Technology—Parana, Curitiba, Brazil