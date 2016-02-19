Digital Differential Analysers
1st Edition
International Series of Monographs on Electronics and Instrumentation
Description
Digital Differential Analysers presents the principles, operations, design, and applications of digital differential analyzers, a machine with the ability to present initial quantities and the possibility of dividing them into separate functional units performing a number of basic mathematical operations. The book discusses the theoretical principles underlying the operation of digital differential analyzers, such as the use of the delta-modulation method and function-generator units. Digital integration methods and the classes of digital differential analyzer designs are also reviewed. The text enumerates the applications of digital differential analyzers, especially in the solution of various mathematical problems, and its applications in automatic control systems. Computer scientists, programmers, computer engineers, systems analysts, mathematicians, and students of computer science will find the book an interesting read.
Table of Contents
Introduction
1 Theoretical Principles
Method of Representing Quantities in DDA's
Circuits for Function-Generator Units
2 Principles of Operation of Digital Differential Analyzers
Digital Integration Methods
Systems of Numeration
Some Special Functions of Digital Integrators
Methods of Using Digital Integrators to Solve Various Problems
The Accuracy of the DDA
3 The Design of Modern Digital Differential Analyzers
Serial DDA's
Parallel DDA's
4 The Application of Digital Differential Analyzers
A Survey of the Problems Solved
DDA's Employed in Automatic Control Systems
5 Conclusion
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 118
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1964
- Published:
- 1st January 1964
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483148212