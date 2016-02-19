Digital Differential Analysers presents the principles, operations, design, and applications of digital differential analyzers, a machine with the ability to present initial quantities and the possibility of dividing them into separate functional units performing a number of basic mathematical operations. The book discusses the theoretical principles underlying the operation of digital differential analyzers, such as the use of the delta-modulation method and function-generator units. Digital integration methods and the classes of digital differential analyzer designs are also reviewed. The text enumerates the applications of digital differential analyzers, especially in the solution of various mathematical problems, and its applications in automatic control systems. Computer scientists, programmers, computer engineers, systems analysts, mathematicians, and students of computer science will find the book an interesting read.