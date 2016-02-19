Digital Differential Analysers - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080104003, 9781483148212

Digital Differential Analysers

1st Edition

International Series of Monographs on Electronics and Instrumentation

Authors: A. V. Shileiko
Editors: D. W. Fry W. Higinbotham
eBook ISBN: 9781483148212
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1964
Page Count: 118
Description

Digital Differential Analysers presents the principles, operations, design, and applications of digital differential analyzers, a machine with the ability to present initial quantities and the possibility of dividing them into separate functional units performing a number of basic mathematical operations. The book discusses the theoretical principles underlying the operation of digital differential analyzers, such as the use of the delta-modulation method and function-generator units. Digital integration methods and the classes of digital differential analyzer designs are also reviewed. The text enumerates the applications of digital differential analyzers, especially in the solution of various mathematical problems, and its applications in automatic control systems. Computer scientists, programmers, computer engineers, systems analysts, mathematicians, and students of computer science will find the book an interesting read.

Table of Contents


Introduction

1 Theoretical Principles

Method of Representing Quantities in DDA's

Circuits for Function-Generator Units

2 Principles of Operation of Digital Differential Analyzers

Digital Integration Methods

Systems of Numeration

Some Special Functions of Digital Integrators

Methods of Using Digital Integrators to Solve Various Problems

The Accuracy of the DDA

3 The Design of Modern Digital Differential Analyzers

Serial DDA's

Parallel DDA's

4 The Application of Digital Differential Analyzers

A Survey of the Problems Solved

DDA's Employed in Automatic Control Systems

5 Conclusion

References

Index

Other Titles in the Series


