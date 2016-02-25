Digital Detectives
1st Edition
Solving Information Dilemmas in an Online World
Description
Digital Detectives: Solving Information Dilemmas in an Online World helps students become independent and confident digital detectives, giving them the tools and tactics they need to critically scrutinize web-based digital information to ascertain its authenticity, veracity, and authority, and to use the information in a discerning way to successfully complete academic tasks. Enabling students to select and use information appropriately empowers them to function at a higher level of digital information fluency, acting as discerning consumers of, and effective contributors to, web-based information.
Key Features
- Offers a situated, problem-solving approach to deepen students’ analytical and research skills
- Explores a practical, real-life dilemma that is typically experienced by undergraduates in the course of their academic work, especially those transitioning from secondary to third-level education
- Focuses on the authentic educational needs of undergraduates as expressed by educators, but also students themselves
- Addresses a specific central dilemma which is identified at the outset, but also uses the opportunity to reveal to students the broader contextual issues which frame the problem they are exploring
Readership
Undergraduate students, especially those transitioning from secondary school to university or college.
Table of Contents
- Series Pages
- Dedication
- List of Figures
- List of Tables
- About the Authors
- Foreword
- Acknowledgements
- Chapter 1. The Digital Landscape, Scholarship, and You
- 1.1. The Changing World of Education
- 1.2. Digital Technologies and Resources in University Learning
- 1.3. What Can I Learn from This Text?
- 1.4. Learning By Chapter
- 1.5. Chapter Challenges
- 1.6. Let’s Begin Our Work Together…
- Chapter 2. Your Learning in a Digital World
- 2.1. What Is Digital Literacy?
- 2.2. Learning at University: Where Do I Start?
- 2.3. How People Learn in Digital and Blended Spaces
- 2.4. How Can a Digital Context Enhance My Learning?
- 2.5. Being a Reflective Detective: Managing Your Own Learning
- 2.6. Challenges
- Chapter 3. Aladdin’s Cave
- 3.1. The Dilemma: “I Can Just Google This, Can’t I?”
- 3.2. Can I Just Google It?
- 3.3. But First: Indexes!
- 3.4. How Search Engines Find Information for You
- 3.5. How Does Google Decide the Order of the Search Results List?
- 3.6. PageRank: Google’s Ranking System
- 3.7. What Is a Filter Bubble? The Personalization of Search Results
- 3.8. Web and App Activity
- 3.9. Internet Protocol Address
- 3.10. How Do I Become Google-wise?
- 3.11. Extra Tip: Refine Your Search on the Results Page
- 3.12. Google with Care
- 3.13. Other Search Engines
- 3.14. Challenges
- Chapter 4. Wiki or Won’t I?
- 4.1. The Dilemma: ‘I Can Use Wikipedia for College Assignments, Can’t I?’
- 4.2. What Is Collaborative Authoring?
- 4.3. The Anatomy of a Wikipedia Page
- 4.4. How Does Wikipedia Work?
- 4.5. Who Is Behind the Articles on Wikipedia?
- 4.6. How Do I Know If the Information Is Accurate?
- 4.7. But Wikipedia Provided Great References. Can’t I Use Them?
- 4.8. How Can I Use Wikipedia for Academic Assignments without Getting Penalized?
- 4.9. Could I Contribute to Wikipedia Articles?
- 4.10. Setting up and Using a Wikipedia Account
- 4.11. Further Information
- 4.12. Challenges
- Chapter 5. Judgement Day
- 5.1. The Dilemma: ‘When I Find Information on the Web, How Can I Tell if It’s Okay to Use It for College Assignments?’
- 5.2. How Do You Select Digital Resources to Use in Your Coursework?
- 5.3. Why Evaluate Digital Sources?
- 5.4. What Is Different about Information on the Web?
- 5.5. Models for Evaluating Digital Resources
- 5.6. Clues for Evaluating Digital Resources
- 5.7. Evaluating Different Media Formats
- 5.8. Challenges
- Chapter 6. Finders Keepers
- 6.1. The Dilemma: “No Password? No Problem! If I Can Download It, I Can Use It and Share It, Right?”
- 6.2. Who Owns Digital Information?
- 6.3. How Do People Protect Their Digital Creations?
- 6.4. How Do I Ethically Use This Information in My Work?
- 6.5. Where Can I Find Information That I Can Use Freely?
- 6.6. How Do I Attribute a source to Its Creator?
- 6.7. Referencing Traditional Scholarly Items in Digital Formats
- 6.8. In-Text References
- 6.9. A Word About DOIs in Referencing
- 6.10. References to e-Books
- 6.11. References to Articles
- 6.12. References to Social Media
- 6.13. Referencing Other Digital Information Sources
- 6.14. Bibliographic Management Systems
- Chapter 7. In Too Deep
- 7.1. The Dilemma: “I Can Hardly Find the Full Text of Anything from My Class Reading Lists on the Web. Why Is This?”
- 7.2. Reading Lists
- 7.3. Scholarly versus Popular Information
- 7.4. Traditional Publishing versus Web Publishing
- 7.5. Traditional Publication Process for Academic Books
- 7.6. Traditional Publication Process for Journal Articles
- 7.7. Publishing on the Web
- 7.8. Open Access Publishing
- 7.9. Challenges
- Chapter 8. It’s Only Words…
- 8.1. The Dilemma: Searching Is Searching, Whether You’re on the Web or Using One of the Library Databases, Right?
- 8.2. Quick Reflection: Thinking About Research Strategies
- 8.3. Different Tasks Require Different Approaches
- 8.4. How We Search: Information Searching (Querying) versus Browsing
- 8.5. Subject Searching
- 8.6. Databases
- 8.7. Database versus Web
- 8.8. Choosing a Database
- 8.9. Web-Scale Discovery Services
- 8.10. Creating Your Go-to Database List
- 8.11. Building and Refining a Search Strategy
- 8.12. Advanced Search Functions
- 8.13. Other Database Options
- 8.14. Key Databases for Subject Disciplines
- 8.15. Challenges
- Chapter 9. All Play and No Work
- 9.1. The Dilemma: ‘Social Networking Sites Are Just for Fun and Friends. I Can’t Use Sites for College Work, Can I?’
- 9.2. What Do We Mean by Social Media?
- 9.3. Social Media for Leisure and Learning
- 9.4. Using Social Media Tools and Apps to Support My Learning
- 9.5. Social Media Apps to Facilitate Information Finding
- 9.6. Best Foot Forward: Managing Your Digital Persona
- 9.7. Challenges
- Chapter 10. Truth or Dare
- 10.1. The Dilemma: ‘Misinformation, Scams and Hoaxes on the Internet Are Easy to Spot. I Won’t Be Caught Out, Will I?’
- 10.2. The Wild, Wild Web
- 10.3. Reflection: How Safe Do You Feel?
- 10.4. Online Identity Risk Calculator
- 10.5. A Digital Detective’s Guide to Cybercrime
- 10.6. Spotlight on Specific Scams
- 10.7. Spotting a Scam
- 10.8. General Strategies for Outwitting Cybercriminals
- 10.9. Managing Your Passwords
- 10.10. Challenges
- Chapter 11. A Hidden Agenda
- 11.1. The Dilemma: “People Can See Only What I Want Them to See on the Web. I Control the Image That I Project, Don’t I?”
- 11.2. The Power of an Online Presence
- 11.3. Why Does Online Reputation Management Matter?
- 11.4. What Is a Digital Footprint?
- 11.5. How Are Data about You Collected Online?
- 11.6. Who Wants Digital Data about You?
- 11.7. How Do I Appear on the Internet?
- 11.8. Protecting Your Privacy: Controlling Your Online Reputation
- 11.9. The Right to Be Forgotten
- 11.10. Challenges
- Chapter 12. Fact or Fiction? Negotiating New Learning Spaces
- 12.1. The Dilemma: ‘Real Learning Has to Take Place in a Classroom, Right?’
- 12.2. Making the Transition to the Virtual Classroom
- 12.3. Formal Online Learning Spaces
- 12.4. Preparing for Successful Learning Online
- 12.5. Excelling in the Virtual Classroom
- 12.6. Collaborative or User-Generated Content and Learning in the Digital World
- 12.7. Managing My Personal Technology and Information to Utilize Online Learning Environments
- 12.8. Positive Learning Outcomes via Essential e-Learning Resources
- 12.9. How Will e-Skills Help Me after University?
- 12.10. Challenges
- References
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 254
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2016
- Published:
- 25th February 2016
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081001318
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081001240
About the Author
Crystal Fulton
Dr. Crystal Fulton is a Senior Lecturer in the School of Information and Library Studies, University College Dublin, Ireland, where she teaches in the areas of information literacy, information and public services, information behaviour, and social computing and media. Her teaching takes a collaborative, problem-solving approach, aimed at promoting self- constructed learning practices to help students become more independently analytic. She introduced the teaching of qualitative research in her school, as well as new and interesting classroom techniques and assessment to encourage student engagement in learning. She created and teaches a unique course, Learning to Teach, Teaching to Learn, to help doctoral level students across the university develop best teaching practices for the classroom as well as a teaching e-portfolio to document their progress. She has also taught in Germany under the ERASMUS programme. She has long used blended and fully online teaching and learning, pioneering her school's first course to be offered completely online.She was the co-Principal Investigator on Creating e-Practicums to Enhance Undergraduate Learning, a project funded by the university to introduce reusable digital learning objects in the school. She recently won the UCD President's Teaching Award (2010-2012) for excellence in contributions to teaching in the university. In 2011 she was one of only two members of UCD nominated for the prestigious National Awards for Excellence in Teaching (NAIRTL). As her school's Director for Teaching and Learning for five years, she has been responsible for managing and supporting the development of teaching policy and practice in the school. She has delivered papers at international conferences on teaching and learning, and she has published in this area. Her book, Information Pathways: A Problem-Solving Approach to Information Literacy, was published in 2010.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer, School of Information and Library Studies, University College Dublin, Ireland
Claire McGuinness
Claire McGuinness is a part-time lecturer in the School of Information and Library Studies, University College Dublin, Ireland. She has been teaching and researching information literacy for more than a decade, and was awarded a PhD. in 2005. Claire has published a number of articles and book chapters on information literacy and academic-librarian collaboration, and has presented her work at several international conferences. Currently teaching two information literacy-oriented modules at undergraduate and postgraduate level, Claire is also a member of the Working Group on Information Literacy of the Library Association of Ireland.
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer, School of Information and Library Studies, University College Dublin, Ireland