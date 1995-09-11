Digital Control Systems Implementation Techniques, Volume 70
1st Edition
Advances in Theory and Applications
Table of Contents
H.M. Al-Rahmani and G.F. Franklin, Techniques in Multirate Digital Control. M. Kinnaert and Y. Peng, The Design of Digital Pole Placement Controllers. F. Bernelli-Zazzera and P. Mantegazza, Linearization Techniques for Pulse Width Control of Linear Systems. S. Bingulac and H.F. VanLandingham, Algorithms for Discretization and Continualization of MIMO State Space Representations. T. Ishihara, Discrete-Time Control Systems Design via Loop Transfer Recovery. Z. Gajic, M. Lim, and X. Shen, The Study of Discrete Singularly Perturbed Linear-Quadratic Control Systems. A.D. Spence and Y. Altintas, Modelling Techniques and Control Architectures for Machining Intelligence. S. Wu and S. Cetinkunt, Techniques in Discrete-Time Position Control of Flexible One Arm Robots. D. Aeyels and J.L. Willems, Pole Assignment by Memoryless Periodic Output Feedback. Subject Index.
Description
Praise for Previous Volumes "This book will be a useful reference to control engineers and researchers. The papers contained cover well the recent advances in the field of modern control theory." -IEEE GROUP CORRESPONDANCE "This book will help all those researchers who valiantly try to keep abreast of what is new in the theory and practice of optimal control." -CONTROL
Readership
Electrical engineers in digital signal processing.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 383
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1995
- Published:
- 11th September 1995
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080529868
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120127702
Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Cornelius Leondes Serial Editor
Cornelius T. Leondes received his B.S., M.S., and Ph.D. from the University of Pennsylvania and has held numerous positions in industrial and academic institutions. He is currently a Professor Emeritus at the University of California, Los Angeles. He has also served as the Boeing Professor at the University of Washington and as an adjunct professor at the University of California, San Diego. He is the author, editor, or co-author of more than 100 textbooks and handbooks and has published more than 200 technical papers. In addition, he has been a Guggenheim Fellow, Fulbright Research Scholar, IEEE Fellow, and a recipient of IEEE's Baker Prize Award and Barry Carlton Award.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California, Los Angeles, U.S.A.