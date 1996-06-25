Digital Control Systems Implementation and Computational Techniques, Volume 79
1st Edition
Advances in Theory and Applications
Table of Contents
E.S. Hamby, Y.-C. Juan, and P.T. Kabamba, Optimal Hold Functions for Digital Control Systems. G.-Q. Xing and P.M. Bainum, Actuator Placement Using Degree of Controllability for Discrete-Time Systems. Z. Gao, Techniques in Reconfigurable Control System Design. T.T. Hartley, R.J. Veillette, and G. Cook, Techniques in Deadbeat and One-Step-Ahead Control. A. Garcia and M. Hubbard, Discrete-Time LQR Techniques in the Control of Modern Canals. J.P. Barbot, M. Djemai, S. Monaco, and D. Normand-Cyrot, Analysis and Control of Nonlinear Singularly Perturbed Systems under Sampling. M. Jamshidi, CAD Techniques in Control Systems. G. Casalino, A. Ferrara, R. Minciardi, and T. Parisini, Implicit Model Techniques and Their Application to LQ Adaptive Control. Subject Index.
Description
Praise for the Series: "This book will be a useful reference to control engineers and researchers. The papers contained cover well the recent advances in the field of modern control theory." --IEEE Group Correspondence "This book will help all those researchers who valiantly try to keep abreast of what is new in the theory and practice of optimal control." --Control
Readership
Electrical engineers in digital signal processing.
Details
No. of pages: 393
- 393
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1996
- Published:
- 25th June 1996
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080529950
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120127795
Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Cornelius Leondes Serial Editor
Cornelius T. Leondes received his B.S., M.S., and Ph.D. from the University of Pennsylvania and has held numerous positions in industrial and academic institutions. He is currently a Professor Emeritus at the University of California, Los Angeles. He has also served as the Boeing Professor at the University of Washington and as an adjunct professor at the University of California, San Diego. He is the author, editor, or co-author of more than 100 textbooks and handbooks and has published more than 200 technical papers. In addition, he has been a Guggenheim Fellow, Fulbright Research Scholar, IEEE Fellow, and a recipient of IEEE's Baker Prize Award and Barry Carlton Award.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California, Los Angeles, U.S.A.