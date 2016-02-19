Digital Control of Electric Drives, Volume 43
1. Introduction. General characteristics of model of electric drive and control systems. General remarks on control by means of microprocessors. 2. Signal Processing. Sampling of continuous signals. Analogue and digital filters. Quantization of signals. A/D and D/A converters. The systems for connecting microcomputers with peripheral equipment. 3. Digital Control Algorithms. General problems. Digital algorithms of the PID class. Controller with definite setting time. Other algorithms of digital control. 4. Computer-aided Design of the Digital Control of Electric Drives. General principles. Principles of the simulation of digitally controlled electric drive systems. Principles of parametric computer optimization. Computer methods of designing digital filters. Discrete frequency computer methods. 5. The Many-sided Problems of Electric Drive Controls. Multimachine electric drive systems. Systems, large-scale systems and complex systems. A complex mathematical model of a rolling mill. Types of hierarchical structures. The organization of a multiprocessor system. Complex automatic systems. References. Index.
The electromechanical systems employed in different branches of industry are utilized most often as drives of working machines which must be fed with electric energy in a continuous, periodic or even discrete way. Some of these machines operate at constant speed, others require wide and varying energy control. In many designs the synchronous cooperation of several electric drives is required in addition to the desired dynamic properties. For these reasons the control of the cooperation and dynamics of electromechanical systems requires the use of computers. This book adopts an unusual approach to the subject in that it treats the electric drive system on the one hand as an element of a control system and on the other as an element of a complex automatic system. These two trends in the development of the automatic control of electric drives have resulted in a volume that provides a thorough overview on the variety of different approaches to the design of control systems.
- English
- © Elsevier Science 1992
- 14th October 1992
- Elsevier Science
- 9780444988218
- 9780080934624
R. Koziol Author
J. Sawicki Author
L. Szklarski Author
Academy of Mining and Metallurgy, Cracow, Poland