Digital Control and Signal Processing Systems and Techniques, Volume 78

1st Edition

Advances in Theory and Applications

Table of Contents

Time Frequency Signal Analysis: Past, Present, And Future Trends Fundamentals of Higher-Order S-To-Z Mapping Functions and Their Application to Digital Signal Processing. Design of 2-Dimensional Recursive Digital Filters. A Periodic Fixed-Architecture Approach to Multirate Digital Control Design. Optimal Finite Wordlength Digital Control with Skewed Sampling. Optimal Pole Placement for Discrete Time Systems. On Bounds for the Solution of the Riccati Equation for Discrete-Time Systems. On Bounds for the Control Systems. Analysis of Discrete-Time Linear Periodic Systems. Alpha-Stable Impulsive Interferecne: Canonical Statistical Models and Design and Analysis of Maximum Likelihood and the Moment-Based Signal Detection Algorithms.

Description

Praise for the Series: "This book will be a useful reference to control engineers and researchers. The papers contained cover well the recent advances in the field of modern control theory." --IEEE Group Correspondence "This book will help all those researchers who valiantly try to keep abreast of what is new in the theory and practice of optimal control." --Control

Cornelius T. Leondes received his B.S., M.S., and Ph.D. from the University of Pennsylvania and has held numerous positions in industrial and academic institutions. He is currently a Professor Emeritus at the University of California, Los Angeles. He has also served as the Boeing Professor at the University of Washington and as an adjunct professor at the University of California, San Diego. He is the author, editor, or co-author of more than 100 textbooks and handbooks and has published more than 200 technical papers. In addition, he has been a Guggenheim Fellow, Fulbright Research Scholar, IEEE Fellow, and a recipient of IEEE's Baker Prize Award and Barry Carlton Award.

