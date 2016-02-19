Digital Computer Applications to Process Control
1st Edition
Proceedings of the 6th IFAC/IFIP Conference, Düsseldorf, F. R. Germany, 14-17 October 1980
Description
Digital Computer Applications to Process Control presents the developments in the application of digital computers to the control of technical processes. This book discusses the control principles and includes as well direct feedback and feed forward control as monitoring and optimization of technical processes.
Organized into five parts encompassing 77 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the two categories of microprocessor systems. This text then discusses the concept of a sensor controlled robot that adapts to any task, assures product quality, and eliminates machine tending labor. Other chapters consider the ergonomic adaptation of the human operator's working conditions to his abilities. This book discusses as well the self-tuning regulator for liquid level in the acetic acid evaporator and its actual performance in production. The final chapter deals with algebraic method for deadbeat control of multivariable linear time-invariant continuous systems.
This book is a valuable resource for electrical and control engineers.
Table of Contents
Preface
Survey Papers
S1 Status of Hardware and Software for Microcomputers
S2 Requirements for Successful Closed-Loop Optimization of Petroleum Refining Processes
S3 Design Methods for Computer Controlled Real-Time Automation Systems
S4 Aspects of Development and Verification of Reliable Process Computer Software
S5 Computer Control in the Fertilizer Industry
Case Study Papers
CS1 Computer Control for Industrial Robots
CS2 Management and Optimization of an Extensive High-Pressure Gas Net-Work
CS3 Digital Control of a Rotary Drier in the Sugar Industry
CS4 The Design and Implementation of a Microcomputer System for the Control of a Submerged Arc Furnace
CS5 The Application of a Distributed Control System to a Board Mill
CS6 Computer-Controlled Start-Up and Shut-Down of Process Operations in Cement Plants
CS7 Reduction Cell Automation Using Distributed Microprocessor Systems
Tutorial Papers
T1 Design of Man-Machine Interfaces
T2 Parameter Adaptive Control Algorithms
T3 Fibre-Optical Communication in Computer Systems
Technical Sessions Applications
A1: Chemical and Oil Industries
A1.1 Self-Tuning Adaptive Control of Two Installations in Chemical Industry
A1.3 Application of Self-Tuning Regulators to the Control of Distillation Columns
A2: Cement Industry
A2.1 Experimental Analysis and Modelling of a Rotary Cement Kiln
A2.2 The Algorithms of Construction of Non-Conventional Digital Controllers
A3: Energy and Power Systems I
A3.1 The Process Computer Control System of the Hydroelectric Power Stations along the River Danube in Austria
A3.2 Digital Governor Using Microcomputers for Modern Steam Turbines
A3.3 On-Line Computer Control of a Nuclear Reactor Using Optimal Control and State Estimation Methods
A4: Energy and Power Systems II
A4.1 On-Line Computer System for Continuous Criticality Control of Some Nuclear Fuel Reprocessing Facilities
A4.2 Reactor Start-Up and Shut-Down by Means of a Digital Hierarchical Decentralized Informational System
A4.3 Multilevel Control of the Power Density Distribution in a Nuclear Reactor Core
A5: Transportation and Traffic Control I
A5.1 Measurement of Speed and Time Headway of Motor Vehicles with Video Camera and Computer
A5.2 Designing for Change in the Urban Traffic Control Market
A5.3 Digital Model Reference Adaptive Control with Applications to Ship's Steering
A6: Transportation and Traffic Control II
A6.1 Supervision and Control of Gas Transportation and Distributed Systems
A6.2 Optimal Traffic Control for Automated Railway Systems
A7: Heating and Climate Systems
A7.1 Computer Optimization of Refrigeration Systems in a Textile Plant - A Case History
A7.2 Energy Conservation in an Airconditioning Installation through a Microcomputer-Based Control System
A8: Metallurgical Processes
A8.1 A Mathematical Model to Control a Six Stand Hot Strip Finishing Mill
A8.2 Quality Control in Metallurgy by Texture Analysis
A8.3 Mould Level Control in Continuous Casting Machines
General Aspects
G1: Multivariable Systems
G1.1 Algebraic Approach to Deadbeat Control of Multivariable Linear Time-Invariant Continuous Systems
G1.2 Predictive Control Using Impulse Response Models
G1.3 Self-Tuning Controller of MIMO Discrete Time Systems
G2: Control Algorithms
G2.1 A Sampled Data Controller for Processes with Time Delay and Load Disturbances
G2.2 A Comparison of Some Time-(Sub) Optimal Control Algorithms for In-Line Computer Control
G2.3 Evaluation of Self-Tuning Controllers for Distillation Column Control
G3: Adaptive and Self-Tuning Digital Control
G3.1 Adaptive Control of Rotary Drum Driers
G3.2 Digital Parameter-Adaptive Control of an Air Conditioning Plant
G3.3 Adaptive Control to a Dry Etch Process by Microcomputer
G4: Optimization
G4.1 Software Package for Computer-Aided Design of Optimal P, PI, PID Controllers
G4.2 Overcoming Model Uncertainties in Optimising Supervisory Control
G4.3 The Optimization of the Energy Wastes in the Complex Water-Supply Systems
G5: Modelling and Simulation I
G5.1 Nonlinear Models, Linear in Parameters
G5.2 Investigation of the Peterka-Type Self-Tuning Regulator by Simulation
G5.3 Mathematical Modelling of a Steam Generator
G6: Modelling and Simulation II
G6.1 Anaerobic Digester - Steady States, Transients and Control
G6.2 On-Line Parameter Estimation of a Solar Circuit by a Micro-Computer
G6.3 A Dynamic Model for the State- and Parameter Estimation in Electric Power Systems
G7: Distributed Multi-Computer Systems I
G7.1 Biprocessor Configuration with Alternating Hierarchy for High Speed Process Control
G7.2 Design Considerations for Microprocessor Based Controllers
G7.3 A Microprocessor Based Process Controller for Interactive Control Applications
G8: Distributed Multi-Computer Systems II
G8.1 Error Recovery in Distributed Computer Networks to Process Control
G8.2 Criteria to Improve Interface Structures According to the Measurement Methods
G8.3 Laboratory Automation as a Step to a Process Information System
G9: Man-Machine Communication
G9.1 Software Architecture of a Graphic Display Terminal with Interactive Picture Generation Capability
G9.2 Data Base for Man-Machine Interaction in a Transport Environment
G9.3 Man-Machine Communication in Nuclear Power Plants - A Nordic Cooperation Project
G10: Real-Time Languages
G10.1 Industrial Experience with Process Control Programming Language PEARL
G10.2 Programming of Control Functions in a Microcomputer Based Control System
G10.3 Application of the Specification and Design Technique EPOS to a Process Control Problem
G11: Methods for Improving the Productivity and Quality of Application Software
G11.1 Software Production for Computer Controlled Automation Systems
G11.2 The Impact of Distributed Computer Control Systems on Software
G11.3 Maintainable Software Structure for Train Traffic Control Systems: SPRINT
Late Papers
A1.2 A Digital Computer Configuration for Optimized Control of a Thermal Cracking Reactor
A2.3 Interactive Computer Control Systems for Technological Processes
Discussion Sessions
DS1 Maintenance of Application Software - Report
DS2 Data Highway Systems - Report
DS3 Energy Saving as a Benefit of Computer Control - Report
DS4 Distributed Process Control Systems - Report
DS4.1 Distributed Data Acquisition and Control in the Laboratory Environment - Today and Tomorrow
DS4.2 An Efficient Redundancy Concept for a Microcomputer-Based Failure Tolerant Controller Station
DS4.3 State and Trend of Distributed Process Control Systems, Noticeable on INTERKAMA '80
About the Editor
R. Isermann
Affiliations and Expertise
Darmstadt University of Technology, Darmstadt, Germany