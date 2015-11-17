Digital Communications
1st Edition
Courses and Exercises with Solutions
Description
Digital communications plays an important role in numerical transmission systems due to the proliferation of radio beams, satellite, optic fibbers, radar, and mobile wireless systems.
This book provides the fundamentals and basic design techniques of digital communications with an emphasis on the systems of telecommunication and the principles of baseband transmission. With a focus on examples and exercises, this book will prepare you with a practical and real-life treatment of communication problems.
Key Features
- A complete analysis of the structures used for emission or reception technology
- A set of approaches for implementation in current and future circuit design
- A summary of the design steps with examples and exercises for each circuit
Readership
Communication engineers and advanced graduate students in the design and implementation of structures used for transmission or reception technology and digital circuit design
Table of Contents
Part 1: Telecommunication Systems
- 1: Digital Communications
- Abstract
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 Qualities of the digital communications
- 1.3 Advantages of digital communications
- 1.4 Definitions
- 1.5 Diagram of digital communications
- 2: Supports of Digital Communications
- Abstract
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 The radio beams
- 2.3 The satellites
- 2.4 The optical fiber
- 2.5 The radar
Part 2: Baseband Digital Communications
- 3: Baseband Communications
- Abstract
- 3.1 Sampling the signals
- 3.2 Coding the samples
- 3.3 Time multiplexing
- 3.4 Spectrum of the different binary representations
- 3.5 Frequency of the clock
- 4: The Channel
- Abstract
- 4.1 Regeneration of the signal: general diagram
- 4.2 Detection of a noisy digital signal
- 4.3 Equalization of the transfer function of the support
- 5: Nyquist Criteria
- Abstract
- 5.1 Transmission without inter-symbol interference
- 5.2 First Nyquist criterion
- 5.3 Second Nyquist criterion
- 5.4 Third Nyquist criterion
- 5.5 Error probability of the whole line
- 6: Analog-to-Digital Conversion: Compression and Extension
- Abstract
- 6.1 Compression and coding
- 6.2 Quantization
- 6.3 Noise's quantization
- 6.4 Limitation noise
- 6.5 Compression and extension
- 6.6 Introduction to coding
Part 3: Digital Transmissions on Carriers' Frequency
- 7: Phase Shift Keying Modulations
- Abstract
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Amplitude, frequency and phase modulation
- 7.3 Phase shift keying: coherent PSK of order 2
- 7.4 PSK of order 4
- 7.5 PSK of order height and 16
- 8: Differential Coding
- Abstract
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 Differential coding of order 2
- 8.3 Differential modulation of order 4
- 9: Demodulations
- Abstract
- 9.1 Coherent demodulation
- 9.2 Differential demodulation
- 10: Quality of the Digital Transmissions
- Abstract
- 10.1 Introduction
- 10.2 Differential demodulation of order 2
- 10.3 Coherent modulation of order 2
- 10.4 Modulation (coherent or non-coherent) of order 4
- 10.5 The noise and the error
Part 4: Exercises and Problems
- 11: Supports
- Abstract
- 11.1 Power links
- 11.2 Antennas
- 11.3 Simple designs of duplexers and multiplexers
- 12: Modulations and Demodulations Without Noise
- Abstract
- 12.1 Amplitude modulation system
- 12.2 Coherent amplitude demodulation system
- 12.3 Quadrature multiplexing system
- 13: Modulations and Demodulations With Noise
- Abstract
- 13.1 Demodulation in the presence of noise using a triangular filter
- 13.2 Detection of a digital signal with the presence of noise
- 13.3 Digital transformation of an analogic signal
Details
- No. of pages:
- 204
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © ISTE Press - Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 17th November 2015
- Imprint:
- ISTE Press - Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081008768
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781785480379
About the Author
Pierre Jarry
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Bordeaux University, France
Jacques Beneat
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Norwich University, USA
Reviews
"...provides the fundamentals of and basic design techniques for digital communications in a simple, easy-to-understand format…For professional communication engineers, this is a good reference book." --IEEE Microwave Magazine