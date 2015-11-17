Digital Communications - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781785480379, 9780081008768

Digital Communications

1st Edition

Courses and Exercises with Solutions

Authors: Pierre Jarry Jacques Beneat
eBook ISBN: 9780081008768
Hardcover ISBN: 9781785480379
Imprint: ISTE Press - Elsevier
Published Date: 17th November 2015
Page Count: 204
Description

Digital communications plays an important role in numerical transmission systems due to the proliferation of radio beams, satellite, optic fibbers, radar, and mobile wireless systems.

This book provides the fundamentals and basic design techniques of digital communications with an emphasis on the systems of telecommunication and the principles of baseband transmission. With a focus on examples and exercises, this book will prepare you with a practical and real-life treatment of communication problems.

Key Features

  • A complete analysis of the structures used for emission or reception technology
  • A set of approaches for implementation in current and future circuit design
  • A summary of the design steps with examples and exercises for each circuit

Readership

Communication engineers and advanced graduate students in the design and implementation of structures used for transmission or reception technology and digital circuit design

Table of Contents

Part 1: Telecommunication Systems

  • 1: Digital Communications
    • Abstract
    • 1.1 Introduction
    • 1.2 Qualities of the digital communications
    • 1.3 Advantages of digital communications
    • 1.4 Definitions
    • 1.5 Diagram of digital communications
  • 2: Supports of Digital Communications
    • Abstract
    • 2.1 Introduction
    • 2.2 The radio beams
    • 2.3 The satellites
    • 2.4 The optical fiber
    • 2.5 The radar

Part 2: Baseband Digital Communications

  • 3: Baseband Communications
    • Abstract
    • 3.1 Sampling the signals
    • 3.2 Coding the samples
    • 3.3 Time multiplexing
    • 3.4 Spectrum of the different binary representations
    • 3.5 Frequency of the clock
  • 4: The Channel
    • Abstract
    • 4.1 Regeneration of the signal: general diagram
    • 4.2 Detection of a noisy digital signal
    • 4.3 Equalization of the transfer function of the support
  • 5: Nyquist Criteria
    • Abstract
    • 5.1 Transmission without inter-symbol interference
    • 5.2 First Nyquist criterion
    • 5.3 Second Nyquist criterion
    • 5.4 Third Nyquist criterion
    • 5.5 Error probability of the whole line
  • 6: Analog-to-Digital Conversion: Compression and Extension
    • Abstract
    • 6.1 Compression and coding
    • 6.2 Quantization
    • 6.3 Noise's quantization
    • 6.4 Limitation noise
    • 6.5 Compression and extension
    • 6.6 Introduction to coding

Part 3: Digital Transmissions on Carriers' Frequency

  • 7: Phase Shift Keying Modulations
    • Abstract
    • 7.1 Introduction
    • 7.2 Amplitude, frequency and phase modulation
    • 7.3 Phase shift keying: coherent PSK of order 2
    • 7.4 PSK of order 4
    • 7.5 PSK of order height and 16
  • 8: Differential Coding
    • Abstract
    • 8.1 Introduction
    • 8.2 Differential coding of order 2
    • 8.3 Differential modulation of order 4
  • 9: Demodulations
    • Abstract
    • 9.1 Coherent demodulation
    • 9.2 Differential demodulation
  • 10: Quality of the Digital Transmissions
    • Abstract
    • 10.1 Introduction
    • 10.2 Differential demodulation of order 2
    • 10.3 Coherent modulation of order 2
    • 10.4 Modulation (coherent or non-coherent) of order 4
    • 10.5 The noise and the error

Part 4: Exercises and Problems

  • 11: Supports
    • Abstract
    • 11.1 Power links
    • 11.2 Antennas
    • 11.3 Simple designs of duplexers and multiplexers
  • 12: Modulations and Demodulations Without Noise
    • Abstract
    • 12.1 Amplitude modulation system
    • 12.2 Coherent amplitude demodulation system
    • 12.3 Quadrature multiplexing system
  • 13: Modulations and Demodulations With Noise
    • Abstract
    • 13.1 Demodulation in the presence of noise using a triangular filter
    • 13.2 Detection of a digital signal with the presence of noise
    • 13.3 Digital transformation of an analogic signal

About the Author

Pierre Jarry

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Bordeaux University, France

Jacques Beneat

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Norwich University, USA

Reviews

"...provides the fundamentals of and basic design techniques for digital communications in a simple, easy-to-understand format…For professional communication engineers, this is a good reference book." --IEEE Microwave Magazine

Ratings and Reviews

