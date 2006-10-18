Digital Communications with Chaos
1st Edition
Multiple Access Techniques and Performance
Description
Since the 1970's, there has been a great deal of research effort spent on studying chaotic systems and the properties of the chaotic signals generated. Characterized by their wideband, impulse-like autocorrelation and low cross-correlation properties, chaotic signals are useful spread-spectrum signals for carrying digital information. Spectrum spreading has become one of the most popular modulation techniques for high-speed wireless communications. It makes use of signals of very wide bandwidth to carry information at relatively low data rates, and possesses advantages such as low probability of interception, resistance to jamming, multiple-access capability and mitigation to multipath effect, which are particularly important in a wireless scenario. In addition to enjoying the aforementioned benefits, chaotic signals can be generated using simple circuitries, thus lowering the cost of transceivers.
Early study of chaos-based communication systems was focused on a single-user case. In the past few years, more effort has been put on investigating systems with multiple-access capability, which is a key feature of spread-spectrum communication systems. Digital Communications with Chaos presents a detailed study of some multiple-access schemes used for chaos-based communications, and evaluates their performance. In addition, the effectiveness of the multiuser detection techniques, whose primary objective is to reduce interference between users and hence improve performance, is evaluated in the context of multiple-access digital communication systems.
Key Features
- Hot research topic
- Describes communication technologies for the future
- Authors among the pioneers researching in chaos-based communications
Readership
For graduate students and researchers who are involved in the study of chaos communications, also providing useful information for communication engineers and technology developers
Table of Contents
- Introduction
- Chaos-Based Digital Communication Systems
- Multiple-Access Coherent Antipodal Chaos-Shift-Keying Systems
- Multiuser Detection Techniques for Multiple-Access Coherent Antipodal Chaos-Shift-Keying Systems
- Multiple-Access Generalized Correlation Delay-Shift-Keying Systems
- Enhancements of Correlation-Delay-Shift-Keying Scheme
- Multiple-Access Scheme Utilizing Transmitted References And Training Sequences
- Near-Optimum Communication Schemes
Details
- No. of pages:
- 256
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2006
- Published:
- 18th October 2006
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080465555
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080451510
About the Author
Wai Tam
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Electronic & Information Engineering, Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Hunghom Kowloon, Hong Kong
Francis Lau
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Electronic & Information Engineering, Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Hunghom Kowloon, Hong Kong
Chi Tse
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Electronic & Information Engineering, Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Hunghom Kowloon, Hong Kong