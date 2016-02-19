Digital Audio and Compact Disc Technology
2nd Edition
Editors: Luc Baert Luc Theunissen Guido Vergult
eBook ISBN: 9781483140391
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 13th March 1992
Page Count: 260
Description
Digital Audio and Compact Disc Technology, Second Edition presents the principles behind the development of the compact disc digital audio system.
The book discusses the aspects of digital audio and compact disc technology, which has revolutionized the way music is recorded and consumed. The text contains chapters that discuss the principles of digital signal processing, such as, sampling, quantization and error correction; codes for digital magnetic recording; an overview of the compact disc medium; compact disc encoding; and digital audio recording systems.
Electronics enthusiasts and engineers will find the book informative.
Table of Contents
Preface
A Short History of Audio Technology
1 Introduction
2 Principles of Sampling
The Nyquist Theorem
Sampling Frequency
Sample-Hold Circuits
Aperture Control
Characteristics and Terminology of Sample-Hold Circuits
3 Principles of Quantization
Quantization Error
Calculation of Theoretical Signal-to-Noise Ratio
Masking of Quantization Noise
Conversion Codes
4 Overview of A/D Conversion Systems
Linear (or Uniform) Quantization
Companding Systems
Floating-Point Conversion
Block Floating-Point Conversion
Differential PCM and Delta Modulation
5 Operation of A/D-D/A Converters
A/D Converters
Sony A/D Converter
Video 8 PCM Converter
D/A Conversion in Digital Audio Equipment
6 Codes for Digital Magnetic Recording
Non-Return to Zero (NRZ)
Bi-Phase
Modified Frequency Modulation (MFM)
3-Position Modulation (3PM)
High Density Modulation - 1 (HDM-1)
Eight-to-Fourteen Modulation (EFM)
7 Principles of Error Correction
Types of Code Errors
Error Compensation
Error Detection
Error Correction
Error Concealment
Interleaving
Part Two: The Compact Disc
8 Overview of the Compact Disc Medium
Main Parameters
Optical Discs
Recording and Readout System on a CD
Signal Parameters
Audio Signal
Compact Disc Production
9 Compact Disc Encoding
CIRC Encoding
The Control Word
The Q Subcode and its Usage
EFM Encoding
The Sync Word
Final Bit Rate
10 Opto-electronics and the Optical Block
The Optical Spectrum
Interaction of Optical Waves with Matter
Optical Components
The Injection Laser Diode (ILD)
TOP: T-type Optical Pick-up
FOP: Flat-type Optical Pick-up
11 The Servo Circuits in CD Players
Summary of the Servo Circuits in a CD Player
The Focus Servo Circuit
The Tracking Servo Circuit
The Sled Servo Motor
The Disc Motor Servo Circuit
12 Signal Processing
RF Amplification
Signal Decoding
D/A Converter
High Accuracy D/A Conversion
Part Three: Digital Audio Recording Systems
13 Outline
14 PCM Adapters According to EIAJ
A/D Conversion
Encoding System
Video Format
Basic Circuitry of a PCM Processor
The Recording Circuit
The Playback Circuit
15 PCM-1600/1610 Format
Encoding Scheme
Video Format
16 Video 8 PCM-Format
A/D - D/A Conversion
Description of the Format
17 Digital Audio Tape (DAT) Format
R-DAT
Automatic Track Following
Error-Correction
Subcode
Tape Duplication
Cassette
Appendix 1 Error Correction
Appendix 2 Anatomy of a PAL Composite Video Signal (Monochrome)
Appendix 3 Sampling Theorem
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 260
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 1992
- Published:
- 13th March 1992
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483140391
About the Editor
Luc Baert
Luc Theunissen
Guido Vergult
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.