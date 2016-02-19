Digital Audio and Compact Disc Technology - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780750606141, 9781483140391

Digital Audio and Compact Disc Technology

2nd Edition

Editors: Luc Baert Luc Theunissen Guido Vergult
eBook ISBN: 9781483140391
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 13th March 1992
Page Count: 260
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Digital Audio and Compact Disc Technology, Second Edition presents the principles behind the development of the compact disc digital audio system.

The book discusses the aspects of digital audio and compact disc technology, which has revolutionized the way music is recorded and consumed. The text contains chapters that discuss the principles of digital signal processing, such as, sampling, quantization and error correction; codes for digital magnetic recording; an overview of the compact disc medium; compact disc encoding; and digital audio recording systems.

Electronics enthusiasts and engineers will find the book informative.

Table of Contents


Preface

A Short History of Audio Technology

1 Introduction

2 Principles of Sampling

The Nyquist Theorem

Sampling Frequency

Sample-Hold Circuits

Aperture Control

Characteristics and Terminology of Sample-Hold Circuits

3 Principles of Quantization

Quantization Error

Calculation of Theoretical Signal-to-Noise Ratio

Masking of Quantization Noise

Conversion Codes

4 Overview of A/D Conversion Systems

Linear (or Uniform) Quantization

Companding Systems

Floating-Point Conversion

Block Floating-Point Conversion

Differential PCM and Delta Modulation

5 Operation of A/D-D/A Converters

A/D Converters

Sony A/D Converter

Video 8 PCM Converter

D/A Conversion in Digital Audio Equipment

6 Codes for Digital Magnetic Recording

Non-Return to Zero (NRZ)

Bi-Phase

Modified Frequency Modulation (MFM)

3-Position Modulation (3PM)

High Density Modulation - 1 (HDM-1)

Eight-to-Fourteen Modulation (EFM)

7 Principles of Error Correction

Types of Code Errors

Error Compensation

Error Detection

Error Correction

Error Concealment

Interleaving

Part Two: The Compact Disc

8 Overview of the Compact Disc Medium

Main Parameters

Optical Discs

Recording and Readout System on a CD

Signal Parameters

Audio Signal

Compact Disc Production

9 Compact Disc Encoding

CIRC Encoding

The Control Word

The Q Subcode and its Usage

EFM Encoding

The Sync Word

Final Bit Rate

10 Opto-electronics and the Optical Block

The Optical Spectrum

Interaction of Optical Waves with Matter

Optical Components

The Injection Laser Diode (ILD)

TOP: T-type Optical Pick-up

FOP: Flat-type Optical Pick-up

11 The Servo Circuits in CD Players

Summary of the Servo Circuits in a CD Player

The Focus Servo Circuit

The Tracking Servo Circuit

The Sled Servo Motor

The Disc Motor Servo Circuit

12 Signal Processing

RF Amplification

Signal Decoding

D/A Converter

High Accuracy D/A Conversion

Part Three: Digital Audio Recording Systems

13 Outline

14 PCM Adapters According to EIAJ

A/D Conversion

Encoding System

Video Format

Basic Circuitry of a PCM Processor

The Recording Circuit

The Playback Circuit

15 PCM-1600/1610 Format

Encoding Scheme

Video Format

16 Video 8 PCM-Format

A/D - D/A Conversion

Description of the Format

17 Digital Audio Tape (DAT) Format

R-DAT

Automatic Track Following

Error-Correction

Subcode

Tape Duplication

Cassette

Appendix 1 Error Correction

Appendix 2 Anatomy of a PAL Composite Video Signal (Monochrome)

Appendix 3 Sampling Theorem

Index

Details

No. of pages:
260
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Newnes 1992
Published:
Imprint:
Newnes
eBook ISBN:
9781483140391

About the Editor

Luc Baert

Luc Theunissen

Guido Vergult

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.