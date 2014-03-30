Digital Asset Ecosystems
1st Edition
Rethinking crowds and clouds
Table of Contents
- List of figures
- About the author
- Chapter 1: Introduction
- Chapter 2: Background
- Abstract:
- The new world of digital assets
- Crowds and clouds, and how they work together
- Digital ecosystems
- The practice of digital ecosystems in media and publishing
- Chapter 3: Methodologies and technologies
- Abstract:
- A web for machines and humans alike
- Adding intelligence: crowds and clouds
- Working the crowd
- Chapter 4: Open and closed digital asset ecosystems
- Abstract:
- Open content and its effective use
- Closed environments and walled gardens
- Open environments
- Chapter 5: Big data collecting
- Abstract:
- Big data and digital ecosystems: theories and models
- A brief history of big data
- Applications in the big data ‘gold rush’
- Critiques and limitations of big data
- Chapter 6: Economy and society of crowds and clouds
- Abstract:
- The new division of labour between humans and computers
- Free and collective labour
- Network value
- Chapter 7: Conclusion
- References
- Index
Description
Digital asset management is undergoing a fundamental transformation. Near universal availability of high-quality web-based assets makes it important to pay attention to the new world of digital ecosystems and what it means for managing, using and publishing digital assets. The Ecosystem of Digital Assets reflects on these developments and what the emerging ‘web of things’ could mean for digital assets. The book is structured into three parts, each covering an important aspect of digital assets. Part one introduces the emerging ecosystems of digital assets. Part two examines digital asset management in a networked environment. The third part covers media ecosystems.
Key Features
- Looks to the future of digital asset management, focussing on the next generation web
- Includes up-to date developments in the field, crowd sourcing, and cloud services
- Details case studies to demonstrate how generic requirements are met in particular cases
Readership
This book will be first and foremost written for managers and custodians of digital assets, and secondly for students in the LIS field.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 192
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2014
- Published:
- 30th March 2014
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781780633824
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781843347163
Reviews
"...a must read for all interested in how digital media and digital ecosystems have transformed the web and fostered collaboration as well as the development of digital communities." --Online Information Review
"Digital asset management is undergoing a fundamental transformation…This book reflects on these developments and what the emerging ‘web of things’ could mean for digital assets. It is structured into three parts, each covering an important aspect of digital assets." --LISTrends.com, July 2014
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Tobias Blanke Author
Tobias Blanke is teaching senior lecturer and director of the MA in Digital Asset Management at the Centre for e-Research, King’s College London. His background is in informatics and philosophy, with a PhD in German philosophy from the Free University of Berlin, and a second PhD in Computing Science from Glasgow University. Tobias has worked at Credite Suisse First Boston in the City of London, at the Free University of Berlin, and at several smaller companies, prior to joining King’s College.
Affiliations and Expertise
King’s College London, UK