Digital Agritechnology
1st Edition
Robotics and Systems for Agriculture and Livestock Production
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
Digital Agritechnology describes how systems acquire and use data in livestock production and agricultural systems, and how researchers can extract and aggregate the efficiencies generated. The origins of digital agritechnology are decades old, and this has already contributed to improvements without the need for controversial chemical and genetic tools. Robotic milkers have been available for over 20 years, and GPS-based tractor controls have existed for nearly 30 years. However, only a few capabilities of these sensing and control systems are used. This book addresses the need to educate agriculturists of the full usage scale of these arable and livestock systems.
Key Features
- Features how-to guides on extracting and analysing data from digital systems
- Describes the quality standards for data security and transmission
- Focuses on state-of-the-art systems in livestock production as well as arable and indoor agriculture
Readership
Researchers and academics in precision livestock farming/precision animal agriculture and agricultural engineering; farm practitioners
Table of Contents
- Introduction and history of digital agritechnology
2. Data communications between systems IsoBus and canBus
3. Animal monitoring using sensors mounted on the animal
4. Wireless communications systems and networks
5. Precision Livestock Farming of indoor animals
6. Robotic milking and integrated sensing of dairy cows
7. Data structures and presenting data
8. Agricultural applications of UAV/drone captured data
9. Sensors used in agritechnology
10. Image capture in Agritechnology
11. Sensing and control in indoor crop production
12. Robotic field vehicles
13. Cloud data and how to use it to manage agriculture
14. Data analysis on farm and integrating farm accounts and digital data
15. Digital mapping technologies and their use in farming
16. The impact of digital data on veterinary diagnostics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 276
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st November 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128176344
About the Editor
Toby Mottram
Toby Mottram is the founder of the eCow, Milkalyser and VirtualVet companies and an authority in the UK agricultural engineering sector. He held the inaugural position of Douglas Bomford Trust Chair of Farm Mechanisation at the Royal Agricultural University, Cirencester UK from 2012, where he developed a taught course in agritechnology for farm students. He began as a working herdsman and retrained as an engineer. During his career at Silsoe Research UK he co- invented robotic milking, cow breath sampling, in-line milk analysis and the rumen telemetry bolus. After the Institute closed he focused on the pH telemetry bolus producing a commercially viable product which has sold worldwide since 2011. The eBolus provides continuous and accurate data from within a cow's rumen to aid dairy cow management. It is supported by a web enabled data management system. He completed a BBSRC/Royal Society of Edinburgh Enterprise Fellowship in 2016 to develop Milkalyser, a system that will revolutionise dairy cow fertility. He was elected to the Royal Academy of Engineering in 2016. Current projects include rumen telemetry via Bluetooth, hormone sensing and 5G for IoT in agriculture.
Affiliations and Expertise
Royal Agricultural University, Cirencester, UK
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.