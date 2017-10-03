Digestive Disorders of the Forestomach, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Food Animal Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323549073, 9780323549080

Digestive Disorders of the Forestomach, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Food Animal Practice, Volume 33-3

1st Edition

Authors: Robert Callan Meredyth Jones
eBook ISBN: 9780323549080
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323549073
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 3rd October 2017
Table of Contents

Preface: Digestive Disorders of the Ruminant Forestomach

Rumen Function and Development

Diagnostic Approach to Forestomach Diseases

Diagnosis and Treatment of Clinical Rumen Acidosis

Diagnosis and Management of Subacute Ruminal Acidosis in Dairy Herds

Diagnosis and Management of Rumen Acidosis and Bloat in Feedlots

Disorders of Rumen Distension and Dysmotility

Diagnosis and Treatment of Hardware Disease

Temporary Rumenostomy for the Treatment of Forestomach Diseases and Enteral Nutrition

Rumen Microbiome, Probiotics, and Fermentation Additives

　

Description

This issue, edited by Drs. Robert Callan and Meredyth Jones, focuses on Digestive Disorders in Ruminants. Article topics include: Rumen (Forestomach) Development and Function; Diagnostic Approach to Forestomach Diseases; Clinical Rumen Acidosis; Diagnosis and Herd Management of Subclinical Rumen Acidosis; Disorders of Rumen Distension and Dysmotility; Diagnosis and Treatment of Hardware Disease; Temporary Rumen Fistula for the Treatment of Forestomach Diseases and Enteral Nutrition; Rumen Microbiome, probiotics, and Fermentation Additives.

About the Authors

Robert Callan Author

Colorado State University

Meredyth Jones Author

Texas A&M University

