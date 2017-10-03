Digestive Disorders of the Forestomach, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Food Animal Practice, Volume 33-3

This issue, edited by Drs. Robert Callan and Meredyth Jones, focuses on Digestive Disorders in Ruminants. Article topics include: Rumen (Forestomach) Development and Function; Diagnostic Approach to Forestomach Diseases; Clinical Rumen Acidosis; Diagnosis and Herd Management of Subclinical Rumen Acidosis; Disorders of Rumen Distension and Dysmotility; Diagnosis and Treatment of Hardware Disease; Temporary Rumen Fistula for the Treatment of Forestomach Diseases and Enteral Nutrition; Rumen Microbiome, probiotics, and Fermentation Additives.