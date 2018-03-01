Digestive Disorders in Ruminants, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Food Animal Practice, Volume 34-1
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Digestive Disorders in Ruminants: Disorders of the Abomasum and Intestines– Table of Contents
Preface: Digestive Disorders of the Abomasum and Intestines
Enteric Immunity: Happy Gut, Healthy Animal
Diagnostic Approach to the Acute Abdomen
Abomasal and Third Compartment Ulcers in Ruminants and South American Camelids
Surgical Management of Abomasal and Small Intestinal Disease
Herd-Level Monitoring and Prevention of Displaced Abomasum in Dairy Cattle
Diagnosis and Treatment of Infectious Enteritis in Neonatal and Juvenile Ruminants
Diagnosis and Treatment of Infectious Enteritis in Adult Ruminants
Salmonella in Dairy Cattle
Clostridial Abomasitis and Enteritis in Ruminants
Gastrointestinal Nematodes, Diagnosis and Control
Coccidiosis in Large and Small Ruminants
Paratuberculosis in Cattle
Description
This issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Food Animal Practice focuses on Digestive Disorders of the Abomasum and Intestines, with topics including: Diagnostic Approach to the Acute Abdomen; Herd level management of Displaced Abomasum in Dairy Cattle; Abomasal Ulcers in Ruminants; Control and Treatment of Infectious Enteritis; Herd Based Assessment and Control of Salmonella; Enteric Immunity: An Evidence Based Review; Surgical Management of Abomasal and Small Intestinal Disease; Clostridial Abomasitis and Enteritis in Ruminants; Gastro-Intestinal Nematodes, Diagnosis and Contro; and Coccidiosis in Ruminants.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 1st March 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323581790
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323581783
About the Authors
Robert Callan Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Colorado State University
Meredyth Jones Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Texas A&M University