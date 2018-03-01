Digestive Disorders in Ruminants, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Food Animal Practice, Volume 34-1

This issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Food Animal Practice focuses on Digestive Disorders of the Abomasum and Intestines, with topics including: Diagnostic Approach to the Acute Abdomen; Herd level management of Displaced Abomasum in Dairy Cattle; Abomasal Ulcers in Ruminants; Control and Treatment of Infectious Enteritis; Herd Based Assessment and Control of Salmonella; Enteric Immunity: An Evidence Based Review; Surgical Management of Abomasal and Small Intestinal Disease; Clostridial Abomasitis and Enteritis in Ruminants; Gastro-Intestinal Nematodes, Diagnosis and Contro; and Coccidiosis in Ruminants.