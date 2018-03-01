Digestive Disorders in Ruminants, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Food Animal Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323581783, 9780323581790

Digestive Disorders in Ruminants, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Food Animal Practice, Volume 34-1

1st Edition

Authors: Robert Callan Meredyth Jones
eBook ISBN: 9780323581790
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323581783
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st March 2018
Table of Contents

Preface: Digestive Disorders of the Abomasum and Intestines

Enteric Immunity: Happy Gut, Healthy Animal

Diagnostic Approach to the Acute Abdomen

Abomasal and Third Compartment Ulcers in Ruminants and South American Camelids

Surgical Management of Abomasal and Small Intestinal Disease

Herd-Level Monitoring and Prevention of Displaced Abomasum in Dairy Cattle

Diagnosis and Treatment of Infectious Enteritis in Neonatal and Juvenile Ruminants

Diagnosis and Treatment of Infectious Enteritis in Adult Ruminants

Salmonella in Dairy Cattle

Clostridial Abomasitis and Enteritis in Ruminants

Gastrointestinal Nematodes, Diagnosis and Control

Coccidiosis in Large and Small Ruminants

Paratuberculosis in Cattle

Description

This issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Food Animal Practice focuses on Digestive Disorders of the Abomasum and Intestines, with topics including: Diagnostic Approach to the Acute Abdomen; Herd level management of Displaced Abomasum in Dairy Cattle; Abomasal Ulcers in Ruminants; Control and Treatment of Infectious Enteritis; Herd Based Assessment and Control of Salmonella; Enteric Immunity: An Evidence Based Review; Surgical Management of Abomasal and Small Intestinal Disease; Clostridial Abomasitis and Enteritis in Ruminants; Gastro-Intestinal Nematodes, Diagnosis and Contro; and Coccidiosis in Ruminants.

About the Authors

Robert Callan Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Colorado State University

Meredyth Jones Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Texas A&M University

