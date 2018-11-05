Digestive Diseases in Sub-Saharan Africa
1st Edition
Changes and Challenges
Description
Digestive Diseases in Sub-Saharan Africa: Changes and Challenges provides an in-depth examination into the rise of western digestive diseases in Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA). For those interested in the causes of the major diseases of the ‘West’, the patterns in Africa have always reflected on the emergence of western diseases and elucidated the pattern of these conditions and their clinical course. Coverage includes the present epidemiology of GI diseases in SSA, the trends that are occurring, and the context of other emerging diseases. Appropriate for researchers, gastroenterologists and internists, this book brings together the latest research in a single, complete volume.
Key Features
- Provides evidence of the changes occurring in digestive disease in Sub-Saharan Africa due to Westernization
- Covers urbanization, upward mobility, demographics, environmental changes, and the availability of natural resources that have a decisive influence on digestive diseases
- Offers models for the amelioration of digestive diseases due to Westernization
Readership
Researchers of gastroenterology, Gastroenterologists
Table of Contents
1. Alcohol and smoking: impact of behavioral risk factors
2. Urbanisation, upward mobility, demographics, environmental changes and availabity of natural resources in sub-saharan africa (ssa)
3. Review of traditional digestive diseases common in ssa
4. Epidemiology of digestive diseases in ssa: trends that are occurring
5. Emerging non-intestinal diseases arising in ssa
6. Changes in nutritional status of africans: recommendations for sub-saharan africa
7. Cancer of the esophagus in sub-saharan africa
8. Dodenal ulcer and diet in sub-saharan africa
9. Helicobacter pylori in sub-saharan africa
10. Pancreatitis in sub-saharan africa
11. H.i.v. And the digestive system
12. Characteristics of inflammatory bowel disease (ibd) in sub-saharan africa
13. Abominal tuberculosis in sub-saharan africa
14. Colorectal cancer in sub-saharan africa
15. Aspects of viral hepatitis in sub-saharan africa in the 21st century
16. Hepatocellular carcinoma in africa
17. Biliary disease in sub-saharan africa
18. Amoebiasis in sub-saharan africa: problems and possible solutions
19. Intestinal schistosomiasis in sub-saharan africa
20. Cholera in sub-saharan africa
21. Conclusions: problems and possible solutions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 242
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 5th November 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128156780
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128156773
About the Author
Isidor Segal
Prince of Wales Hospital, Gastrointestinal and Liver Unit, Emeritus Professor University of Witwatersrand
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor (University of Witwatersrand, Johannesburg), Gastroenterology Unit, Prince of Wales Hospital , Sydney