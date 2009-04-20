Diffusion MRI
1st Edition
From quantitative measurement to in-vivo neuroanatomy
Diffusion MRI is a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) method that produces in vivo images of biological tissues weighted with the local microstructural characteristics of water diffusion, providing an effective means of visualizing functional connectivities in the nervous system. This book is the first comprehensive reference promoting the understanding of this rapidly evolving and powerful technology and providing the essential handbook for designing, analyzing or interpreting diffusion MR experiments. The book presents diffusion imaging in the context of well-established, classical experimental techniques, so that readers will be able to assess the scope and limitations of the new imaging technology with respect to techniques available previously. All chapters are written by leading international experts and cover methodology, validation of the imaging technology, application of diffusion imaging to the study of variation and development of normal brain anatomy, and disruption to the white matter in neurological disease or psychiatric disorder.
• Discusses all aspects of a diffusion MRI study from acquisition, through analysis, to interpretation, providing an essential reference text for scientists designing or interpreting diffusion MR experiments • Practical advice on running an experiment • Full color throughout
Neuroscientists interested in the study of connections in the brain, brain imaging, within Cognitive Neuroscience, Neuroscience, Radiology, Medical Physics and adjacent areas.
Contributors
Preface
Foreword
REFERENCES
Section 1: Introduction to Diffusion MRI
Chapter 1. Introduction to Diffusion MR
I What is Diffusion?
II Magnetic Resonance and Diffusion
III Diffusion in Neural Tissue
IV Concluding Remarks
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 2. Pulse Sequences for Diffusion-weighted MRI
I MRI Pulse Sequence Primer
II Adding Diffusion Weighting to a Pulse Sequence
III Bulk Motion Sensitivity
IV Single-shot EPI (SS-EPI) Methods
V Parameter Optimization
VI Other DWI Pulse Sequences
References
Chapter 3. Gaussian Modeling of the Diffusion Signal
I Introduction
II Diffusion Basics
III Basic Modeling and Quantification
IV Data Acquisition Strategies
V Artifacts
References
Chapter 4. Multiple Fibers: Beyond the Diffusion Tensor
I Introduction
II Multiple fibers: what’s all the fuss about?
III Model-based approaches
IV Non-parametric algorithms
V Derived information
VI Applications and exploitation
VII Summary
Acknowledgments
Appendix A QBall Implementation
Appendix B Spherical Deconvolution Implementation
References
Section 2: Diffusion MRI for Quantitative Measurement
Chapter 5. White Matter Structure: A Microscopist’s View
I Introduction
II Cellular Components of the CNS White Matter
III Water Content of White Matter
IV Changes in White Matter Due to Abnormalities in Myelin
V The Ultrastructural Effects of Demyelination and Axonal Damage in Humans
VI Summary
Acknowledgments
References
CHAPTER 6. The Biological Basis of Diffusion Anisotropy
I UTILITY OF MICROSCOPIC WATER MOTION
II RELATIONSHIP OF WATER DIFFUSION ANISOTROPY TO TISSUE MICROSTRUCTURE
III ROLE OF THE APPARENT DIFFUSION COEFFICIENTS IN INTERPRETING ANISOTROPY
IV ISSUES RELATED TO DIFFUSION ANISOTROPY MEASUREMENTS IN TISSUE BY MRI
V SUMMARY
ACKNOWLEDGMENTS
REFERENCES
Chapter 7. Inferring Microstructural Information of White Matter from Diffusion MRI
I The Morphological Features of White Matter
II Diffusion MRI and Tissue Microstructure
III Diffusion Tensor Imaging – A Tool for White Matter Microstructural Mapping
IV Diffusion Tensor Imaging – A Tool for White Matter Microstructural Mapping?
V Types of Diffusion Processes in the Tissue
VI Q-space Analysis
VII Models of Diffusion in White Matter
VIII Towards Virtual Biopsy of White Matter with Diffusion MRI
References
Chapter 8. Cross-subject Comparison of Local Diffusion MRI Parameters
I Introduction
II Cross-subject Registration (Image Alignment)
III VBM – Overview and Application to Diffusion Data
IV Problems of Interpretability in VBM-Style Analyses
V Region-of-Interest and Tractography-Based Strategies for Localizing Change
VI Tract-Based Spatial Statistics
VII Other Skeleton-Based Work
VIII Statistical Modeling, Thresholding, and Multivariate Approaches
IX Alternative Diffusion Measures to Test
X Interpretation Issues: Partial Volume Effects and Complex Tract Structure
XI Standard-Space Templates and Atlases
XII Empirical Studies of Gaussianity and Repeatability in Diffusion MRI Data
XIII Example Multi-Subject Studies: Schizophrenia and Multiple Sclerosis
XIV Conclusions
References
CHAPTER 9. Diffusion MRI in Neurological Disorders
I INTRODUCTION
II METHODOLOGICAL CONSIDERATIONS
III CLINICAL APPLICATIONS
IV CONCLUSIONS
REFERENCES
Chapter 10. DTI in Development and Aging
I Introduction
II Diffusion Metrics Utilized in the Study of Tissue Microstructure Across the Lifespan
III Diffusion in Development
IV Diffusion in Aging
V The Association Between DTI Metrics and Tissue Morphometry
VI Caveats to the Use of Diffusion Imaging in the Study of Aging and Development
VII Future Directions
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 11. Individual Differences in White Matter Microstructure in the Healthy Brain
I Introduction
V Language
VII Conclusion
References
CHAPTER 12. Diffusion Tensor Imaging and Its Application to Schizophrenia and Related Disorders
I INTRODUCTION
II REVIEW OF DTI FINDINGS IN SCHIZOPHRENIA
III FUTURE DIRECTIONS, WHAT ARE WE MISSING, AND HOW CAN WE FILL IN THE GAPS?
REFERENCES
Section 3: Diffusion MRI for in vivo Neuroanatomy
Chapter 13. Classic and Contemporary Neural Tract Tracing Techniques
I Introduction
II A Brief Historical Perspective of the Development of Experimental Tract Tracing
III Contemporary Application of Experimental Tract Tracing in Non-Human Primates
C Specific Tract Tracing Techniques
1 Transneuronal Tracing Using Conventional Tracers
2 Viral Transneuronal Tracers
IV Conclusions
Suggested Technical References
References
Chapter 14. The Human Connectome: Linking Structure and Function in the Human Brain
I What is the Connectome?
II Modes of Brain Connectivity
III Defining Network Nodes of the Connectome
IV Graph Analysis of Brain Connectivity
V Mapping the Network of Structural Connections of the Human Brain
VI Relating Structural Connections to Functional Interactions
VII Brain Connectivity and Network Disease
VIII The Future Importance of the Connectome
Acknowledgments
References
Network Glossary
Chapter 15. MR Diffusion Tractography
I Introduction
II Streamline Tractography
III Probabilistic Tractography
IV Choice of Local Description of Diffusion in Tractography
V Designing a Diffusion Tractography Study
VI Future Advances in Diffusion Tractography
VII Summary and Conclusions
References
Chapter 16. Validation of Tractography
I Introduction
II Validation of Fiber Orientation Information
III Validation of Tractography
IV Summary
References
Chapter 17. Connectivity Fingerprinting of Gray Matter
I Introduction
II Subcortical GM
III Cortical Gray
IV Validation
V Conclusions
References
Chapter 18. The Connectional Anatomy of Language: Recent Contributions from Diffusion Tensor Tractography
I Introduction
II The Anatomy of the Arcuate Fasciculus: from Blunt Dissections to Tractography
III Lateralization of the Arcuate Fasciculus
IV Comparative Anatomy of Perisylvian Language Networks
V Beyond the Arcuate Fasciculus: the Ventral Pathway
VI Application of DTI Tractography to Language Disorders
VII Future Directions and Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 19. Tractography for Surgical Targeting
I Introduction
II Surgical Target and Intent
III Tractography Strategies for Surgical Purposes
IV Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 20. Comparing Brain Connections in Different Species using Diffusion Weighted Imaging
I Introduction
II Comparing DTI Tractography with Tract Tracing Techniques
III Using DTI-Tractography to Examine the Connections of Human Ventral Frontal Cortex
IV Language and the Arcuate Fascicle in Humans and other Primates
V DTI Suggests Basic Similarities in Frontal Lobe Organization in Man and other Primates
VI Premotor Cortex
VII Comparing the Parietal Cortex in Human and other Primates
VIII Conclusions
References
Chapter 21. Imaging Structure and Function
I Introduction
II Structural imaging and brain morphometry
III Combining sources of data
IV Imaging anatomo-functional networks
V Conclusions
References
Index
- 502
- English
- © Academic Press 2009
- 20th April 2009
- Academic Press
- 9780080878515
Heidi Johansen-Berg
Oxford Centre for Functional MRI of the Brain (FMRIB), Department of Clinical Neurology, University of Oxford, UK
Timothy E.J. Behrens
Department of Experimental Psychology, University of Oxford; Centre for Functional MRI of the Brain (FMRIB), UK
"A thorough and exciting review of the diffusion MRI techniques that are going to rewrite our knowledge of the long tract anatomy of the human brain. Extremely well written and illustrated." - Michael S. Gazzaniga, Director, Sage Center for the Study of Mind, University of California, Santa Barbara, USA
"25 years after its debut, diffusion MRI today provides us with beautiful, marvelous images of connecting wires within the human brain, and this is achieved just by placing healthy subjects or patients in the middle of a strong magnet. How is this miracle possible? What could we expect from the knowledge of the brain connectome? This beautifully illustrated book addresses these questions with great clarity. The book is highly recommendable to all those who are interested in the links between brain structure and function." - Denis Le Bihan, Member of the Institut de France, Academy of Sciences; Director, NeuroSpin; CEA-Saclay Center, Gif-sur-Yvette, France
"Unbelievable as it may seem, we know almost nothing about the real connectivity of the human cerebral cortex. What we think we know is mostly inferred from results obtained in the monkey. This book provides an exciting exploration of diffusion tensor imaging, a method that can start to close this gap. The editors, who are themselves pioneers in this field, have assembled authoritative chapters on the promises that lie ahead and the challenges that will be encountered." - Marsel Mesulam, Ruth and Evelyn Dunbar Professor of Neurology, Psychiatry and Psychology; Director, The Cognitive Neurology and Alzheimer's Disease Center (CNADC), Feinberg School of Medicine, Northwestern University, Chicago, USA
"Diffusion MRI has tremendous potential for elucidating brain structure and circuitry in health and disease, but the approach is fraught with methodological and interpretational challenges. This excellent and authoritative book edited by Johansen-Berg and Behrens is an invaluable resource for everyone using diffusion MRI or wanting to learn more about it." - David C. Van Essen, Edison Professor and Department Head, Anatomy and Neurobiology Department, Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, USA