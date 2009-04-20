"A thorough and exciting review of the diffusion MRI techniques that are going to rewrite our knowledge of the long tract anatomy of the human brain. Extremely well written and illustrated." - Michael S. Gazzaniga, Director, Sage Center for the Study of Mind, University of California, Santa Barbara, USA

"25 years after its debut, diffusion MRI today provides us with beautiful, marvelous images of connecting wires within the human brain, and this is achieved just by placing healthy subjects or patients in the middle of a strong magnet. How is this miracle possible? What could we expect from the knowledge of the brain connectome? This beautifully illustrated book addresses these questions with great clarity. The book is highly recommendable to all those who are interested in the links between brain structure and function." - Denis Le Bihan, Member of the Institut de France, Academy of Sciences; Director, NeuroSpin; CEA-Saclay Center, Gif-sur-Yvette, France

"Unbelievable as it may seem, we know almost nothing about the real connectivity of the human cerebral cortex. What we think we know is mostly inferred from results obtained in the monkey. This book provides an exciting exploration of diffusion tensor imaging, a method that can start to close this gap. The editors, who are themselves pioneers in this field, have assembled authoritative chapters on the promises that lie ahead and the challenges that will be encountered." - Marsel Mesulam, Ruth and Evelyn Dunbar Professor of Neurology, Psychiatry and Psychology; Director, The Cognitive Neurology and Alzheimer's Disease Center (CNADC), Feinberg School of Medicine, Northwestern University, Chicago, USA



"Diffusion MRI has tremendous potential for elucidating brain structure and circuitry in health and disease, but the approach is fraught with methodological and interpretational challenges. This excellent and authoritative book edited by Johansen-Berg and Behrens is an invaluable resource for everyone using diffusion MRI or wanting to learn more about it." - David C. Van Essen, Edison Professor and Department Head, Anatomy and Neurobiology Department, Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, USA