Diffusion-Limited Reactions, Volume 25
1st Edition
Authors: S.A. Rice
eBook ISBN: 9780080868196
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st March 1985
Page Count: 403
Details
- No. of pages:
- 403
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1985
- Published:
- 1st March 1985
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080868196
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
S.A. Rice Author
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.