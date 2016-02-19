Diffusion in Solids
Diffusion in Solids: Recent Developments provides an overview of diffusion in crystalline solids. This book discusses the various aspects of the theory of diffusion. Organized into nine chapters, this volume starts with a discussion on the process of diffusion in solids. This book then examines the tools that supplement the conventional diffusion measurements, including electromigration, ionic conductivity, isotope effects, and vacancy wind effects. This text explores the molecular dynamic calculation by which the interatomic forces must be assumed. Other chapters discuss the method of measurement of the isotope effect on diffusion, which is the most powerful method of determining relevant information about the correlation factor. This volume extensively discusses diffusion in organic and amorphous materials, as well as interstitial diffusion in solids. The final chapter deals with ionic motion and diffusion in various groups of materials called fast ionic conductors. Solid-state physicists, materials scientists, physical chemists, and electrochemists will find this book extremely useful.
1. Classical and Quantum Theory of Diffusion in Solids
I. Introduction
II. Jump Frequency
III. Lattice Vibration Theory
IV. Defect Modes
V. Temperature Dependence—Classical Case
VI. Mass Dependence—Classical Case
VII. Quantum and Anharmonic Effects
VIII. Lattice Vibration Theory and Diffusion Experiments
References
2. Exact Defect Calculations in Model Substances
I. Introduction
II. The Molecular Dynamics, Monte Carlo, and Molecular Statics Methods
III. Discussion of Molecular Dynamics and Monte Carlo Results on Point Defects at Thermal Equilibrium
Appendix A. Monte Carlo Acceptance Ratio Method for Free Energy Differences
Appendix B. Lennard-Jones Vacancy Jump Calculations
Appendix C. Molecular Dynamics Calculation of the Isotope Effect
References
3. Isotope Effects in Diffusion
I. Preface
II. Introduction
III. Self-Diffusion in Pure Metals
IV. Diffusion in Dilute Alloys
V. Diffusion in Concentrated Alloys
VI. Diffusion in Alkali and Silver Halide Crystals
VII. Diffusion in Transition Metal Oxides
VIII. Correlation Effects in Grain Boundary Diffusion
References
4. Fast Diffusion in Metals
I. Introduction
II. Experience on Fast Diffusion
III. Corroboration of Existence of Interstitial-Type Defects
IV. Fast Diffusion Mechanisms
V. Interpretation of Fast Diffusion Behavior of Particular Systems
References
5. Hydrogen Diffusion in Metals
I. Introduction
II. Site Location, Phase Diagrams, and Solubility
III. Experimental Methods
IV. Values for the Diffusion Coefficients at Small Concentrations (α Phases)
V. High Hydrogen Concentrations
VI. Isotope Dependence
VII. Deviations of the Diffusion Coefficient from the Arrhenius Relation
VIII. Dependence on Alloying
IX. Influence of Traps
X. Influence of Structure
XL Conclusions
References
6. Electromigration in Metals
I. Introduction
II. Formal Background
III. Techniques for Measurement
IV. The Nature of the Driving Force
V. Interstitial Electromigration
VI. Monovalent Metals and Their Alloys
VII. Divalent Metals—Anisotropy in Single Crystals
VIII. Electromigration in Trivalent Metals
IX. Electromigration in Metals of More Complex Electronic Structure
X. Electromigration in Thin Films: Problem for Integrated Circuitry
References
7. Atom Currents Generated by Vacancy Winds
List of Symbols
I. Introduction
II. Theory
III. Measurement of the Vacancy Wind and the Wind-Generated Solute Current
IV. Solute Segregation around Vacancy Sinks
References
8. Diffusion in Alkali Halides
I. Introduction
II. Defects and Their Interactions
III. Theory of Diffusion in Ionic Crystals
IV. Experimental Methods
V. The Experimental Situation and Numerical Results
VI. Conclusion
References
9. Very Rapid Ionic Transport in Solids
I. Introduction
II. Special Characteristics of Fast Ionic Conductors
III. Materials Which Exhibit Fast Ionic Motion
IV. Theoretical Approaches to Fast Ion Conduction
V. Outlook for the Future
References
Index
- No. of pages:
- 506
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1975
- Published:
- 28th January 1975
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323147767