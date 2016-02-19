Diffusion in Liquids - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780408175913, 9781483100890

Diffusion in Liquids

1st Edition

A Theoretical and Experimental Study

Authors: H. J. V. Tyrrell K. R. Harris
eBook ISBN: 9781483100890
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 16th January 1984
Page Count: 464
Description

Diffusion in Liquids: A Theoretical and Experimental Study aims to discuss the principles, applications, and advances in the field of diffusion, thermal diffusion, and thermal conduction in liquid systems. The book covers topics such as the principles of non-equilibrium thermodynamics; diffusion in binary and multicompetent systems; and experimental methods of studying diffusion processes in liquids. Also covered in the book are topics such as the theoretical interpretations of diffusion coefficients; hydrodynamic and kinetic theories; and diffusion in electrolyte systems. The text is recommended for physicists who would like to know more about the concepts and updates in the field of diffusion.

Table of Contents


Contents

Preface

List of Symbols

1 Transport Processes: Some General Principles

1.1 Basic Concepts

1.2 Phenomenological Coefficients and Molecular Properties

2 Principles of Non-Equilibrium Thermodynamics

2.1 The Fundamental Hypotheses

2.2 Chemical Reactions in Homogeneous Systems

2.3 The Onsager Reciprocity Relationships

2.4 Application to Discontinuous Systems

2.5 Application to Continuous Systems

2.6 Frictional Coefficient Formalisms in Isothermal Systems

3 The Phenomenology of Diffusion

3.1 Diffusion in Binary Systems

3.2 Diffusion in Multicomponent Systems

3.3 Intradiffusion and 'Intrinsic' Diffusion Coefficients

4 The Thermodynamics of Diffusion in Continuous Isothermal Systems

4.1 General Considerations

4.2 Diffusion in A System of Two Uncharged Components

4.3 Solutions Of Electrolytes: General Considerations

4.4 Isothermal Solutions Containing A Single Electrolyte

4.5 Appendix: Concentration Scales and Chemical Potential Gradients

5 Experimental Methods of Studying Diffusion Processes in Liquids

5.1 Steady State Methods

5.2 Restricted Diffusion Methods

5.3 Free Diffusion Methods

5.4 Calculation of Diffusion Coefficients From Optical Measurements

5.5 Theory of Gouy Fringe Formation and Interpretation of Observed Patterns For Two-Component Systems

5.6 Interpretation of Integral Fringe Patterns For Two-Component Systems

5.7 Diffusion Coefficients From Shearing Interferometric Patterns

5.8 Interpretation Of Fringe Patterns Obtained From Diffusing Systems with More Than Two Components

5.9 Electrochemical Methods

5.10 Diffusion Coefficients From Chromatography (Taylor Dispersion)

5.11 Diffusion Coefficients by Light Scattering

5.12 Classical Techniques For the Measurement of Intradiffusion Coefficients

5.13 Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spin-Echo Measurements of Intradiffusion Coefficients

5.14 Rotational Diffusion

6 Theoretical Interpretations of Diffusion Coefficients

6.1 Hydrodynamic Theories

6.2 Kinetic Theories

6.3 Activation and Free Volume Theories

6.4 Correlative and Predictive Equations For Diffusion Coefficients

6.5 Kinetic Theory of Diffusion in Electrolyte Solutions

7 Diffusion in Binary Non-Electrolyte Systems and in Ternary Mixtures

7.1 Intradiffusion Coefficients: The Effect of Mass

7.2 Diffusion Coefficients and Viscosity

7.3 Self-Diffusion in Pure Liquids

7.4 Interdiffusion and Intradiffusion in Non-Electrolyte Systems

7.5 Multicomponent Diffusion

8 Diffusion in Electrolytes

8.1 Diffusion in Two-Component Electrolyte Solutions

8.2 The Interpretation of Diffusion Coefficients in Binary Electrolyte Solutions

8.3 Diffusion in Fused Electrolytes

General Index

Author Index

Index of Systems


About the Author

H. J. V. Tyrrell

K. R. Harris

