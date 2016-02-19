Diffusion in Crystalline Solids
Diffusion in Crystalline Solids addresses some of the most active areas of research on diffusion in crystalline solids. Topics covered include measurement of tracer diffusion coefficients in solids, diffusion in silicon and germanium, atom transport in oxides of the fluorite structure, tracer diffusion in concentrated alloys, diffusion in dislocations, grain boundary diffusion mechanisms in metals, and the use of the Monte Carlo Method to simulate diffusion kinetics. This book is made up of eight chapters and begins with an introduction to the measurement of diffusion coefficients with radioisotopes. The following three chapters consider diffusion in materials of substantial technological importance such as silicon and germanium. Atomic transport in oxides of the fluorite structure is described, and diffusion in concentrated alloys, including intermetallic compounds, is analyzed. The next two chapters delve into diffusion along short-circuiting paths, focusing on the effect of diffusion down dislocations on the form of the tracer concentration profile. The book also discusses the mechanisms of diffusion in grain boundaries in metals by invoking considerable work done on grain-boundary structure. The last two chapters are concerned with computer simulation, paying particular attention to machine calculations and the Monte Carlo method. The book concludes by exploring the fundamental atomic migration process and presenting some state-of-the-art calculations for defect energies and the topology of the saddle surface. Students and researchers of material science will find this book extremely useful.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Foreword
Preface
1. The Measurement of Tracer Diffusion Coefficients in Solids
I. Introduction
II. Preparation of Diffusion Samples
III. Annealing of Diffusion Samples
IV. Sectioning and Microsectioning
V. Counting of Radioactive Sections
VI. Determination of D from a Penetration Plot
VII. Conclusions
References
2. Diffusion in Silicon and Germanium
I. Introduction
II. Basic Features of Bulk Diffusion in Crystalline Solids
III. Self-Diffusion and Related Phenomena
IV. Survey of Foreign-Atom Diffusion
V. Oxidation-Influenced Diffusion of Group III and Group V Elements in Silicon
VI. A Barrier against Vacancy-Interstitial Recombination
VII. Diffusion of Group III and Group V Elements and Its Dependence on Doping
VIII. Anomalous Diffusion Phenomena
IX. Substitutional-Interstitial Interchange Diffusion and Application to Gold and Nickel in Silicon and to Copper in Germanium
X. Concluding Remarks
References
3. Atom Transport in Oxides of the Fluorite Structure
I. Introduction
II. Diffusion Studies
III. Conductivity and Relaxation
IV. Comparison of Ionic Conductivity and Oxygen Diffusion
References
4. Tracer Diffusion in Concentrated Alloys
I. Introduction
II. Theoretical Background
III. Empirical Rules
IV. Theoretical Considerations of the Kinetics of Diffusion in Random Alloys
V. Tracer Diffusion Experiments in Primary (Terminal) Phases
VI. Theoretical Considerations of Diffusion in Ordered Structures
VII. Tracer Diffusion Experiments in Intermediate Phases
VIII. Conclusions
References
5. The Mathematical Analysis of Diffusion in Dislocations
I. Introduction
II. The Dislocation Model
III. Solutions of the Diffusion Equations
IV. Properties of the Solutions
Appendix A. Derivation of Eq. (39)
Appendix B. The Poles of Eq. (39) for the Case of the Dislocation Array
Appendix C. Numerical Considerations in the Calculation of Q{η, ε/α)
Appendix D. Numerical Considerations in the Calculation of Q(η)
Appendix E. An Order of Magnitude Estimate of Δ
References
6. Grain Boundary Diffusion Mechanisms in Metals
I. Introduction
II. The Diffusion Spectrum
III. Present Knowledge of the Structure of Grain Boundaries and Their Line and Point Defects
IV. Review of Experiments Relevant to the Atom Jumping Mechanism in Boundaries
V. Model for Atom Jumping in Boundaries
VI. Influence of Boundary Structure on Boundary Diffusion
VII. Diffusion along Migrating Boundaries
VIII. Model for Grain Boundaries as Point Defect Sources and Sinks and Comparison with Experimental Observations
IX. Conclusions
References 37
7. Simulation of Diffusion Kinetics with the Monte Carlo Method
I. Introduction
II. Tracer Diffusion
III. Ionic Conductivity
IV. Chemical Diffusion
V. Conclusions
References
8. Defect Calculations beyond the Harmonic Model
I. Introduction
II. Lattice Dynamics
III. Vacancy Formation in fee Lennard-Jones Crystals
IV. Vacancy Migration
V. Analytical Treatment of Anharmonic Jump Frequency
VI. Conclusions
References
Index
