Diffusion Bonding of Materials

Diffusion Beading of Materials is an attempt to pool the experience in vacuum diffusion bonding accumulated by a number of mechanical engineering works, research establishments, and colleges. The book discusses the principal bonding variables and recommended procedures for diffusion bonding in vacuum; the equipment for diffusion bonding and production rate; and the mechanization and automation of equipment. The text also describes the diffusion bonding of steels; the bonding of cast iron and cast iron to steel; and the bonding of dissimilar metals and alloys. The bonding of refractory and active metals and their alloys; the bonding of high-temperature alloys, nickel and nickel alloys; and the bonding of cemented carbides and of a cemented carbide to steel are also considered. The book further tackles the repair and reconditioning by diffusion bonding; the bonding of porous materials; and diffusion metallurgy. The text also encompasses nonmetals and their joining to metals; quality control of diffusion-bonded joints; accident prevention; and cleanliness in vacuum diffusion bonding.
Table of Contents
Preface
1 An Outline Of Diffusion Bonding
Bibliography
2 A Theory of Diffusion Bonding in Vacuum
2.1 The Mechanism of Bond Formation in Pressure Welding
2.2 The Basic Pattern of Diffusion Processes in Materials
2.3 The Processes and Factors Responsible for Joint Formation in Diffusion Bonding
2.4 Mating Surfaces
2.5 Cleaning and Shielding of Metals in High Vacuum
2.6 Mechanical Contact Between Clean Mating Surfaces
2.7 Plastic Deformation and Pressing Load in Diffusion Bonding
2.8 Thermal Properties of Materials. Heating and Diffusion Treatment at Constant Temperature
2.9 Analysis of Diffusion-Bonded Joints
Bibliography
3 Principal Bonding Variables and Recommended Procedures for Diffusion Bonding in Vacuum
3.1 Bonding Variables
3.2 Procedures of Diffusion Bonding
Bibliography
4 Equipment for Diffusion Bonding
4.1 General
4.2 Vacuum Techniques
4.3 Bonding Chambers
4.4 Vacuum Pumping Systems
4.5 Basic Types of Heat Sources and Methods of Heating
4.6 Generation and Transfer of Pressing Load
4.7 Classification of Vacuum Diffusion Bonding Equipment
Bibliography
5 Production Rate. Mechanization and Automation of Equipment
5.1 Production Rate
5.2 Jigs and Fixtures
5.3 Reduction of Pump-Down Time
5.4 Continuity of Pressing Load Transfer
5.5 Reduction of Heating and Cooling Time
5.6 Combining or Overlapping the Steps
5.7 Automatic Control of Bonding Conditions
6 Diffusion Bonding of Steels
6.1 Bonding of Similar Steels
6.2 Bonding of Dissimilar Steels
Bibliography
7 Bonding of Cast Iron and Cast Iron to Steel
Bibliography
8 Bonding of Dissimilar Metals and Alloys
8.1 General
8.2 Bonding of Aluminium and Aluminium Alloys to Non-Ferrous Metals, Their Alloys and Steels
8.3 Bonding of Aluminium and Aluminium Alloys to Titanium, Niobium and Molybdenum
8.4 Bonding of Copper and Copper Alloys to Steel
8.5 Bonding of Copper and Copper Alloys to Refractory Metals
8.6 Bonding of Steel to Titanium
8.7 Bonding of Nickel and Steels to Refractory Metals
8.8 Bonding of Noble Metals to Other Metals and Alloys
8.9 Bonding of Dissimilar Metals in Porous and Nonporous Form
8.10 Bonding of Steel to Powdered Metals
Bibliography
9 Bonding of Refractory and Active Metals and their Alloys
9.1 General
9.2 Bonding of Titanium and Titanium Alloys
9.3 Bonding of Zirconium
9.4 Bonding of Niobium
9.5 Bonding of Tantalum
9.6 Bonding of Molybdenum
9.7 Bonding of Tungsten
9.8 Bonding of Refractory Metals to Other Metals
Bibliography
10 Bonding of High-Temperature Alloys, Nickel and Nickel Alloys
10.1 Bonding of Nickel
10.2 Bonding of High-Temperature Alloys
10.3 Bonding of High-Temperature Alloys Without Interlayers and with Solid Interlayers
10.4 Bonding of High-Temperature Alloys with Fusible Interlayers
10.5 Bonding of Magnet Alloys
Bibliography
11 Bonding of Cemented Carbides and of a Cemented Carbide to Steel
11.1 Bonding of Cemented Carbides
11.2 Bonding of Cemented Carbides to Steel
Bibliography
12 Repair and Reconditioning by Diffusion Bonding
12.1 General
12.2 Reconditioning by Replacement of a Defective Portion
12.3 Repair Through the Use of Structural Reserve of the Component
12.4 Repair of Broken Components
12.5 Industrial Use of Vacuum Diffusion Bonding for Repair and Reconditioning
13 Bonding of Porous Materials
13.1 Porous Cermet Filter Media and Their Uses
13.2 Bonding of Porous Materials
13.3 Bonding of Porous Materials to Steels
13.4 Performance of Diffusion Bonds in Porous Products
Bibliography
14 Diffusion Metallurgy
Bibliography
15 Nonmetals and their Joining to Metals
15.1 General
15.2 Glass-Metal Seals
15.3 Bonding of Ceramics to Metals
15.4 Bonding of Semiconductors to Metals
15.5 Bonding of Ferrites to Metals
15.6 Bonding of Graphite to Metals
Bibliography
16 Quality Control of Diffusion-Bonded Joints
16.1 General
16.2 Defects in Diffusion-Bonded Joints and Their Causes
16.3 Objectives and Scope of Quality Control in Diffusion Bonding
16.4 Control Factors and Operations Preceding Diffusion Bonding
16.5 Monitoring Bonding-Process Variables
16.6 Measurement and Control of Physical Variables in the Bond Zone
16.7 The Use of Test Specimens
16.8 Quality Control of Bonded Products
Bibliography
17 Accident Prevention. Cleanliness in Vacuum Diffusion Bonding
17.1 General
17.2 Fatigue and Recovery of Personnel
17.3 Cleanliness in Vacuum Diffusion Bonding
Appendix 1 Types and Symbols of Diffusion Bonded Joints
Appendix 2 Dimensions of Diffusion Bonded Joints
Appendix 3 Combination Bonded Joints
Appendix 4 Examples of Bonded Joints
Appendix 5 Designation of Steels
Index
