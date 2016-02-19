Diffusion Bonding of Materials

Diffusion Beading of Materials is an attempt to pool the experience in vacuum diffusion bonding accumulated by a number of mechanical engineering works, research establishments, and colleges. The book discusses the principal bonding variables and recommended procedures for diffusion bonding in vacuum; the equipment for diffusion bonding and production rate; and the mechanization and automation of equipment. The text also describes the diffusion bonding of steels; the bonding of cast iron and cast iron to steel; and the bonding of dissimilar metals and alloys. The bonding of refractory and active metals and their alloys; the bonding of high-temperature alloys, nickel and nickel alloys; and the bonding of cemented carbides and of a cemented carbide to steel are also considered. The book further tackles the repair and reconditioning by diffusion bonding; the bonding of porous materials; and diffusion metallurgy. The text also encompasses nonmetals and their joining to metals; quality control of diffusion-bonded joints; accident prevention; and cleanliness in vacuum diffusion bonding.

Table of Contents



Preface

1 An Outline Of Diffusion Bonding

Bibliography

2 A Theory of Diffusion Bonding in Vacuum

2.1 The Mechanism of Bond Formation in Pressure Welding

2.2 The Basic Pattern of Diffusion Processes in Materials

2.3 The Processes and Factors Responsible for Joint Formation in Diffusion Bonding

2.4 Mating Surfaces

2.5 Cleaning and Shielding of Metals in High Vacuum

2.6 Mechanical Contact Between Clean Mating Surfaces

2.7 Plastic Deformation and Pressing Load in Diffusion Bonding

2.8 Thermal Properties of Materials. Heating and Diffusion Treatment at Constant Temperature

2.9 Analysis of Diffusion-Bonded Joints

Bibliography

3 Principal Bonding Variables and Recommended Procedures for Diffusion Bonding in Vacuum

3.1 Bonding Variables

3.2 Procedures of Diffusion Bonding

Bibliography

4 Equipment for Diffusion Bonding

4.1 General

4.2 Vacuum Techniques

4.3 Bonding Chambers

4.4 Vacuum Pumping Systems

4.5 Basic Types of Heat Sources and Methods of Heating

4.6 Generation and Transfer of Pressing Load

4.7 Classification of Vacuum Diffusion Bonding Equipment

Bibliography

5 Production Rate. Mechanization and Automation of Equipment

5.1 Production Rate

5.2 Jigs and Fixtures

5.3 Reduction of Pump-Down Time

5.4 Continuity of Pressing Load Transfer

5.5 Reduction of Heating and Cooling Time

5.6 Combining or Overlapping the Steps

5.7 Automatic Control of Bonding Conditions

6 Diffusion Bonding of Steels

6.1 Bonding of Similar Steels

6.2 Bonding of Dissimilar Steels

Bibliography

7 Bonding of Cast Iron and Cast Iron to Steel

Bibliography

8 Bonding of Dissimilar Metals and Alloys

8.1 General

8.2 Bonding of Aluminium and Aluminium Alloys to Non-Ferrous Metals, Their Alloys and Steels

8.3 Bonding of Aluminium and Aluminium Alloys to Titanium, Niobium and Molybdenum

8.4 Bonding of Copper and Copper Alloys to Steel

8.5 Bonding of Copper and Copper Alloys to Refractory Metals

8.6 Bonding of Steel to Titanium

8.7 Bonding of Nickel and Steels to Refractory Metals

8.8 Bonding of Noble Metals to Other Metals and Alloys

8.9 Bonding of Dissimilar Metals in Porous and Nonporous Form

8.10 Bonding of Steel to Powdered Metals

Bibliography

9 Bonding of Refractory and Active Metals and their Alloys

9.1 General

9.2 Bonding of Titanium and Titanium Alloys

9.3 Bonding of Zirconium

9.4 Bonding of Niobium

9.5 Bonding of Tantalum

9.6 Bonding of Molybdenum

9.7 Bonding of Tungsten

9.8 Bonding of Refractory Metals to Other Metals

Bibliography

10 Bonding of High-Temperature Alloys, Nickel and Nickel Alloys

10.1 Bonding of Nickel

10.2 Bonding of High-Temperature Alloys

10.3 Bonding of High-Temperature Alloys Without Interlayers and with Solid Interlayers

10.4 Bonding of High-Temperature Alloys with Fusible Interlayers

10.5 Bonding of Magnet Alloys

Bibliography

11 Bonding of Cemented Carbides and of a Cemented Carbide to Steel

11.1 Bonding of Cemented Carbides

11.2 Bonding of Cemented Carbides to Steel

Bibliography

12 Repair and Reconditioning by Diffusion Bonding

12.1 General

12.2 Reconditioning by Replacement of a Defective Portion

12.3 Repair Through the Use of Structural Reserve of the Component

12.4 Repair of Broken Components

12.5 Industrial Use of Vacuum Diffusion Bonding for Repair and Reconditioning

13 Bonding of Porous Materials

13.1 Porous Cermet Filter Media and Their Uses

13.2 Bonding of Porous Materials

13.3 Bonding of Porous Materials to Steels

13.4 Performance of Diffusion Bonds in Porous Products

Bibliography

14 Diffusion Metallurgy

Bibliography

15 Nonmetals and their Joining to Metals

15.1 General

15.2 Glass-Metal Seals

15.3 Bonding of Ceramics to Metals

15.4 Bonding of Semiconductors to Metals

15.5 Bonding of Ferrites to Metals

15.6 Bonding of Graphite to Metals

Bibliography

16 Quality Control of Diffusion-Bonded Joints

16.1 General

16.2 Defects in Diffusion-Bonded Joints and Their Causes

16.3 Objectives and Scope of Quality Control in Diffusion Bonding

16.4 Control Factors and Operations Preceding Diffusion Bonding

16.5 Monitoring Bonding-Process Variables

16.6 Measurement and Control of Physical Variables in the Bond Zone

16.7 The Use of Test Specimens

16.8 Quality Control of Bonded Products

Bibliography

17 Accident Prevention. Cleanliness in Vacuum Diffusion Bonding

17.1 General

17.2 Fatigue and Recovery of Personnel

17.3 Cleanliness in Vacuum Diffusion Bonding

Appendix 1 Types and Symbols of Diffusion Bonded Joints

Appendix 2 Dimensions of Diffusion Bonded Joints

Appendix 3 Combination Bonded Joints

Appendix 4 Examples of Bonded Joints

Appendix 5 Designation of Steels

Index