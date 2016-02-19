Diffraction and Imaging Techniques in Material Science P1
Diffraction and Imaging Techniques in Material Science describes the various methods used to study the atomic structure of matter at an atomic scale based on the interaction between matter and radiation. It classifies the possible methods of observation by making a list of radiations on the basis of wavelength, including ions, X-ray photons, neutrons, and electrons. It also discusses transmission electron microscopy, the weak-beam method of electron microscopy, and some applications of transmission electron microscopy to phase transitions. Organized into 13 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the kinematic theory of electron diffraction and the ways to treat diffraction by a deformed crystal. It discusses the dynamical theory of diffraction of fast electrons, the treatment of absorption in the dynamical theory of electron diffraction, the use of electron microscopy to study planar interfaces, and analysis of weak-beam images. The book also covers the use of computed electron micrographs in defect identification, crystallographic analysis of dislocation loops containing shear components, and detection and identification of small coherent particles. In addition, the reader is introduced to interpretation of diffuse scattering and short-range order, along with the crystallography of martensitic transformations. The remaining chapters focus on the working principle of the transmission electron microscope, experimental structure imaging of crystals, and the study of diffuse scattering effects originating from substitutional disorder and displacement disorder. The information on diffraction and imaging techniques in material science contained in this book will be helpful to students, researchers, and scientists.
Volume I: Electron Microscopy
Introduction
General review of the experimental methods for the determination of atomic clusters
Transmission Electron Microscopy
Kinematical theory of electron diffraction
Dynamical theory of electron diffraction
The study of planar interfaces by means of electron microscopy
The weak-beam method of electron microscopy
Identification of small defect-clusters in particle-irradiated crystals by means of transmission electron microscopy
Some applications of transmission electron microscopy to phase transitions
Martensitic transformations: Electron microscopy and diffraction studies
Computed electron micrographs and their use in defect identification
Direct structure imaging in electron microscopy
Particular Aspects of Electron Diffraction
Kikuchi electron diffraction and applications
Study of substitution order-disorder by means of X-ray and electron diffraction
Subject index
Volume II: Imaging and Diffraction Techniques
High Voltage Electron Microscopy
The theory of high energy electron diffraction
Recent progress in high voltage electron microscopy
Low Energy Electron Diffraction
Surface characterization by low energy electron diffraction
X-Ray and Neutron Diffraction and Topography
Advances in X-ray and neutron diffraction techniques
Techniques and interpretation in X-ray topography
Contrast of images in X-ray topography
Mirror Electron Microscopy
Mirror electron microscopy theory and applications
Field Emission Microscopy
Surface studies by field emission
Developments in field ion microscopy
Subject index
