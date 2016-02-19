Diffraction and Imaging Techniques in Material Science P1 - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780444851284, 9780444601841

Diffraction and Imaging Techniques in Material Science P1

2nd Edition

Electron Microscopy

Editors: S Amelinckx
eBook ISBN: 9780444601841
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st January 1978
Page Count: 472
Description

Diffraction and Imaging Techniques in Material Science describes the various methods used to study the atomic structure of matter at an atomic scale based on the interaction between matter and radiation. It classifies the possible methods of observation by making a list of radiations on the basis of wavelength, including ions, X-ray photons, neutrons, and electrons. It also discusses transmission electron microscopy, the weak-beam method of electron microscopy, and some applications of transmission electron microscopy to phase transitions. Organized into 13 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the kinematic theory of electron diffraction and the ways to treat diffraction by a deformed crystal. It discusses the dynamical theory of diffraction of fast electrons, the treatment of absorption in the dynamical theory of electron diffraction, the use of electron microscopy to study planar interfaces, and analysis of weak-beam images. The book also covers the use of computed electron micrographs in defect identification, crystallographic analysis of dislocation loops containing shear components, and detection and identification of small coherent particles. In addition, the reader is introduced to interpretation of diffuse scattering and short-range order, along with the crystallography of martensitic transformations. The remaining chapters focus on the working principle of the transmission electron microscope, experimental structure imaging of crystals, and the study of diffuse scattering effects originating from substitutional disorder and displacement disorder. The information on diffraction and imaging techniques in material science contained in this book will be helpful to students, researchers, and scientists.

Table of Contents


Preface to the first edition

Preface to the second edition

Contents

Volume I: Electron Microscopy

Introduction

General review of the experimental methods for the determination of atomic clusters

Transmission Electron Microscopy

Kinematical theory of electron diffraction

Dynamical theory of electron diffraction

The study of planar interfaces by means of electron microscopy

The weak-beam method of electron microscopy

Identification of small defect-clusters in particle-irradiated crystals by means of transmission electron microscopy

Some applications of transmission electron microscopy to phase transitions

Martensitic transformations: Electron microscopy and diffraction studies

Computed electron micrographs and their use in defect identification

Direct structure imaging in electron microscopy

Particular Aspects of Electron Diffraction

Kikuchi electron diffraction and applications

Study of substitution order-disorder by means of X-ray and electron diffraction

Subject index

Volume II: Imaging and Diffraction Techniques

High Voltage Electron Microscopy

The theory of high energy electron diffraction

Recent progress in high voltage electron microscopy

Low Energy Electron Diffraction

Surface characterization by low energy electron diffraction

X-Ray and Neutron Diffraction and Topography

Advances in X-ray and neutron diffraction techniques

Techniques and interpretation in X-ray topography

Contrast of images in X-ray topography

Mirror Electron Microscopy

Mirror electron microscopy theory and applications

Field Emission Microscopy

Surface studies by field emission

Developments in field ion microscopy

Subject index




No. of pages:
472
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 1978
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780444601841

S Amelinckx

