Difficult to Diagnose Rare Diffuse Lung Disease - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128153758

Difficult to Diagnose Rare Diffuse Lung Disease

1st Edition

Editors: Alexander Averyanov
Paperback ISBN: 9780128153758
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 2nd September 2019
Page Count: 420
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
279.94
237.95
155.00
131.75
200.00
170.00
175.00
148.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Difficult to Diagnose Rare Diffuse Lung Disease presents the theoretical basis and practical aspects of differential diagnoses of rare lung diseases with the use of new method of probe-based confocal laser endomicroscopy (alveoscopy) of the distal respiratory region. Each chapter describes signs and symptoms of the disease and its typical and atypical manifestations. The book contains full color illustrations, including high-resolution histological microphotographs, CT-scans and confocal laser endomicroscopy images. In combination, these elements make this book an invaluable reference and guide for pulmonary researchers, pulmonologists, radiologists, and pathologists who wish to broaden their spectrum of knowledge in rare lung diseases.

Key Features

  • Highlights the new method of probe-based confocal laser endomicroscopy (alveoscopy) of the distal respiratory region, opening new horizons in the minimally invasive diagnosis of lung diseases
  • Discusses current treatment strategies in accordance with clinical guidelines, including data from the latest clinical trials
  • Presented in tabular format to aid in the diagnostic process

Readership

Biomedical researchers who focus on lung disease, pulmonologists, radiologists, pathologists, fellows in pulmonology, medical students

Table of Contents

1. CT assessment of diffuse lung disease
2. Idiopathic interstitial pneumonia
3. Hypersensitivity pneumonitis
4 Airspace-predominant diseases
5. Pulmonary amyloidosis
6: Granulomatosis with polyangiitis
7. Eosinophilic lung disease
8. Lung disease related to connective tissue diseases
9. Diffuse cystic lung diseases
10. Lung tumors mimicking diffuse non-neoplastic lung diseases
11. Drug-induced pulmonary disease

Details

No. of pages:
420
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128153758

About the Editor

Alexander Averyanov

Professor Averyanov is the head of the Pulmonary Division and Head of the Biotechnology Department at the Federal Research Clinical Center FMBA of Russia in Moscow. He is a member of the European Respiratory Society, American Thoracic Society, and Presidium of Russian National Society on Regenerative Medicine. He has lead 17 Clinical and 3 experimental trials in the field of emphysema, COPD, α-1 antitripsin deficiency, idiopatic intersticial pneumonias, lung cancer, systemic sclerosis, alveolar proteinosis and stem cells technologies.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Head of Pulmonary Division, Head of Biotechnology Department, Federal Research Clinical Center FMBA of Russia, Moscow, Russia

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.