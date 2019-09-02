Difficult to Diagnose Rare Diffuse Lung Disease
1st Edition
Description
Difficult to Diagnose Rare Diffuse Lung Disease presents the theoretical basis and practical aspects of differential diagnoses of rare lung diseases with the use of new method of probe-based confocal laser endomicroscopy (alveoscopy) of the distal respiratory region. Each chapter describes signs and symptoms of the disease and its typical and atypical manifestations. The book contains full color illustrations, including high-resolution histological microphotographs, CT-scans and confocal laser endomicroscopy images. In combination, these elements make this book an invaluable reference and guide for pulmonary researchers, pulmonologists, radiologists, and pathologists who wish to broaden their spectrum of knowledge in rare lung diseases.
Key Features
- Highlights the new method of probe-based confocal laser endomicroscopy (alveoscopy) of the distal respiratory region, opening new horizons in the minimally invasive diagnosis of lung diseases
- Discusses current treatment strategies in accordance with clinical guidelines, including data from the latest clinical trials
- Presented in tabular format to aid in the diagnostic process
Readership
Biomedical researchers who focus on lung disease, pulmonologists, radiologists, pathologists, fellows in pulmonology, medical students
Table of Contents
1. CT assessment of diffuse lung disease
2. Idiopathic interstitial pneumonia
3. Hypersensitivity pneumonitis
4 Airspace-predominant diseases
5. Pulmonary amyloidosis
6: Granulomatosis with polyangiitis
7. Eosinophilic lung disease
8. Lung disease related to connective tissue diseases
9. Diffuse cystic lung diseases
10. Lung tumors mimicking diffuse non-neoplastic lung diseases
11. Drug-induced pulmonary disease
Details
- No. of pages:
- 420
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 2nd September 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128153758
About the Editor
Alexander Averyanov
Professor Averyanov is the head of the Pulmonary Division and Head of the Biotechnology Department at the Federal Research Clinical Center FMBA of Russia in Moscow. He is a member of the European Respiratory Society, American Thoracic Society, and Presidium of Russian National Society on Regenerative Medicine. He has lead 17 Clinical and 3 experimental trials in the field of emphysema, COPD, α-1 antitripsin deficiency, idiopatic intersticial pneumonias, lung cancer, systemic sclerosis, alveolar proteinosis and stem cells technologies.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Head of Pulmonary Division, Head of Biotechnology Department, Federal Research Clinical Center FMBA of Russia, Moscow, Russia