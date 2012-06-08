Difficult Decisions in Clinical Electrophysiology - A Case Based Approach, An Issue of Cardiac Electrophysiology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455745647, 9781455745630

Difficult Decisions in Clinical Electrophysiology - A Case Based Approach, An Issue of Cardiac Electrophysiology Clinics, Volume 4-2

1st Edition

Authors: Mark Haigney Adam Strickberger
eBook ISBN: 9781455745630
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455745647
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 8th June 2012
Description

This issue consists of 17 case studies, each involving a difficult decision that has to be made in the catheterization laboratory. Reading about the cases and seeing the ECGs will help cardiac electrophysiologists sharpen their clinical skills. The cases are also useful reading for those studying for board certification.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455745630
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455745647

About the Authors

Mark Haigney Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences, Annapolis MD

Adam Strickberger Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Georgetown University, Washington, DC

