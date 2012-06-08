Difficult Decisions in Clinical Electrophysiology - A Case Based Approach, An Issue of Cardiac Electrophysiology Clinics, Volume 4-2
1st Edition
Authors: Mark Haigney Adam Strickberger
eBook ISBN: 9781455745630
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455745647
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 8th June 2012
Description
This issue consists of 17 case studies, each involving a difficult decision that has to be made in the catheterization laboratory. Reading about the cases and seeing the ECGs will help cardiac electrophysiologists sharpen their clinical skills. The cases are also useful reading for those studying for board certification.
Details
About the Authors
Mark Haigney Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences, Annapolis MD
Adam Strickberger Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Georgetown University, Washington, DC
