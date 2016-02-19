Differing Perspectives in Motor Learning, Memory, and Control, Volume 27
1st Edition
Editors: D. Goodman I.M. Franks R.B. Wilberg
eBook ISBN: 9780080866819
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st January 1985
Page Count: 337
Details
- No. of pages:
- 337
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1985
- Published:
- 1st January 1985
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080866819
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
D. Goodman Editor
I.M. Franks Editor
R.B. Wilberg Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Alberta, Edmonton, Canada
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.