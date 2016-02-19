Differential Oral Diagnosis in Systemic Disease

Table of Contents



I. Diseases of the Heart and Blood-Vessels Correlated to the Oral Tissues

Diseases of the Heart

Rheumatic Endocarditis

Bacterial Endocarditis

Correlation of Acute and Subacute Bacterial Endocarditis with Dental Problems

Correlation of Cardiovascular Diseases with Dental Problems

Anticoagulant Therapy and Dental Practice

Use of Vasoconstrictors by Dentists in Patients with Heart Disease

Congenital Anomalies of the Heart

Patent Foramen Ovale

Transposition Complexes

Patent Ductus

Coarctation of the Aorta

Oral Manifestations of Congenital Anomalies of the Heart

Tetralogy of Fallot

Eisenmenger's Complex

Coarctation of the Aorta

Transposition Complexes

Diseases of the Arteries

Degenerative Diseases of Arteries

Myocardial Infarction

Inflammatory Diseases of Arteries

Coronary Insufficiency

Thrombophlebitis

Oral Manifestations of Thrombophlebitis

Lymphangitis

II. Diseases of the Respiratory Tract Correlated to the Oral Tissues

Dental Sepsis and Lung Infection

Metastases of Neoplasms of the Lungs to the Oral Cavity

Tuberculosis of the Lungs with Spread to the Oral Tissues

Miscellaneous Oral Manifestations

III. Diseases of the Genito-Urinary System Correlated to the Oral Tissues

Diseases of the Kidneys Which Terminate in Uraemia

Uraemia

Glomerulonephritis

Malignant Neoplasms of the Kidney

Oral Manifestations of Diseases of the Genito-Urinary System

Uraemia

Metastatic Neoplasms from the Kidney to the Oral Region

Glomerulonephritis and the Nephrotic Syndrome

Enamel Defects in Nephrotic Children

Bone Lesions in the Jaws Associated with Diseases of the Kidneys

IV. Diseases of the Liver and Biliary Tract Correlated to the Oral Tissues

Correlation of Diseases of the Liver to Dentistry

Degenerative Changes in the Liver

Spirochaetal Infections of the Liver

Viral Infections of the Liver

Jaundice

Cirrhosis of the Liver

Portal Cirrhosis

Biliary Cirrhosis

Postnecrotic Cirrhosis

Cardiac Cirrhosis

Neoplasms and Cysts of the Liver

Correlation of Fatty Change of the Liver to Dentistry

Oral Manifestations of Weil's Disease

Odour Resulting from Severe Liver Disease

Oral Manifestations of Hepatopathies

Oral Manifestations of Portal Cirrhosis

Oral Manifestations of Liver Diseases Accompanied by Jaundice

Transmission of Viral Hepatitis Correlated to Dentistry

Oral Manifestations of Acute Infectious Hepatitis

General Anaesthesia and Liver Diseases

Halothane Anaesthesia and Postoperative Hepatic Necrosis

Oral Neoplasia and Cirrhosis of the Liver

Malignant Hepatoma with Metastases to the Oral Cavity

Parotid Gland Enlargement and Diseases of the Liver

Oral Manifestations of Diseases of the Biliary Tract

V. Diseases of the Gastro-Intestinal Tract Correlated to the Ural Tissues

Diseases of the Oesophagus

Infections of the Oesophagus

Scleroderma of the Oesophagus

Plummer-Vinson Syndrome

Neoplasms of the Oesophagus

Diseases of the Stomach

Inflammatory Lesions of the Stomach

Peptic Ulcer of the Stomach

Neoplasms of the Stomach

Diseases of the Intestine

Neoplasms of the Small Intestines

Benign Neoplasms

Malignant Neoplasms

Intestinal Polyposis (Peutz-Jeghers Syndrome)

Oral Manifestations of Diseases of the Gastrointestinal Tract

Hereditary Haemorrhagic Telangiectasia (Osler-Rendu Disease)

Oral Phlebectasia Associated with Similar Jejunal Lesions

Plummer-Vinson Syndrome

Malignant Neoplasms of the Gastro-Intestinal Tract

The Oral Mucosa in Specific Gastro-Intestinal Diseases

Enamel Hypoplasia and Gastro-Intestinal Diseases

Gastritis

Chronic Ulcerative Colitis

Intestinal Polyposis (Peutz-Jeghers Syndrome)

Oral Sepsis and Gastro-Intestinal Diseases

VI. Diseases of the Haematopoietic System: Blood and Bone-Marrow Correlated to the Oral Tissues

Alterations in Red Blood-cells

Anaemias Due to bloodloss

Hereditary Haemolytic Anaemias

Anaemia Due to Decreased Red Blood-Cell Production

Diseases Due to Increased Red Blood-Cells

Introduction to Oral Manifestations of Diseases of the Haematopoietic System

Oral Manifestations of Alterations in Red Blood-Cells

Alterations in White Bloodcells

Chronic Myeloid Leukaemia

Chronic Lymphatic Leukaemia

Acute Myeloid Leukaemia

Acute Lymphatic Leukaemia

Monocytic Leukaemia

Plasma-Cell Leukaemia

Atypical Leukaemia

Aleukaemic Leukaemia

Leukaemoid Reactions

Oral Manifestations of Alterations in White Blood-cells

Multiple Myeloma

Primary Plasmacytoma of the Soft Tissues

Purpuras

Thrombocytopenic Purpura

Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura

Non-Thrombocytopenic Purpura

Hypoprothrombinaemia

Afibrinogenaemia

Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura

Haemophilia and Other Haemorrhagic Disorders

Classic Haemophilia 'A'

Christmas Disease or Haemophilia 'B'

Haemophiliac 'C'

Pseudohaemophilia

Von Willebrand's Disease

Parahaemophilia

Oral Manifestations of Haemophilia

VII. Diseases of the Lymph-Nodes and Spleen Correlated to the Oral Tissues

Diseases of the Lymph-Nodes

Inflammatory Diseases of the Lymph-Nodes

Neoplasms of the Lymph-Nodes

Lymphosarcoma

Hodgkin's disease

Metastatic neoplasms to Lymphnodes

Oral Manifestations of Diseases of the Lymphnodes

Acute and chronic Lymphadenitis

Cat-Scratch Fever

Oral Manifestations of the Malignant Lymphomas

Primary Oral Neoplasms Producing Metastases to Lymphnodes

Lymphadenopathy may be Due to Macroglobulinaemia of Waldenstrom

The Management of Enlarged Cervical Lymph-Nodes

Diseases of the Spleen

Banti's syndrome (splenic Anaemia)

Inflammation of the Spleen

Reticulo-Endotheliosis of the Spleen

Gaucher's Disease

Niemann-Pick's Disease

Hand-Schüller-Christian's Disease

Oral Manifestations of Diseases of the Spleen

Oral Manifestations of Malaria

Hodgkin's Disease

Hodgkin's sarcoma

Gaucher's disease

Niemann-Pick's Disease

Hand-Schüller-Christian's Disease

VIII. Disturbed Endocrine Interrelationships Correlated to the Oral Tissues

Pituitary-Adrenal Cortical Relationship

Neurohumoral Relations

Peripheral Action of Hormones

Adrenal Gland

Thyroid Gland

Tests of Thyroid Function

Thyroid Gland Hyperplasia

Parathyroid Glands

Diseases of the Pituitary Gland

Congenital Anomalies of the Pituitary Gland

Syndromes Involving the Pituitary Gland

Simmonds's Disease

Sheehan's Syndrome

Fröhlich's Syndrome

Cushing's Syndrome

Diabetes Insipidus

Functional Hyperplasia of the Pituitary

Neoplasms of the Pituitary Gland

Oral Manifestations of Syndromes Involving the Pituitary Gland

Gigantism

Acromegaly

Pituitary Dwarfism

Simmonds's Disease

Sheehan's Syndrome

Fröhlich's Syndrome

Diabetes Insipidus

Mongolism

Progeria

Metastatic Neoplasms to the Jaws from the Pituitary Gland

Diseases of the Adrenal Gland

Retrograde Changes in the Adrenal Gland

Chronic Adrenal Insufficiency

Hyperplasia of the Adrenal Gland

Neoplasia of the Adrenal Gland

Oral Manifestations of Syndromes of the Adrenal Gland

Waterhouse-Friderichsen Syndrome

Addison's Disease

Cushing's Syndrome

Hypogenitalism and Hypergenitalism

Adrenal Neoplasms

Adrenogenital Syndrome

Metastatic Neoplasms from the Adrenal Glands to the Jaws

IX. Oral Manifestations of Diseases of the Skin

Differences and Similarities Between the Skin and Oral Mucosa

Oral Manifestations of Scleroderma

Oral Manifestations of Allergic Stomatitis

Cheilitis Venenata

Glossitis Venenata

Stomatitis Venenata

Stomatitis Medicamentosa

Angioneurotic Oedema

Oral Manifestations of Pityriasis Rosea

Oral Manifestations of Psoriasis

Oral Manifestations of Lichen Planus

Oral Manifestations of Keratosis Follicularis

Oral Manifestations of Reiter's Syndrome

Oral Manifestation of Chronic Discoid Lupus Erythematosus

Oral Manifestations of Pemphigus

Oral Manifestations of Erythema Multiforme

Oral Manifestations of Mucocutaneous-Ocular Syndromes of Erythema Multiforme Exudativum

Ectodermosis Erosiva Pluriorificialis

Oral Manifestations of Stevens-Johnson Syndrome

Oral Manifestations of Behcet's Disease

Oral Manifestations of Erythema Nodosum

Oral Manifestations of Epidermolysis Bullosa

Oral Manifestations of Precancerous Epithelial Lesions

Oral Manifestations of Bowen's Disease

Oral Manifestations of Queyrat's Erythroplasia

Naevi and Melanoma of the Skin

X . Diseases of the Musculoskeletal System and Joints Correlated to the Oral Tissues

Congenital Defects in Bones

Osteogenesis Imperfecta

Nutritional Disturbances of Bone

Scurvy

Rickets

Osteomalacia

Avitaminosis A

Protein Deficiency

Inflammatory and Granulomatous Diseases of Bone

Osteomyelitis

Garré's Sclerosing Osteomyelitis

Tuberculous Osteomyelitis

Syphilis of Bone Tissue

Actinomycosis of the Jaws

Metabolic Diseases of Bone Tissue

Osteoporosis

Osteomalacia

Histiocytosis X or Reticulo-Endotheliosis of Bone

Oral Involvement During the Hand-Schuller-Christian Complex

Letterer-Siwe Disease

Hand-Schuller-Christian Disease

Eosinophilic Granuloma

Lipid Dystrophies of Bone

Niemann-Pick's Disease

Gaucher's Disease

Disturbances in Growth and Development of Bone of Unknown Aetiology

Paget's Disease

Osteopetrosis

Fibrous Dysplasia of the Skeleton

Oral (Skeletal) Manifestations of the Anaemias

Haemolytic Anaemia

Engleman's disease

Absence of the Lamina Dura

Cortical Thickening of the Jaws

Hormonal Alterations in Growth and Development of Bones

Hypothyroidism

Hyperthyroidism

Hypopituitarism

Hyperpituitarism

Hyperadrenalism

Hypergonadism

Ovarian Dysgenesis

Primary Hyperparathyroidism

Secondary Hyperparathyroidism

Neoplasms of Bone Tissue

Fibromas

Osteochondromas

Chondromas

Osteoma

Benign Giant-Cell Tumour

Central Giant-Cell Reparative Granuloma

Angiomas

Malignant Primary Neoplasms of Bone

Sclerotic Osteogenic Sarcoma

Osteolytic Osteogenic Sarcoma

Mixed Osteogenic Sarcoma

Parosteal Osteogenic Sarcoma

Chondrosarcoma

Ewing's Sarcoma

Reticulum-Cell Sarcoma

Fibrosarcoma

Adamantinoma of the Long Bones

Benign Neoplasms

Chondroma of the Mandibular Condyle

Malignant Neoplasms of the Temporomandibular Joint

Metastatic Neoplasms

Diseases of the Joints

Chronic Bacterial Arthritis

Tuberculous Arthritis

Syphilitic Arthritis

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Marie-Strumpell Disease or Rheumatoid Spondylitis

Felty's Syndrome

Reiter's Syndrome

Psoriatic Arthritis

Degenerative Joint Disease or Osteoarthritis

Arthritis of Traumatic Origin

Arthritis Associated with Gout

Diseases of Muscles

Myositis

Muscular Dystrophy

Myasthenia Gravis

Ankylosis of the Temporomandibular Joint

The Temporomandibular Joint Dysfunction Syndrome

Index