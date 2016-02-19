Differential Oral Diagnosis in Systemic Disease
1st Edition
Description
Differential Oral Diagnosis in Systemic Disease focuses on oral manifestations of systemic disease, including glomerulonephritis, hepatitis, cirrhosis, and lung infection.
The publication first takes a look at the diseases of the heart and blood-vessels, respiratory tract, and genito-urinary system correlated to the oral tissues. Topics include metastatic neoplasms from the kidney to the oral region, malignant neoplasms of the kidney, glomerulonephritis, metastases of neoplasms of the lungs to the oral cavity, dental sepsis and lung infection, thrombophlebitis, and congenital anomalies of the heart.
The manuscript ponders on the diseases of the liver and biliary tract and gastro-intestinal tract correlated to the oral tissues and diseases of the hematopoietic system. Discussions focus on oral manifestations of alterations in white blood-cells and red blood-cells, oral manifestations of diseases of the gastro-intestinal tract, diseases of the stomach and the intestine, cirrhosis of the liver, correlation of fatty change of the liver to dentistry, and transmission of viral hepatitis correlated to dentistry.
The book is a dependable reference for dentists and physicians wanting to study the oral manifestations of systemic disease.
Table of Contents
I. Diseases of the Heart and Blood-Vessels Correlated to the Oral Tissues
Diseases of the Heart
Rheumatic Endocarditis
Bacterial Endocarditis
Correlation of Acute and Subacute Bacterial Endocarditis with Dental Problems
Correlation of Cardiovascular Diseases with Dental Problems
Anticoagulant Therapy and Dental Practice
Use of Vasoconstrictors by Dentists in Patients with Heart Disease
Congenital Anomalies of the Heart
Patent Foramen Ovale
Transposition Complexes
Patent Ductus
Coarctation of the Aorta
Oral Manifestations of Congenital Anomalies of the Heart
Tetralogy of Fallot
Eisenmenger's Complex
Coarctation of the Aorta
Transposition Complexes
Diseases of the Arteries
Degenerative Diseases of Arteries
Myocardial Infarction
Inflammatory Diseases of Arteries
Coronary Insufficiency
Thrombophlebitis
Oral Manifestations of Thrombophlebitis
Lymphangitis
II. Diseases of the Respiratory Tract Correlated to the Oral Tissues
Dental Sepsis and Lung Infection
Metastases of Neoplasms of the Lungs to the Oral Cavity
Tuberculosis of the Lungs with Spread to the Oral Tissues
Miscellaneous Oral Manifestations
III. Diseases of the Genito-Urinary System Correlated to the Oral Tissues
Diseases of the Kidneys Which Terminate in Uraemia
Uraemia
Glomerulonephritis
Malignant Neoplasms of the Kidney
Oral Manifestations of Diseases of the Genito-Urinary System
Uraemia
Metastatic Neoplasms from the Kidney to the Oral Region
Glomerulonephritis and the Nephrotic Syndrome
Enamel Defects in Nephrotic Children
Bone Lesions in the Jaws Associated with Diseases of the Kidneys
IV. Diseases of the Liver and Biliary Tract Correlated to the Oral Tissues
Correlation of Diseases of the Liver to Dentistry
Degenerative Changes in the Liver
Spirochaetal Infections of the Liver
Viral Infections of the Liver
Jaundice
Cirrhosis of the Liver
Portal Cirrhosis
Biliary Cirrhosis
Postnecrotic Cirrhosis
Cardiac Cirrhosis
Neoplasms and Cysts of the Liver
Correlation of Fatty Change of the Liver to Dentistry
Oral Manifestations of Weil's Disease
Odour Resulting from Severe Liver Disease
Oral Manifestations of Hepatopathies
Oral Manifestations of Portal Cirrhosis
Oral Manifestations of Liver Diseases Accompanied by Jaundice
Transmission of Viral Hepatitis Correlated to Dentistry
Oral Manifestations of Acute Infectious Hepatitis
General Anaesthesia and Liver Diseases
Halothane Anaesthesia and Postoperative Hepatic Necrosis
Oral Neoplasia and Cirrhosis of the Liver
Malignant Hepatoma with Metastases to the Oral Cavity
Parotid Gland Enlargement and Diseases of the Liver
Oral Manifestations of Diseases of the Biliary Tract
V. Diseases of the Gastro-Intestinal Tract Correlated to the Ural Tissues
Diseases of the Oesophagus
Infections of the Oesophagus
Scleroderma of the Oesophagus
Plummer-Vinson Syndrome
Neoplasms of the Oesophagus
Diseases of the Stomach
Inflammatory Lesions of the Stomach
Peptic Ulcer of the Stomach
Neoplasms of the Stomach
Diseases of the Intestine
Neoplasms of the Small Intestines
Benign Neoplasms
Malignant Neoplasms
Intestinal Polyposis (Peutz-Jeghers Syndrome)
Oral Manifestations of Diseases of the Gastrointestinal Tract
Hereditary Haemorrhagic Telangiectasia (Osler-Rendu Disease)
Oral Phlebectasia Associated with Similar Jejunal Lesions
Plummer-Vinson Syndrome
Malignant Neoplasms of the Gastro-Intestinal Tract
The Oral Mucosa in Specific Gastro-Intestinal Diseases
Enamel Hypoplasia and Gastro-Intestinal Diseases
Gastritis
Chronic Ulcerative Colitis
Intestinal Polyposis (Peutz-Jeghers Syndrome)
Oral Sepsis and Gastro-Intestinal Diseases
VI. Diseases of the Haematopoietic System: Blood and Bone-Marrow Correlated to the Oral Tissues
Alterations in Red Blood-cells
Anaemias Due to bloodloss
Hereditary Haemolytic Anaemias
Anaemia Due to Decreased Red Blood-Cell Production
Diseases Due to Increased Red Blood-Cells
Introduction to Oral Manifestations of Diseases of the Haematopoietic System
Oral Manifestations of Alterations in Red Blood-Cells
Alterations in White Bloodcells
Chronic Myeloid Leukaemia
Chronic Lymphatic Leukaemia
Acute Myeloid Leukaemia
Acute Lymphatic Leukaemia
Monocytic Leukaemia
Plasma-Cell Leukaemia
Atypical Leukaemia
Aleukaemic Leukaemia
Leukaemoid Reactions
Oral Manifestations of Alterations in White Blood-cells
Multiple Myeloma
Primary Plasmacytoma of the Soft Tissues
Purpuras
Thrombocytopenic Purpura
Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura
Non-Thrombocytopenic Purpura
Hypoprothrombinaemia
Afibrinogenaemia
Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura
Haemophilia and Other Haemorrhagic Disorders
Classic Haemophilia 'A'
Christmas Disease or Haemophilia 'B'
Haemophiliac 'C'
Pseudohaemophilia
Von Willebrand's Disease
Parahaemophilia
Oral Manifestations of Haemophilia
VII. Diseases of the Lymph-Nodes and Spleen Correlated to the Oral Tissues
Diseases of the Lymph-Nodes
Inflammatory Diseases of the Lymph-Nodes
Neoplasms of the Lymph-Nodes
Lymphosarcoma
Hodgkin's disease
Metastatic neoplasms to Lymphnodes
Oral Manifestations of Diseases of the Lymphnodes
Acute and chronic Lymphadenitis
Cat-Scratch Fever
Oral Manifestations of the Malignant Lymphomas
Primary Oral Neoplasms Producing Metastases to Lymphnodes
Lymphadenopathy may be Due to Macroglobulinaemia of Waldenstrom
The Management of Enlarged Cervical Lymph-Nodes
Diseases of the Spleen
Banti's syndrome (splenic Anaemia)
Inflammation of the Spleen
Reticulo-Endotheliosis of the Spleen
Gaucher's Disease
Niemann-Pick's Disease
Hand-Schüller-Christian's Disease
Oral Manifestations of Diseases of the Spleen
Oral Manifestations of Malaria
Hodgkin's Disease
Hodgkin's sarcoma
Gaucher's disease
Niemann-Pick's Disease
Hand-Schüller-Christian's Disease
VIII. Disturbed Endocrine Interrelationships Correlated to the Oral Tissues
Pituitary-Adrenal Cortical Relationship
Neurohumoral Relations
Peripheral Action of Hormones
Adrenal Gland
Thyroid Gland
Tests of Thyroid Function
Thyroid Gland Hyperplasia
Parathyroid Glands
Diseases of the Pituitary Gland
Congenital Anomalies of the Pituitary Gland
Syndromes Involving the Pituitary Gland
Simmonds's Disease
Sheehan's Syndrome
Fröhlich's Syndrome
Cushing's Syndrome
Diabetes Insipidus
Functional Hyperplasia of the Pituitary
Neoplasms of the Pituitary Gland
Oral Manifestations of Syndromes Involving the Pituitary Gland
Gigantism
Acromegaly
Pituitary Dwarfism
Simmonds's Disease
Sheehan's Syndrome
Fröhlich's Syndrome
Diabetes Insipidus
Mongolism
Progeria
Metastatic Neoplasms to the Jaws from the Pituitary Gland
Diseases of the Adrenal Gland
Retrograde Changes in the Adrenal Gland
Chronic Adrenal Insufficiency
Hyperplasia of the Adrenal Gland
Neoplasia of the Adrenal Gland
Oral Manifestations of Syndromes of the Adrenal Gland
Waterhouse-Friderichsen Syndrome
Addison's Disease
Cushing's Syndrome
Hypogenitalism and Hypergenitalism
Adrenal Neoplasms
Adrenogenital Syndrome
Metastatic Neoplasms from the Adrenal Glands to the Jaws
IX. Oral Manifestations of Diseases of the Skin
Differences and Similarities Between the Skin and Oral Mucosa
Oral Manifestations of Scleroderma
Oral Manifestations of Allergic Stomatitis
Cheilitis Venenata
Glossitis Venenata
Stomatitis Venenata
Stomatitis Medicamentosa
Angioneurotic Oedema
Oral Manifestations of Pityriasis Rosea
Oral Manifestations of Psoriasis
Oral Manifestations of Lichen Planus
Oral Manifestations of Keratosis Follicularis
Oral Manifestations of Reiter's Syndrome
Oral Manifestation of Chronic Discoid Lupus Erythematosus
Oral Manifestations of Pemphigus
Oral Manifestations of Erythema Multiforme
Oral Manifestations of Mucocutaneous-Ocular Syndromes of Erythema Multiforme Exudativum
Ectodermosis Erosiva Pluriorificialis
Oral Manifestations of Stevens-Johnson Syndrome
Oral Manifestations of Behcet's Disease
Oral Manifestations of Erythema Nodosum
Oral Manifestations of Epidermolysis Bullosa
Oral Manifestations of Precancerous Epithelial Lesions
Oral Manifestations of Bowen's Disease
Oral Manifestations of Queyrat's Erythroplasia
Naevi and Melanoma of the Skin
X . Diseases of the Musculoskeletal System and Joints Correlated to the Oral Tissues
Congenital Defects in Bones
Osteogenesis Imperfecta
Nutritional Disturbances of Bone
Scurvy
Rickets
Osteomalacia
Avitaminosis A
Protein Deficiency
Inflammatory and Granulomatous Diseases of Bone
Osteomyelitis
Garré's Sclerosing Osteomyelitis
Tuberculous Osteomyelitis
Syphilis of Bone Tissue
Actinomycosis of the Jaws
Metabolic Diseases of Bone Tissue
Osteoporosis
Osteomalacia
Histiocytosis X or Reticulo-Endotheliosis of Bone
Oral Involvement During the Hand-Schuller-Christian Complex
Letterer-Siwe Disease
Hand-Schuller-Christian Disease
Eosinophilic Granuloma
Lipid Dystrophies of Bone
Niemann-Pick's Disease
Gaucher's Disease
Disturbances in Growth and Development of Bone of Unknown Aetiology
Paget's Disease
Osteopetrosis
Fibrous Dysplasia of the Skeleton
Oral (Skeletal) Manifestations of the Anaemias
Haemolytic Anaemia
Engleman's disease
Absence of the Lamina Dura
Cortical Thickening of the Jaws
Hormonal Alterations in Growth and Development of Bones
Hypothyroidism
Hyperthyroidism
Hypopituitarism
Hyperpituitarism
Hyperadrenalism
Hypergonadism
Ovarian Dysgenesis
Primary Hyperparathyroidism
Secondary Hyperparathyroidism
Neoplasms of Bone Tissue
Fibromas
Osteochondromas
Chondromas
Osteoma
Benign Giant-Cell Tumour
Central Giant-Cell Reparative Granuloma
Angiomas
Malignant Primary Neoplasms of Bone
Sclerotic Osteogenic Sarcoma
Osteolytic Osteogenic Sarcoma
Mixed Osteogenic Sarcoma
Parosteal Osteogenic Sarcoma
Chondrosarcoma
Ewing's Sarcoma
Reticulum-Cell Sarcoma
Fibrosarcoma
Adamantinoma of the Long Bones
Benign Neoplasms
Chondroma of the Mandibular Condyle
Malignant Neoplasms of the Temporomandibular Joint
Metastatic Neoplasms
Diseases of the Joints
Chronic Bacterial Arthritis
Tuberculous Arthritis
Syphilitic Arthritis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Marie-Strumpell Disease or Rheumatoid Spondylitis
Felty's Syndrome
Reiter's Syndrome
Psoriatic Arthritis
Degenerative Joint Disease or Osteoarthritis
Arthritis of Traumatic Origin
Arthritis Associated with Gout
Diseases of Muscles
Myositis
Muscular Dystrophy
Myasthenia Gravis
Ankylosis of the Temporomandibular Joint
The Temporomandibular Joint Dysfunction Syndrome
Index
