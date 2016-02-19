Differential Growth in Plants contains the papers presented at Symposia 2.04 ""Spatial and Temporal Patterns of Development"" and 2.14 ""Movements Based on Differential Flank Growth"" at the XIV Botanical Congress held in Berlin during July 1987. Organized into 10 chapters, this book begins by explaining the differential growth in plants. Some chapters follow on the biophysics of differential growth; the phototropic behavior of hypocotyls and coleoptiles in connection with the distribution of indole-3-acetic acid and of growth-inhibiting substances within them; and the differential growth and hormone redistribution in gravireacting maize roots. Other topics explained include plant movements caused by differential growth; genetic analysis of tropic responses; growth and bending of a cylindrical structure in terms of the distribution of relative growth rates; and differential growth resulting in the specification of different types of cellular architecture in root meristems. This book also elucidates the curving and twinning of stems, as well as the spatio-temporal analysis of flower ontogenesis.