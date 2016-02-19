Differential Forms on Electromagnetic Networks deals with the use of combinatorial techniques in electrical circuit, machine analysis, and the relationship between circuit quantities and electromagnetic fields. The monograph is also an introduction to the organization of field equations by the methods of differential forms. The book covers topics such as algebraic structural relations in an electric circuit; mesh and node-pair analysis; exterior differential structures; generalized Stoke's theorem and tensor analysis; and Maxwell's electromagnetic equation. Also covered in the book are the applications for the field network model; oscillatory behavior of electric machines; and the rotation tensor in machine differential structures. The text is recommended for engineering students who would like to be familiarized with electromagnetic networks and its related topics.