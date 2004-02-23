Differential Equations with Mathematica
3rd Edition
Description
The Third Edition of the Differential Equations with Mathematica integrates new applications from a variety of fields,especially biology, physics, and engineering. The new handbook is also completely compatible with recent versions of Mathematica and is a perfect introduction for Mathematica beginners.
Key Features
- Focuses on the most often used features of Mathematica for the beginning Mathematica user
New applications from a variety of fields, including engineering, biology, and physics
All applications were completed using recent versions of Mathematica
Readership
Professional and student mathematicians, engineers, and scientists.
Table of Contents
Ch. 1 Introduction to Differential Equations: Definitions and Concepts; Ch. 2 First-Order Ordinary Differential Equations: Theory of First-Order Equations; Ch. 3 Applications of First-Order Ordinary Differential Equations: Orthogonal Trajectories; Ch. 4 Higher-Order Differential Equations: Preliminary Definitions and Notation; Ch. 5 Applications of Higher-Order Differential Equations: Simple Harmonic Motion; Ch. 6 Ordinary Differential Equations with Nonconstant Coefficients: Cauchy-Euler Equations; Ch. 7 Laplace Transform Methods: The Laplace Transform; Ch. 8 Systems of Ordinary Differential Equations: Review of Matrix Algebra and Calculus; Ch. 9 Applications of Systems of Ordinary Differential Equations Mechanical and Electrical Problems with First-Order Linear Systems; Ch.10 Eigenvalue Problems and Fourier Series: Boundary Value Problems, Sturm-Liouville Problems, Fourier Sine Series and Cosine Series; Ch. 11 Partial Differential Equations: Introduction to Partial Differential Equations and Separation of Variables; Appendix: Getting Started.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 890
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2003
- Published:
- 23rd February 2004
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080521794
About the Author
Martha L. Abell
Martha L. Abell and James P. Braselton are graduates of the Georgia Institute of Technology and the Ohio State University, respectively, and teach at Georgia Southern University, Statesboro where they have extensive experience in Mathematica-assisted instruction at both the undergraduate and graduate levels. In addition, they have given numerous presentations on Mathematica, throughout the United States and abroad. Other books by the authors include Differential Equations with Mathematica, Second Edition and Statistics with Mathematica.
Affiliations and Expertise
Georgia Southern University, Statesboro, USA
James P. Braselton
Reviews
Stephen McDowall of Western Washington University says: " The topics covered are extensive. The order and organization are good, especially in terms of increasing sophistication of the mathematics involved and in the complexity of the Mathematica programming necessary" March 2003 Mark Lusk of The Colorado School of Mines says: " I am considering the adoption of this book for my graduate class in Simulation and Modeling. I make very heavy use of Mathematica and have a weekly computer lab. I am tempted to make this the sole, required text for that course" March 2003