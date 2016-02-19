Differential Equations: Classical to Controlled, Volume 162
1st Edition
Editors: Lukes
eBook ISBN: 9780080956688
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th August 1982
Page Count: 321
Details
- No. of pages:
- 321
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1982
- Published:
- 28th August 1982
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080956688
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.