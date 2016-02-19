Differential-Difference Equations, Volume 6
1st Edition
Editors: Bellman
eBook ISBN: 9780080955148
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1963
Page Count: 461
Details
- No. of pages:
- 461
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1963
- Published:
- 1st January 1963
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080955148
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.