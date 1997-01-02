Differential Diagnosis of Oral and Maxillofacial Lesions - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9788131203682

Differential Diagnosis of Oral and Maxillofacial Lesions

5th Edition

Authors: Norman Wood Paul Goaz
Hardcover ISBN: 9788131203682
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 2nd January 1997
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 1997
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9788131203682

About the Author

Norman Wood

University of Alberta, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Paul Goaz

Professor, Department of Oral Diagnosis and Oral Radiology, Baylor College of Dentistry, Dallas, TX

