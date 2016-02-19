Differential Diagnosis of Internal Diseases
3rd Edition
Clinical Analysis and Synthesis of Symptoms and Signs on Pathophysiologic Basis
Description
Differential Diagnosis of Internal Diseases, Third Edition covers the diagnosis of numerous internal diseases based on symptoms and signs. This edition is organized by symptoms and signs that may be individually different even in the same disease and must be analyzed and understood on a pathophysiological basis within the framework of the individual personality.
This book is composed of two main parts encompassing 20 chapters. Part I reviews the leading symptoms of headache, chest and abdominal pain, backache, pain in extremities, general feelings and consciousness disorders, vertigo, nausea, vomitus, cough, dyspnea, diarrhea, constipation, and hemorrhages. Part II examines the leading signs habitus, hyperthermia, fever, infectious disease, respiratory, cardiovascular, digestive, hematopoietic, and uropoietic systems diseases, and glycosuria. This book will be of value to general physicians, clinicians, and pathophysiologists.
Table of Contents
Preface
Part One: Leading Symptoms
1. Headache
Acute Headache
Chronic Headache
"Nervous" and Psychoneurotic Headache
2. Chest Pain
Intercostal Nerves
Posterior Roots
Afferent Nerves Traveling with the Sympathetic
Afferent Vagus Fibers
3. Abdominal Pain
Mechanisms of Abdominal Pain
Colicky Pain
Continuous Pain
Segmental Abdominal Pain of Extra-Abdominal Origin
4. Backache
Retroperitoneal Abdominal Diseases
Vertebral Column
Soft Tissues
5. Pain in the Extremities, Dysesthesia, Polyalgia
Bones
Joints
Periarticular Structures
Muscles
Nerves
Blood and Lymph Vessels
Skin
Polyalgia
6. Disorders of General Feelings
Malaise
Fatigue and Weakness
Feeling of Being Cold or Being Warm
Appetite and Hunger
Thirst
Libido
7. Disorders of Consciousness
Sleep
Syncope (Fainting)
Coma
Stupor
8. Vertigo, Nausea, and Vomitus
Vertigo
Nausea and Vomitus
9. Paralysis, Incoordination and Involuntary Movements
Paralysis
Incoordination
Involuntary Movements
10. Cough and Dyspnea
Cough
Dyspnea
11. Diarrhea and Constipation
Acute Diarrhea
Chronic Diarrhea
Constipation
12. Hemorrhages
Epistaxis
Hemoptysis
Hematemesis
Hemorrhage per Anum
Hematuria and Hemoglobinuria
Menorrhagia and Metrorrhagia
Hemorrhages into the Skin
Occult Internal Hemorrhages
Part Two: Leading Signs
13. The General Appearance (Habitus)
Stature
Polygenopathies, Status Degenerativus
Obesity and Leanness
Endocrine and Pseudoendocrine Features
General Appearance Indicating Various Other Diseases
Jaundice
Cyanosis
Edema
14. Hyperthermia, Fever and Infectious Diseases
Aseptic Fever
Infectious Fever
Synopsis of Common Infections
Disease due to Hypersensitization
Habitual Hyperthermia
15. Respiratory System
Upper Respiratory Tract
Evaluation of Methods of Examination of the Chest
Diseases of the Bronchopulmonary System
Pleural Effusion
16. Cardiovascular System
Inspection
Percussion
Auscultation
Palpation
Roentgenologic Examination
Electrocardiography
Etiology and Nature of Cardiovascular Diseases
17. Digestive System
Oral Cavity
Esophagus
Stomach and Duodenum
Small Intestines and Colon
Liver and Biliary Tract
Liver Function Tests
Liver Diseases
Pancreas
Splenomegaly and Miscellaneous Abdominal "Masses"
18. Hemopoietic System
The Erythrocytes
The Leukocytes
The Thrombocytes. Hemorrhagic Diathesis
19. Uropoietic System
Disorders of Renal Function and Metabolic Consequences
Diagnostic Procedures
Diseases with Predominant Glomerular Lesions
Diseases with Predominant Tubular Lesions
Diseases of the Interstitial Tissue
Diseases of Vascular Origin
Diseases due to Extrarenal Obstruction of the Urinary Tract
Malformations
Tumors
20. Glycosuria
Non-Diabetic Glycosuria
Symptomatic Diabetes Mellitus
Constitutional Diabetes
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1092
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1967
- Published:
- 1st January 1967
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483222103