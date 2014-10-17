Differential Diagnosis in Surgical Pathology - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9781455770137, 9780323314251

Differential Diagnosis in Surgical Pathology

3rd Edition

Authors: Vijaya Reddy Paolo Gattuso Odile David Daniel Spitz Meryl Haber
Description

Confidently sign out your most complex and challenging cases with the updated edition of Differential Diagnosis in Surgical Pathology. Widely used by residents and practicing pathologists alike, this comprehensive medical reference provides brief, bulleted descriptions of both common and rare disorders, integrating excellent illustrative examples of the pathology with selected references. It's the perfect go-to resource to have by your microscope!

Key Features

  • Quickly access essential information through concise, bulleted text; a consistent approach to diagnosis and interpretation; and a comprehensive yet manageable size.
  • Formulate an accurate diagnosis with coverage of all of the relevant ancillary diagnostic techniques, and ensure every diagnostic possibility is explored with help from quick checklists throughout.
  • Make informed decisions when delineating one disease from another with discussions covering all of the major organ systems.
  • Understand what diagnostic criteria to consider or exclude with expert "pearls" and practical tips throughout.

Table of Contents

    1. Special Diagnostic Techniques in Surgical Pathology

    2. Skin and Adnexal Structures

    3. Head and Neck

    4. Lung and Pleura

    5. Thymus and Mediastinum

    6. Gastrointestinal System

    7. Hepatobiliary System

    8. Pancreas

    9. Adrenal Gland

    10. Ureter, Urinary Bladder and Kidney

    11. Male Genitourinary System

    12. Female Reproductive System

    13. Breast

    14. Lymph Nodes

    15. Spleen

    16. Bones and Joints

    17. Soft Tissue

    18. Heart, Pericardium and Blood Vessels

    19. Central Nervous System

    20. Eye and Orbit

About the Author

Vijaya Reddy

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Associate Chair, Department of Pathology, Rush Medical College of Rush University, Chicago, Illinois

Paolo Gattuso

Affiliations and Expertise

The Otho S.A. Sprague Professor of Pathology, Director of Anatomic Pathology, Rush Medical College of Rush University, Chicago, Illinois

Odile David

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Pathology, Director of Cytopathology, University of Illinois Hospital & Health Sciences Center

Daniel Spitz

Affiliations and Expertise

Chief Medical Examiner, Macomb and St Clair Counties, Michigan; Clinical Assistant Professor of Pathology, Wayne State University School of Medicine, Detroit, Michigan

Meryl Haber

Affiliations and Expertise

Borland Professor and Chairman of Pathology, Emeritus, Rush Medical College of Rush University, Chicago, Illinois

