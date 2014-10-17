Differential Diagnosis in Surgical Pathology
3rd Edition
Description
Confidently sign out your most complex and challenging cases with the updated edition of Differential Diagnosis in Surgical Pathology. Widely used by residents and practicing pathologists alike, this comprehensive medical reference provides brief, bulleted descriptions of both common and rare disorders, integrating excellent illustrative examples of the pathology with selected references. It's the perfect go-to resource to have by your microscope!
Key Features
- Quickly access essential information through concise, bulleted text; a consistent approach to diagnosis and interpretation; and a comprehensive yet manageable size.
- Formulate an accurate diagnosis with coverage of all of the relevant ancillary diagnostic techniques, and ensure every diagnostic possibility is explored with help from quick checklists throughout.
- Make informed decisions when delineating one disease from another with discussions covering all of the major organ systems.
- Understand what diagnostic criteria to consider or exclude with expert "pearls" and practical tips throughout.
Table of Contents
1. Special Diagnostic Techniques in Surgical Pathology
2. Skin and Adnexal Structures
3. Head and Neck
4. Lung and Pleura
5. Thymus and Mediastinum
6. Gastrointestinal System
7. Hepatobiliary System
8. Pancreas
9. Adrenal Gland
10. Ureter, Urinary Bladder and Kidney
11. Male Genitourinary System
12. Female Reproductive System
13. Breast
14. Lymph Nodes
15. Spleen
16. Bones and Joints
17. Soft Tissue
18. Heart, Pericardium and Blood Vessels
19. Central Nervous System
20. Eye and Orbit
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1088
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2015
- Published:
- 17th October 2014
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323314251
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323261975
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455770137
About the Author
Vijaya Reddy
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Associate Chair, Department of Pathology, Rush Medical College of Rush University, Chicago, Illinois
Paolo Gattuso
Affiliations and Expertise
The Otho S.A. Sprague Professor of Pathology, Director of Anatomic Pathology, Rush Medical College of Rush University, Chicago, Illinois
Odile David
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Pathology, Director of Cytopathology, University of Illinois Hospital & Health Sciences Center
Daniel Spitz
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief Medical Examiner, Macomb and St Clair Counties, Michigan; Clinical Assistant Professor of Pathology, Wayne State University School of Medicine, Detroit, Michigan
Meryl Haber
Affiliations and Expertise
Borland Professor and Chairman of Pathology, Emeritus, Rush Medical College of Rush University, Chicago, Illinois