Differential Diagnosis in Surgical Pathology - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781416045809, 9781437719642

Differential Diagnosis in Surgical Pathology

2nd Edition

Expert Consult - Online and Print

Authors: Paolo Gattuso Vijaya Reddy Odile David
eBook ISBN: 9781437719642
Hardcover ISBN: 9781416045809
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 19th October 2009
Page Count: 1128
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Differential Diagnosis in Surgical Pathology, 2nd Edition, by Paolo Gattuso, MD, Vijaya B. Reddy, MD, Odile David, MD, and Daniel J. Spitz, MD, is skillfully designed to help you confidently sign out your most complex and challenging cases. Covering a complete range of tumors and tumor-like conditions in all organ systems, it provides a user-friendly road map to the main criteria you should consider in order to differentiate between a variety of potential diagnoses that all have a very similar appearance. Over 1,350 new full-color macro- and microphotographs provide a realistic basis for comparison to what you see under the microscope. Quick checklists cover all diagnostic possibilities to make sure nothing falls through the cracks. Full-text online access at expertconsult.com allows you to reference the book from any computer and download all of its images.

Key Features

  • A concise, bulleted textual format facilitates quick retrieval of essential facts.
  • A consistent approach to diagnosis and interpretation expedites reference.
  • Coverage of all relevant ancillary diagnostic techniques addresses all of the investigative contexts needed to formulate an accurate diagnosis.
  • Expert "pearls" offer practical tips on what diagnostic criteria to consider or exclude.
  • A comprehensive, yet manageable size allows for quick consultation.

Details

No. of pages:
1128
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781437719642
Hardcover ISBN:
9781416045809

About the Author

Paolo Gattuso

Affiliations and Expertise

The Otho S.A. Sprague Professor of Pathology, Director of Anatomic Pathology, Rush Medical College of Rush University, Chicago, Illinois

Vijaya Reddy

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Associate Chair, Department of Pathology, Rush Medical College of Rush University, Chicago, Illinois

Odile David

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Pathology, Director of Cytopathology, University of Illinois Hospital & Health Sciences Center

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.