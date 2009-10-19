Differential Diagnosis in Surgical Pathology
2nd Edition
Expert Consult - Online and Print
Description
Differential Diagnosis in Surgical Pathology, 2nd Edition, by Paolo Gattuso, MD, Vijaya B. Reddy, MD, Odile David, MD, and Daniel J. Spitz, MD, is skillfully designed to help you confidently sign out your most complex and challenging cases. Covering a complete range of tumors and tumor-like conditions in all organ systems, it provides a user-friendly road map to the main criteria you should consider in order to differentiate between a variety of potential diagnoses that all have a very similar appearance. Over 1,350 new full-color macro- and microphotographs provide a realistic basis for comparison to what you see under the microscope. Quick checklists cover all diagnostic possibilities to make sure nothing falls through the cracks. Full-text online access at expertconsult.com allows you to reference the book from any computer and download all of its images.
Key Features
- A concise, bulleted textual format facilitates quick retrieval of essential facts.
- A consistent approach to diagnosis and interpretation expedites reference.
- Coverage of all relevant ancillary diagnostic techniques addresses all of the investigative contexts needed to formulate an accurate diagnosis.
- Expert "pearls" offer practical tips on what diagnostic criteria to consider or exclude.
- A comprehensive, yet manageable size allows for quick consultation.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1128
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2010
- Published:
- 19th October 2009
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437719642
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781416045809
About the Author
Paolo Gattuso
Affiliations and Expertise
The Otho S.A. Sprague Professor of Pathology, Director of Anatomic Pathology, Rush Medical College of Rush University, Chicago, Illinois
Vijaya Reddy
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Associate Chair, Department of Pathology, Rush Medical College of Rush University, Chicago, Illinois
Odile David
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Pathology, Director of Cytopathology, University of Illinois Hospital & Health Sciences Center