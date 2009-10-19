Differential Diagnosis in Surgical Pathology, 2nd Edition, by Paolo Gattuso, MD, Vijaya B. Reddy, MD, Odile David, MD, and Daniel J. Spitz, MD, is skillfully designed to help you confidently sign out your most complex and challenging cases. Covering a complete range of tumors and tumor-like conditions in all organ systems, it provides a user-friendly road map to the main criteria you should consider in order to differentiate between a variety of potential diagnoses that all have a very similar appearance. Over 1,350 new full-color macro- and microphotographs provide a realistic basis for comparison to what you see under the microscope. Quick checklists cover all diagnostic possibilities to make sure nothing falls through the cracks. Full-text online access at expertconsult.com allows you to reference the book from any computer and download all of its images.