Differential Diagnosis in Pediatric Neuropsychiatry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128184288

Differential Diagnosis in Pediatric Neuropsychiatry

1st Edition

Complex Case Studies

Authors: Ayol Samuels David Myland Kaufman Audrey Walker
Paperback ISBN: 9780128184288
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st March 2020
Page Count: 400
Description

Since the discovery of functional neuroimaging, video-EEGs, and advanced genetics, there has been renewed interest in clinical neuropsychiatry. Today, traditional thinking, that mind and brain are separate  has given way to more sophisticated concepts and patients with neuropsychiatric symptoms present with complex problems that do not lend themselves to simple algorithms. In Complex Cases in Pediatric Neuropsychiatry, the authors work through difficult cases in pediatric neuropsychiatry, looking at them through the binocular vision of modern day neurology and psychiatry.

Complex Cases in Pediatric Neuropsychiatry follows the traditional clinical process, first presenting the patient’s and family’s initial story to the reader, similar to when the doctor first meets the patient and parent. However, instead of providing the basic diagnosis and treatment the unique aspect of this book is that readers are provided with both a psychiatric and a neurological “consultation” including differential diagnosis, what additional questions to ask and possible treatment options. Readers are then offered the neuropsychiatric details of the particular illness that has afflicted the patient and the treatment that was offered to the patient and their parents.

The cases presented include the following topics: Absence Seizures, ESES, Myotonic Dystrophy, Adrenal Leukodystrophy, ADHD with Comorbidities, Wilson’s Disease, ASD, Schizophrenia, Astrocytoma with Hypoactive Delirium, Systemic Lupus Erythematus, Traumatic Brain Injury, OCD, Tourette’s, Klein Levin Syndrome, Frontal Lobe Seizure, Transient Global Amnesia, Functional Aphasia, and many more.

This book reinforces the dialogue that should occur between psychiatry and neurology to development the best treatment option for the patient.

Key Features

  • Presents the most complexes cases in Pediatric Neuropsychiatry
  • Reviews the neuroimaging and neuropsychological tests for each case
  • Highlights the difficulties in conveying the complexity of the diagnosis to patients and families and provides strategies for clinicians
  • Provides review of pertinent literature from both neurological and psychiatric perspectives to the discussed case
  • Includes questions at the end of each chapter about the illness and closely related conditions

Readership

Psychiatrist, neurologists, neuropsychiatrist, psychiatry and neuropsychiatric fellows, neurosurgeons. Neurology and psychiatry faculty, pediatricians, family practitioners

Table of Contents

1. Introduction
2. “My Child Cannot Pay Attention”
A. Absence Seizures
B. Adrenal Leukodystrophy
C. ESES
D. Narcolepsy
E. Myotonic Dystrophy
F. ADHD with Comorbidities
G. Lead Exposure
3. III. “My Child is Acting Very Strangely”
A. NMDA receptor Encephalitis-
B. Synthetic Marijuana-
C. Post-ictal psychosis
D. Wilson’s Disease
E. Hypoparathyroidism
F. ASD
G. Schizophrenia
H. Anticholinergic vs. serotonin syndrome
4. “My Child Won’t Get Out of Bed”
A. Systemic Lupus Erythematus
B. Astrocytoma with Hypoactive Delirium
C. Catatonia in a Patient with Intellectual Disability
D. Adjustment Reaction to Multiple Sclerosis
E. Major Depressive Disorder in a Patient with Epilepsy
5. “My Child Has Turned Into the Hulk”
A. Traumatic Brain Injury
B. Mood Dysregulation with Levetiracetam-
C. Aggression with steroid treatment
D. Oppositional Defiant Disorder as Response to Neurological Disease
6. “My Child is Stuck”
A. Tourettes vs. OCD
B. PANDAS/ PANS
7. “My Child Can’t Sleep”
A. Primary Insomnia
B. Klein Levin Syndrome
C. Anxiety
D. Obstructive Sleep Apnea leading to Behavioral Problems
8. “My Child Has Been Making Strange Movements”
A. Functional Tremor
B. Chorea After Major Stressor (initially thought conversion but found to have SLE)
C. Epilepsy and PNES
D. Frontal Lobe Seizure
E. Extrapyramidal symptoms from Antipsychotic Withdrawal
9. “My Child Can No Longer…”
A. Functional Vision Loss
B. Functional Paralysis
C. Transient Global Amnesia
D. Functional Aphasia

About the Author

Ayol Samuels

Ayol Samuels works in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at Albert Einstein College of Medicine, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, USA

David Myland Kaufman

David M. Kaufman, Professor of Neurology and Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, graduated from the medical school of the University of Chicago and completed training in internal medicine and then neurology at Montefiore Medical Center / Albert Einstein College of Medicine (AECOM) hospitals. During his residency, Dr. Kaufman originated the nation-wide course, which he still directs, Clinical Neurology for Psychiatrists. More than 25,500 psychiatry residents and attendings have attended the course, which has served as the basis for his classic textbook, Clinical Neurology for Psychiatrists, (Elsevier) currently in its eighth edition and available in Italian, Japanese, and Spanish translations.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Neurology, Albert Einstein College of Medicine

Audrey Walker

Audrey Walker M.D. is a child and adolescent psychiatrist with an interest in pediatric psychosomatic medicine, pediatric integrated behavioral care and medical student education in psychiatry. Dr Walker is the division chief and program director in child and adolescent psychiatry at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine/Montefiore Medical Center. Dr Walker is also director of medical student education in psychiatry at Einstein/Montefiore.Dr Walker triple boarded in neurology and psychiatry , child and adolescent psychiatry and psychosomatic medicine and is a fellow in the Academy of Psychosomatic Medicine. Dr Walker completed her psychiatric residency and fellowship in child and adolescent psychiatry at the New York Hospital/Cornell University Medical Center after receiving her M.D.degree from the Albert Einstein College of Medicine and her B.A. with honors from Harvard University. Dr Walker has published and presented at national meetings in the areas of pediatric psychosomatic medicine and medical student education in psychiatry.

Affiliations and Expertise

Division of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, Albert Einstein College of Medicine

