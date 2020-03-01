Differential Diagnosis in Pediatric Neuropsychiatry

Since the discovery of functional neuroimaging, video-EEGs, and advanced genetics, there has been renewed interest in clinical neuropsychiatry. Today, traditional thinking, that mind and brain are separate has given way to more sophisticated concepts and patients with neuropsychiatric symptoms present with complex problems that do not lend themselves to simple algorithms. In Complex Cases in Pediatric Neuropsychiatry, the authors work through difficult cases in pediatric neuropsychiatry, looking at them through the binocular vision of modern day neurology and psychiatry.

Complex Cases in Pediatric Neuropsychiatry follows the traditional clinical process, first presenting the patient’s and family’s initial story to the reader, similar to when the doctor first meets the patient and parent. However, instead of providing the basic diagnosis and treatment the unique aspect of this book is that readers are provided with both a psychiatric and a neurological “consultation” including differential diagnosis, what additional questions to ask and possible treatment options. Readers are then offered the neuropsychiatric details of the particular illness that has afflicted the patient and the treatment that was offered to the patient and their parents.

The cases presented include the following topics: Absence Seizures, ESES, Myotonic Dystrophy, Adrenal Leukodystrophy, ADHD with Comorbidities, Wilson’s Disease, ASD, Schizophrenia, Astrocytoma with Hypoactive Delirium, Systemic Lupus Erythematus, Traumatic Brain Injury, OCD, Tourette’s, Klein Levin Syndrome, Frontal Lobe Seizure, Transient Global Amnesia, Functional Aphasia, and many more.

This book reinforces the dialogue that should occur between psychiatry and neurology to development the best treatment option for the patient.