Differential Diagnosis in Abdominal Ultrasound
4th Edition
Description
This Fourth Edition of the classic book on Differential Diagnosis in Abdominal Ultrasound is updated and presented in new four color format. Incorporating an extensive list of differential diagnosis, this book provides a comprehensive summary of core knowledge of abdominal ultrasound. It is intended to provide an accessible source of information for radiologists, physicians that practice ultrasound imaging, and sonographers in training and practice.
Key Features
- Easy to understand, affordable, concise pocket reference in abdominal ultrasound imaging.
- Updated text, especially in the chapter on Liver, Biliary System, Pancreas, and Spleen.
- Includes new chapter on Focused Assessment with Sonography for Trauma (FAST).
- Addition of new images and improvement of earlier images in all chapters.
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Liver, Biliary System, Pancreas, and Spleen
3. Gastrointestinal Tract
4. Urinary Tract and Adrenal Glands
5. Male Genital Tract
6. Female Genital Tract
7. Focused Assessment with Sonography for Trauma (FAST)
8. Abdominal Wall, Peritoneum, Retroperitoneum, and Miscellaneous Gamuts
Details
- No. of pages:
- 470
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2012
- Published:
- 21st September 2012
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131230497
About the Author
R. A. Bisset
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Radiologist, Department of Radiology, North Manchester General Hospital, Manchester, UK
A. Khan
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Radiologist, Department of Radiology, North Manchester General Hospital, Manchester, UK